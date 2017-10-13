Father of Davido’s associate, DJ Olu, mourns late son

Related News

Dapo Abiodun, the father of the late disc jockey of Davido’s HKN Gang, Olugbemiga Abiodun aka DJ Olu, has said his son would not have died if he had gone back to school.

Mr. Abiodun, who is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Heyden Petroleum, said this during the service of songs/tributes night held in honour of his late son.

He said, “We were very close. I remember I would report Olu to my mother and she would say a ‘leaf doesn’t fall far from a tree’ (a Yoruba proverb). I saw him for the last time last week Sunday when we had lunch; Olu always wanted to please me. He was supposed to go back to Coventry University last week for his postgraduate studies but he begged me to allow him to stay for just one week because he wanted to commission his petrol station and car wash business.

“I begged him to go to school promising him that I would help do everything while he was away but he refused.

If he had gone back to school, he wouldn’t have died. I pray that I don’t have to reciprocate this kind of visit to anyone present here.”

DJ Olu’s mum, Bamidele, also spoke at the event.

Pop star, Davido, who was present at the occasion, also paid his last respects to his late friend, who died last Saturday, alongside his best friend, Chime Amaechi.

Davido, who went in the company of his cousin, B-Red, his manager, Asa Asika, and his hypeman, Spesh, looked sad as he walked into the Olaniwun Ajayi Gardens, Lagos, where the interment was held.

The family members of the late 23-year old could not hold back tears as his body was lowered into the grave.

Popularly called DJ Olu, he was a 2016 graduate of the University of Essex, United Kingdom.

Olugbemiga was the first of his parents’ five children. It was gathered that the deceased was already being groomed by his father to take over his business conglomerate.

Olugbemiga, 25, and a friend, Chime Amaechi, were found lifeless in the former’s BMW car parked in the underground garage of Block B, Banana Island, Lagos on Saturday.