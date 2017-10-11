Jackie Chan’s 18-year-old daughter comes out as a lesbian 

Related News

Etta Ng, the estranged daughter of Hollywood star, Jackie Chan, has come out openly to say that she is a lesbian. The 18-year-old also announced her relationship with her girlfriend, Chinese social media influencer, Andi Autumn, on Instagram.

The 18-year-old made the revelation on her Instagram page in front of a rainbow flag, with the simple caption, “#lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian#androgynous.” . .

After the announcement, Etta Ng went to her Instagram page to show gratitude for the amount of love and support she has received thus far, despite being mocked by the Hong Kong media.

She wrote:

“I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way, I am speechless at how followers went to my Girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity. People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock. I’ve grown up in a world of negativity and close-mindedness but I am at that point where I realise that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me. Thankfully I’ve grown since the days I was powerless and uncertain what the world has for me. Thank you for the enormous outpour of love and acceptance.”

Ng is Jackie’s daughter with former beauty queen Elaine Ng, with whom the actor had a relationship while married to his current wife, Joan Lin. The actor has not spoken publicly about his daughter but has acknowledged he had an affair.

Ng previously told Express magazine that the actor has “never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father.”

“I would not say that he is my dad. I would say, ‘Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor,” she said.