TSTV: Tax incentive to creative sector yielding results – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the recent tax incentive granted the creative sector is already yielding the expected results especially in the breaking of the monopoly in the Pay TV business terrain.

He said this at the unveiling of a new digital satellite pay television, TStv Africa, which was launched on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr. Mohammed, who was present at the launch, said the tax reliefs granted the creative sector by the government was aimed at birthing initiatives such as the TStv.

Mr. Mohammed said that TStv Africa is a wholly owned Nigerian Pay TV operator ”with refined offerings of novel Unclassified Pay Per View subscription and complimentary internet services.” He further disclosed that the federal government had granted a 3-year tax relief to TStv Africa, ”as well as tax-free TStv dividends to all investors in the company.”

The minister while performing the official unveiling of the new company and its products, said the tax reliefs were in line with the Pioneer Status recently granted to the Creative Industry by the federal government. He congratulated the CEO of the company and his team for liberalising and breaking the monopoly of Pay TV in the country.

“The important thing about what Echefu (TStv CEO) has done today is that he has redefined the pay per view television industry and from today that industry will never remain the same again. What he has done is to democratise the media and entertainment industry and make it possible for even a peasant farmer to have access to the best entertainment and news in the world.

“It is a great opportunity for me to be the one to unveil TStv because just like a Nigerian made history by crashing the cost of telephony in Nigeria, I am glad that another Nigerian is now coming forward to crash the cost of Pay TV,” he said.

The minister acknowledged the investors for coming from the Diaspora to invest in the country and for believing that the government is willing to diversify the economy.

He said the company had also demonstrated that the government alone ”could not do all things but needed the participation and synergy of the private sector.”

“I want to assure that this administration will continue to assist you and other investors in creating the enabling environment for businesses to grow,” he said.

While assuring investors that the government was aware of the huge contributions of the creative industry to the nation’s economy, he identified content and the lack of objective audience measurement as major challenges that had retarded the growth of TV and advertising industries in the country.

“With the liberalisation of the industry, content has become very key because content determines which channels are being watched and which are not. Another major challenge is how to get an accurate measurement of which channel is being watched and which is not.

“Kenya and South Africa are about one-third of our population but they do much better in TV and radio advertisement than us because of their robust audience measurement,” he added.

Mr. Mohammed announced that the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, and his ministry would organise a workshop on November 28 to address the challenge of audience measurement.

The chief executive officer of the firm, Bright Echefu, at the dinner to mark the official unveiling said that TStv Africa had gone through a lot of challenges to make Pay TV affordable to every Nigerian with added values. He said the television has 70 premium channels with a maximum subscription fee of N3,000.

”TStv Africa is not classified and it has a model that accommodates subscription for as low as N200 and N500 for a period of time. Once you subscribe to TStv Africa, you will also get complimentary internet service, enabled Wi-Fi, as well as video calls and video conferencing services. It has an array of amazing TV channels with premium entertainment, educative programmes that cut across all genres.

“The genres included news, music, general entertainment, documentary, movies, religious, sports, health, kids, fashion and lifestyle that better define the uniqueness of Nigeria’s diverse culture and traditional values,” he added.

The CEO also explained that TStv Africa came with Personal Video Recorder (PVR) Decoder which will give viewers greater control over their viewing experience with functions like pause, rewind, forward, save and record of programmes of interest.