Ooni’s ex-queen receives award, dedicates it to women ‘who refuse to be tamed’

Related News

Olori Wuraola, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, was endowed with the “Humanitarian of the Year” award from “Kechie’s Project” at an event during the UN General Assembly week.

She shared the news on her Instagram page adding that her outstanding contributions to women and children across the globe earned her the award.

CNN anchor, Don Lemon, and former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, were also awarded at the ceremony.

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Wuraola dedicated the award to women who refused to be tamed and who pursue their goals the hurdles notwithstanding.

Meanwhile the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, has embarked on a seven-day seclusion exercise, which took off on Sunday.

This is preceding the annual Olojo Festival, which is the biggest festival in the cultural calendar of the ancient city. By secluding himself, the Ooni separates himself from the people to cleanse his palace and himself of all the evil forces. After the cleansing, he leads the people to Okemogun shrine and renews his vows as a king.

It is also expected that the monarch unveils the new queen, who is said to be Olori Bolanle Ogunwusi at the festival this weekend. This is because the former queen had left the palace and officially declared that she is no longer the wife of the king.

The Ooni and his ex-wife stepped out together for the 2016 Olojo Festival.

Olori Wuraola confirmed that her 17-month-old marriage to the monarch was over via an official statement on her official Instagram page on August 30.