Five quick ways to firm your breasts naturally

Related News

Every woman desires to have firm breasts especially after childbirth or breastfeeding, but this is not always the case. Although breastfeeding tends to take all the blame for saggy breasts, it is not the lone cause of drooping breasts.

Sagging is actually the result of pregnancy and other influences.

They include genetics, age, smoking, size/shape of your pre-pregnancy breast, number of children you have as well as your age. Don’t let saggy breasts weigh you down.

Here are five natural ways to firm your breasts

APPLY OIL:

Applying olive oil, vegetable oil, fennel seed oil and also carrot oil can help rejuvenate some of the properties that can help restore the elasticity of sagging skin. All you need to do is massage your breasts with these oils within regular intervals during the day. Applying too much can burn your skin, so two drops are more than enough to keep you going at every point you want to apply it. In order to get better results, you can also mix two drops of any essential oil along with the vegetable oils.

Massage for about 15 minutes in order to increase blood flow and stimulate cell repair and make sure you do it like four to five times a day.

Apply Cucumber:

You can grind and blend one cucumber, add a cup of clean water, some natural cream with egg yolk or white egg, as it is good for sagging breasts due to its astringent and skill-nourishing properties. Once you are done mixing it, refrigerate and apply it on your breasts later. When you apply it, leave the mixture on your breast for about half an hour and then wash it off with cold water. This will help tone your breast muscles but ensure that you do this once a week to help strengthen the breast tissue.

RUB SHEA BUTTER:

For best results, rub Shea butter on your breast once or twice a week; leave it on for 10 minutes before you wash it off. Shea butter is a great source of Vitamin E. The latter helps tighten the skin around your breasts and it will also give your breasts the firmer appearance you want.

Use Aloe Vera Gel:

You can make use of Aloe Vera gel by applying it in a circular motion on your breasts for about 10 minutes. Let it sit for another 10 minutes before you wash it off with warm water. For better results ensure to try it at least five times a week. You can also prepare a mixture of one tablespoon of Aloe Vera, one teaspoon of honey and mayonnaise. Apply it on your breast and leave for 15 minutes before washing it off with cold water. Do this once a week for better results. Aloe Vera helps in skin tightening which will, therefore, ensure your breast stops sagging.

Engage in regular Exercise:

It is advisable that you perform push-ups as they help tone the muscles beneath your breasts. Lie face down on the ground and place your hands shoulder-width apart. You can also do dumb-bell pullovers to tone your chest muscles. Put your arms above your head then lower down until the weight is above your head and your arms make a 90-degree angle. Push the weight back up and repeat at least 10 times. To try out these presses to lift your chest muscles, lie on the floor with your knees bent, feet flat and your arms stretched out in opposite directions.