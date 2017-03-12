EXCLUSIVE: Sex Scandal: Another woman says she was in sexual relationship with Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman
Apostle Johnson Suleman

Barely one week after a lady, Stephanie Otobo, claimed she was in a sexual relationship with the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Johnson Suleman, another lady has also said she was in a similar sexual relationship with the cleric.

The lady, who identified herself as Queen Esther, said she began a sexual relationship with Mr. Suleman (popularly known as Apostle Suleman) in 2013 before a “catastrophic break-up” a year later.

“I was an usher in his branch church, but I had a sexual relationship with him as he lured me into it in order to solve my spiritual problem and limitations to success in career and marriage, but after the sex he didn’t solve the problems for me, instead he started making proposal for us to marry,” Ms. Esther told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

“I dated Apostle Suleman while I was a member in his church, he was my pastor, spiritual director and mentor aside being a boyfriend, from August 2013 to 2014 April.”

Ms. Esther’s claims came two days after Ms. Otobo, a Canadian-based singer, told journalists about her alleged amorous affair with the cleric.

Mr. Suleman denies all the allegations.

On Friday, the cleric threatened to sue Ms. Otobo’s lawyer, Festus Keyamo, and accused him of plotting to clone his voice in a forthcoming video on the marriage scandal.

The preacher’s wife, Lizy, had also risen in support of her husband, insisting his alleged persecution is the handiwork of the powers that be in the political circles.

On Sunday, Ms. Esther told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Suleman’s wife got to know about her affair with the cleric, a reason for her decision to end the relationship.

“I told him to give me a break in the relationship, so I can stay away from his wife’s view, and also get married to a single suitor I had at that time, instead he felt I was breaking up with him and began to threaten me, that I hurt him and that I will see the consequences of hurting him,” the lady said.

“Barely seven days after that, my body changed, I began to have strange movements in my body, my womb, sharp pains in my left breast,” she continued.

“I was taken to many places by my family and we were told that my boyfriend used me for sacrifice and wants to kill me, Suleman sent me text messages of threatening that I will die, I almost died if my God didn’t rescue me. So all my attempts to get him to heal me failed, I went to his father his father tried to talk to him, but he denied doing anything to me, till today.”

When contacted on Sunday, Phrank Shaibu, Mr. Suleman’s spokesperson, declined to comment on Ms. Esther’s claims.

STATE PROTECTION

Ms. Esther turned down PREMIUM TIMES’ request to produce her photograph – or her real identity – saying she wants to first seek the protection of the Kaduna State Government from Mr. Suleman and “his team of magicians.”

“In the wake of this current sex scandal between Miss Otobo Stephanie and Johnson Suleman, I started having strange calls from people who speak Auchi language while making incantations on me once I pick their phone calls,” she said.

“I cannot be able to send my picture now till am (sic) sure of my protection from his followers’ attacks.

“Many ladies are victims of Johnson Suleman but they are afraid to come out publicly because they fear the consequences attached to their public stand against him, which is a possible spiritual attack and destruction on their life and destiny.”

A top official of the Kaduna State government confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that they received a request for protection from Ms. Esther, but added that the government does not want to be involved in the matter.

On Friday, Ms. Otobo said most of the evidence of her affair with Mr. Suleman got lost after her laptop was stolen on arrival at the Lagos airport, last year.

She accused the preacher of being behind the theft.

Ms. Esther told PREMIUM TIMES her own evidence against Mr. Suleman – “videos of him around me in the church always,” phone calls, text messages – mysteriously disappeared from her phone immediately after their breakup.

“But if police can retrieve my text messages and phone calls from MTN service provider between the month of August 2013 and 2015 May, that will be enough to prove him guilty of oppression and threat to life.”

  • AWOHENRI

    Apostle Sulewoman is in a big problem.

    • August

      Then your father is there too

    • Julius

      A biggggggggggggg problem …lmaoooo !!

    • John A

      El-rufia is the main culprit of suleman problem.

    • Room_23

    • Oracle

      No! I don’t think so. Except he did those things.
      FOR WE KNOW THAT ASK THINGS WORK TOGETHER FOR GOOD TO THEM THAT LOVE GOD…… TO THEM THAT ARE CALLED.
      if he didn’t do any of these allegations,
      Then he’ll emerge from it stronger and victoriously.

      THOSE WHO DIDN’T MAKE YOU CANNOT DESTROY YOU!!!

    • Iskacountryman

      so kaduna state government is in the protection rackets….we shall see…

  • Now I know that some people are really keen in destroying the image of Apostle Suleman. How come the 2 ladies have most of their evidence stolen and mysteriously vanished.
    This is just a ploy to make nonsense out of him.

  • August

    His messages on her phone disappeared. A lie from the pit of hell. Many Laddies will still be sponsored to speak lies but I pray that all lying tongues shall cease.

  • vay

    Esther u got what u deserve…. That ll serve as a deterrent for fools like you if ur story is true coz it has too much of loopholes. Anyway suleman has met his Waterloo…… So let all his bitches be coming forward n tell their stories to guard against such act in the future against self acclaimed fake pastors

  • Julius

    The devil is and always will be a liar !! Otile.. soon it will be revealed that the pastor is your boyfriend as well. Lolz. Mumu, I told you when you were going ape that more will be coming out about this evil , despicable fake man of God. Stay tuned ! His idiots followers were yelling that he didn’t do it…now what ?

  • Lanre

    Interesting story. Digging up dirt on Suleyman is a cool idea. Those who come to equity……… But why is the Kaduna State Government involved (El-Rufai)? Is Esther from Kaduna? Inquiring minds wanna know :).

  • John A

    What a rubbish statement from a blackmailer, how can your phone messages mysteriously disappeared immediately you broke up with him and why must you seek protection from kaduna state or do you live in that state?
    This clearly shows that kaduna state governor is seriously behind the travail of suleman.

  • Solomon Brown

    As much as I want to believe these women, I see El- Rufai’s fingerprints in all of these, I’m not in anyway exonerating the “preacher man” here. My question remains, why are all these women surfacing only after Suleiman made his politically charged comments about the murderous herdsmen?

    • Dami

      What is the relationship between a Preacher’s comments and his private Trump like style or if you like, Sanusi Lamido’s style?

      • Solomon Brown

        The claims by these women remain unsubstantiated, I’ll suggest a DNA test to put this matter to rest. Also if it so happens that the preacher man has been caught with his pants down, to answer your question, that relationship will be hypocrisy. Can’t tell you much about Sanusi except these are all allegations, in which the accusers still have to overcome the burden of proof.

  • Room_23

  • Apostle KING

    Wetin sef? Sanusi Lamido Sanusi no do de one wey pass this?

    Apostle should contest for Traditional position like Sanusi Lamido Sanusi did in Kano. Birds of the same feather die together.

  • Onye Obosi

    The first one look more real than this one. But they can still retrieve call records from MTN or whatever to ascertain the claim’s veracity. But it is all part of the game, once petrol tanker fall, you see everybody rushing to scoop their own share of the oil.
    Baba Sule Oya! Over to you, give us your response to this one. But that girl you bought the G Benz for na dieeeeeeeeee!

  • I refuse to be brainwashed by these cheap whores. What a nonsense story here! All the videos just disappeared mysteriously? And she needs protection from the Kaduna state government. I wonder if she is from Kaduna or she a younger sister to Mr dwarf. The real truth is about coming. God is about vindicating his elect – the anointed. Sooner they shall be exposed.

    • Kamalu

      And the laptop of the other international harlot, Stephanie Otobo was stolen by Apostle Sulaiman at the airport? Incredible! Any living being who has been following these tales by Moonlight and decides to belief them should examine his “medulla oblaganta”. I have said it and will maintain that we are witnessing a web of unintelligent blackmail against the Apostle Sulaiman. I neither know him nor follow his ministry but any discerning mind who has followed the tales of the past one week will know they all lies.

  • Africa

    Some Apostle indeed! God send down your fire to consume these fake prophets.

  • Teba Kechu

    Not a supporter of either party, I read stories of Apostle J Suleman’s sex scandal with great enthusiasm to see proves of his inordinate, all I can see is bla-bla-bla. No concrete evidence pointing against the so-called “fake pastors” that I can figure out in all these write-up. Otobo, Esther etc, please you people should provide us proves beyond reasonable doubts

    • Tactical support.

      • Manuel Tobby

        tactical stupidity

        • Okokondem

          You are kinda subdued today. Hope you read my rebuttal last time. Again I reiterate my previous stance…neither of these two groups is credible.

          For the accuser and her lawyer, finding someone to reinforce their allegations especially in a society like Nigeria where there’s an unusual emphasis on materialism, is a matter of promising the second accuser a reward.

          On the other hand, if your fake ‘man of God’ has problem keeping his zipper up as accused it will be unrealistic to expect him not to have done so to other women.

          Bottomline, with the exception of the few innocent among us, Nigerians are have earned the reputation for being credible. That’s a problem the society must work hard to overcome, including you and I.

          • Okokondem

            For being not credible that is.

  • Wise Head

    Now, my question is, why link the Kaduna State Government to this knowing Gov El-Rufai has been a running battle with Apostle Suleman? Why is it the Kaduna State Government and not the police that is offering her protection. The last has not been heard of this dramam

    • Kamalu

      Its the voice of Esau and the hand of Jacob!

      • No Bull …..

        ….and the d!ck of Suleman.

    • duwdu

      Wise Head; Pray, where, in the entire story, did you read that the Kaduna State government was/is offering her protection?

      Some of you guys are just impossible human beings fanning the embers of hatred. Hmm.

      ……..
      P34c3
      …..

    • Paul in 2nd. Corinthians 12:16″16 But be it so, I did not burden you: nevertheless, being crafty, I caught you with guile.”

  • adekenny

    The fake pastors took the footsteps of Paul the deceit

    • Check Paul in 2nd. Corinthians 12:16″16 But be it so, I did not burden you: nevertheless, being crafty, I caught you with guile.”

  • Neo

    When I said that the midget’s (the imbecilic accidental governor’s) fingerprints were all over the idiotic sex stories no one believed me!!! The lady suggested that Apostle Suleiman is diabolic but sought the protection of the dwarf’s government. Is the midget now the guardian of the universe? How laughable this is!!!! Imagine all videos “disappearing” mysteriously. Nigerians are not fools. We know the truth. Apostle Suleiman is being persecuted but he’ll come victorious. May God purnish the witches who lend themselves to be used. The architects of this evil crusade also will not escape God’s punishment!!!

    • No Bull …..

      May God also help us to overcome all the deceit from this ‘man of god’

    • jason jasi

      How dumb you are; you just layed bare

  • Omoba1

    I initially thought Suleiman’s media aides were dumb. Nice play, nice play. Well done Omega Fire Ministry

  • West

    It’s beginning to look like Kaduna government has hands in all these drama

  • D a n g o t e-C e m e n t

  • Mu’az Muhammad

    She said they collected her loptop and she dont have enough evidence. I believe she HV Apple ID if she is sure of wht she is saying she can sign into her claud the video photo everything is in there.. unless she is telling the lie. You cant just say you dont have enough evidance while you have everything sign in prove it if na true you dey talk simple

    • bayobe

      you come to know she was using iPhone or ipad how?

    • Watch man

      That is if she uses the cloud for backup, assuming she uses apple

      • Factsay

        Nigerians! Na so una heads shallow reach?
        Someone is seeking protection from Kaduna state govt against someone she claims to be a magician. Is Kaduna state now chief-magician? …lol

    • No Bull …..

      I lost my old phone, got a new one but Google Cloud could not retrieve all my contacts so it is not always as simple as you put it.

    • North/West Allies

      Maybe the beetch is a dumb moron, that’s why I am not eady to buy her trashy lies. Iphone and Androids have icloud and google play cloud respectively. So she can get her datas back

    • Karl Imom

      All she needs are texts and phone logs, Bank deposit records; travel records as stamped in their passports. That’s all she needs to establish their relationship. The sexual relationship will be established by the copy of erected penis he sent to her – she said she still has that on her cell phone. It is a slam-dunk for the girl no matter how his lawyers twist it.

      • Bahaushe

        Very soon all the Monica(s) that the randy alien sex predator Satan Solely Johnson might have penetrated wiould leave every thing to God after they might have been bribed by Christians Association of Nigeria to save the soul of Christianity and stop further ridicule by the perceived enemies.

  • Oracle

    Foul play!!!
    You both used to have evidences, now it has disappeared by the spiritual hand of Suleiman abi? You go and tell the court that story while you prepare to spend your reward after serving your jail terms.
    So hilarious and coincidental.
    Am not fan of Suleiman, but I think this attitude is peculiar to prostitutes who had long lost their last vestiges of dignity, honour, shame…… in as much as money will speak.
    I suspect El rufai and DSS.

    • Karl Imom

      Did the DSS and El Rufai induce Suleiman to deposit thousands of dollars in the bank account of prostitutes? Did the DSS and El Rufai asked Suleiman to send the picture of his erected-penis to a prostitute? Your conspiracy theory will not stand any legal scrutiny.

      • Oracle

        I guess you didn’t read the initial stories

        • Karl Imom

          I don’t need to read everything to figure out that, sexual-predator, Apostle Suleman, now 50-years old is sexually exploiting 23-year old ladies in the name of God! By the way, are you in a sexual relationship with this sexually starved Pastor?

          • Oracle

            BETTER IS THE END OF A MATTER THAN THE BEGINNING THEREOF- THE BIBLE.
            In the midst of claims and counter claims, anyone seen as taking sides befofe the conclusions can only be seen as prejudicial and unjust himself.
            Dear Karl, tell me, how would you feel if this whole stories turn out to be concocted?
            The case hasn’t even gone to the court yet, yet you……. Still an allegation, but i wonder at your perceptions, vigor and vehemence of your interest in the allegations, and how you hope it just has to be true or nothiing else. Attitude synonymous to that of a prosecutor, but not of a judge.

            Recently, in the US, a man was acquitted of murder after doing about 30yrs jail term, after the truth was discovered. How would that jury feel?
            Sometimes, men are quick to judge than administer justice. Verdicts do not necessarily connote justice.

            Neutrality is a fundamental key that opens the door to justice. But if biased, then you will be blind to the truth even if it stands in front of you as a beacon in the darkness, on the mountain.

            Dear Karl, tell me, how would you feel if this whole stories turn out to be concocted?

    • Karl Imom

      I read all the stories about this storied scandal. The Pastor erected his penis and with his hand on it, took a picture and sent it in a text to the lady. Are you contesting that the erected penis the lady received in a text from the pastor does NOT belong to the Pastor? Are also contesting the Bank records, travel records, and records of sex venues the lady has that well paid for by the pastor? You probably need to see your Doctor for psychiatric evaluation.

      • Oracle

        You need spiritual help

        • Karl Imom

          Give the spiritual help to the sexually starved Apostle Suleman, the sexual predator who is requesting help for threesome sex.

  • Watch man

    If this is a blackmail, which I suspect it to be, then it was not well packaged. There are a lot of loop holes. If the so called Esther needed protection or escort, the place to go is Nigeria Police and not Kaduna govt. If the Esther is so afraid of the spiritual powers that Suleman is alleged to be using, how then would Kaduna govt be a reliable protection to her? Again, linking Kaduna govt would suggest that the governor is likely behind the travail of Suleman. This is not to say that Suleman may be free of the allegations. But if it turns out that it is blackmail, Suleman should sue the blackmailers for defamation.

    • Jossy J

      U will be surprised this person was sent by sulemans group, to try and cast aspersions on El rufai to make it look like political witch hunt.

      • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

        No doubt in my mind.

    • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

      Is Esther the only person in the game? Has otobo sought the protection of the Kaduna state government? Was it a blackmail when the car he bought for that nollywood actress was proven to have been registered on Sahara reporters? You always looking for who to blame for your predicaments. First if was Sahara reporters that took monye from APC to blackmail your pastor,then it was the festus keyamo law chamber who came to the “about to be oppressed lady’s rescue that was sent by buhari,later it was the Fulani herdsmen and the Muslims conspiracy,nos it is el rufai and the Kaduna state government,can you please stop confusing yourself and treat the issues as it were?

      • Watch man

        So what is your point? Are you normal at all? I chose to comment on Esther based on the report above. If my comment is infuriating you and causing your head to spin, you can go ahead and increase the spin.

        • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

          Just responding to your confused,reckless,dubious and misleading comment. Infuriating ke!it is just stinking,because God has created you to reason like human being,but you chose to reason like a sub.bigot

          • Watch man

            Can you see the stench coming out from your bile and gutter? To say you are stup*d, moronic and senseless would be an understatement. Who turned your grey matter to that of a mule? I guess you are the latest saiyr to embrace social media with your fangs sticking out like that of asp. You have indeed crossed the rubicon and would need not only serious psychiatric evaluation but a supernatural miracle to see if you could be restored. Koun!

  • mary

  • Oracle

    If Suleiman ever made a phone call to either of you prostitutes, making threats, has that call logs and conversations also been erased by the spiritual hands of the pastor?
    Una go they well well for jail without any evidence.

  • jason jasi

    All these brouhaha is easily solved but appears an Achilles hill both to the Police and brainwashed or unreasonable member of public. Since she has the video of his dick, a simple strip check will confirm if it’s the same pen he has underneath. Her bank account has been receiving credit from him; an analysis of her bank statement will also easily piece this. The both travelled to Napoli; their passport stamps will prove or disprove this. She’s been taking calls from him likewise she calling him; we don’t need the content of the conversation but call records and call duration. As a common man with my senses intact, I could go on and on with test cases that will prove either party a list, how much more the police. Ordinarily it would have been a civil matter but because Suleiman had gotten the lady arrested on allegations of extortion e.t.c, it is now an investigation the police should be eager to carry out. However, my gut instinct tells me that Hustler called Suleman is a liar and has his hands deposit in magic. Unfortunately they’re many in the game, manipulating, abusing and extorting people in the name of gospel. So long as men worship the Caesars and the Napoleon’s, Caesars and Napoleon’s will duly arise and make them miserable.

  • Michael

    I am now beginning to have suspicions over these women. One refused to produce an id card, the other one says conveniently that her lap top was stolen. Something fishy. Premium times should not have published this latest allegation without as much as an ID card from the woman.

    • Jossy J

      She said pull out their convo frm mtn. Simple investigations will do. For step case; she provide name of hotel they lodged, cctv can prove or disprove that. Their trip to napoli alcan be verified. That is what you should call for, font jump into conclusion. Some fake people who are fan of the accused might even come out to claim relationship with d pastors, and deny it later to discredit the real victim. Kayamo should be careful not to fall into this bait. Stick with stephnie story and becareful of any unverifiable claim. They should be careful

      • Factsay

        The girl can make request from mtn as the owner of the phone. Na me go do dat for her. He who alleges proves.. Her accusations are childish.

        • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

          It seems you have been paid by this 419 turned pastor.

          • Factsay

            Jihadist, I know ur pain

          • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

            See Christianity in defence. Senseless as usual. Yet you can believe when he almost turned the whole country upside down with his unguided statements. You have tried to link his present ordeals with buhari,you failed,with the Muslims,you failed,with the Fulani herdsmen, you failed,now it is the turn of of the Kaduna state government, el rufai,well,I whish you whatever God has in stock for you,perhaps failure as usual. Your own version of Christianity has been that of super mumu catch mumu. What is Christianity based on,illusions. A man who claimed to be man of God being accused of these obnoxious acts?and you are claiming it was because he spoke the truth against the power that be of Kaduna,what truth? The so called truth was said about about the formal president olusegun obasanjo,by pastor Tunde bakare,were there no prostitute then who could have come out to challenge him? We’re there no women in hi s church who could have been used against him? The issue is,this man is a Criminal who tried to fight against God sent people,I hope you all know what law of kama is? Whoever is standing in defence of this oppressor(apostle Sulaimon) will stand the chance of seeing the anger of God.

          • Factsay

            Blood sucking satanic jihadists

        • Jossy J

          she should make request from mtn so people like you can say it was Photoshop

          • Factsay

            Enjoy the gossip

  • kus1

    Almost ALL so called ‘men of god’ are in the same category, preying on the gullibility of their naive followers in order to enrich themselves.
    For any smart observer, women don’t have to come forward with all these allegations before knowing that the attention seeking sule-man has been a charlatan all along.
    When a so called ‘man of god’ is suddenly gaining more attention than the gospel he is supposedly called the preach, or when that man has become the object of focus more than the god that supposedly called him, then you ALWAYS know you are dealing with a charlatan.
    Sadly, history will continue to repeat itself over & over, as this is not the first, neither will it be the last time a religious conman will totally brainwash a bunch of gullible followers.

    • Emma Daniel

      Whatever your name is, you certainly need to know that at the end of the day, it is people like you who are being used. Remember the Bible says touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm. You are touching the naked wire and you know the implications.

      • Olu

        Where did he get his anointing from? are you sure it is not self anointing, you need to discern this.

  • Amalu Peter

    Protection from kaduna state government…. Hahahaha… Elrufai and APC una too much! !

    • tundemash

      yeah right! I t was also Elrufai and APC who told Sulewoman to buy a $76k for a nolywod actress

      http://saharareporters*com/2017/03/11/apostle-johnson-suleman-bought-mercedes-benz-450-gl-nollywood-actress-daniella-okeke

      • Factsay

        Gullible fake news. So now u know owner of car through fake website info? I thought u were a modern man.

        • tundemash

          Mr. Religious Fanatic, if you have a car registered in Lagos, enter the car reg there. Your ignorance and stup1dity stinks!

          • Factsay

            even the source u said says there was a bug. i guess u and ur dss planted a bug there with fake info

          • tundemash

            Mor0n, the “bug” allowed people to see the info meant for the back-office e.g. the name of the registrant. And it’s no bug as put my the non-I.T. SR reporter journalist, it’s simply a check of the source code of the HTML page.
            Your ignorance stinks ! Stick to fasting and praying to your mini-gods instead o dabbling into issues far beyond your reasoning capacity.

          • Factsay

            U see? Gossip er and consumer of Fake news

          • tundemash

            What are u seeing m0ron ?????

      • Karl Imom

        Maybe, DSS, El-Rufai, and APC asked the lady to receive a text message with an erected penis to the pastor.

        • tundemash

          lol !!

  • Spoken word

    This fake apostle is a p*ssy lover

    • Emma Daniel

      You certainly need your head examined.

      • Jesus is d Messenger of Allah

        He’s a pussy lover. Don’t make a mistake of leaving your wife, daughter, sister in his care. Or do you want to try?

      • Spoken word

        i dey lie?bloody hypocrite.

    • Chiemele

      He just can’t stop thrusting even when asleep.

      • Spoken word

        The thrusting apostle.

  • Factsay

    Very childish accusation. It is becoming clearer who are the sponsors of these blackmails.

    Jihadists will meet their waterloo

    • tundemash

      When the COZA pastor was caught two years ago sleeping with an usher in the church, who were the sponsors then ?
      Ms Otobo has described “Pastor” Sulewoman’s penis, let him submit it for examination.

      • Factsay

        Is that how ur brain works? That u caught one person in ur family stealing now means all of una families are now thieves? Smh

      • Damilola

        Tunde, I’ve known u well over a year now on dis platform. Ur bigotry and dogmatism is legendary. But u will be well soon am sure. Just as many of ur masters lies against GEJ are increasingly getting deciphered, dis will also be clear in time. Just chill and continue following d “soap opera”. Cos u want to believe just what u want to believe u will neva ask ursef questions but leave ur brain to be teleguided by men like u. What took d first lady( I can’t rem her name nw) dis long to come out? Y is all dis coming out when it’s apparent d man is avi a serz issue with the state cos of their ethno-religious cleansing? Is it up to a month nw after the DSS tried to “kidnap” dis man? What is happening to Maikori presently on dis same issue de are fighting dis man for? De can’t nail dis man with kwaraption nor arrest him indiscriminately like Maikori and odas. What do u think is next for d callous chicken hearted vindictive emperors? All will be clearer in time.

        • tundemash

          What took d first lady( I can’t rem her name nw) dis long to come out?

          Mor0n, your fake Apostle arrested her and that was when the bubble bursted. Are u too d@ft to follow the story ?

          What has Ms. Otobo got to do with DSS ? How about the Nollywood actress he bout $76k car for with your tithes ? Is that DSS too ? http://saharareporters*com/2017/03/11/apostle-johnson-suleman-bought-mercedes-benz-450-gl-nollywood-actress-daniella-okeke

          May God save you from your ignorance ad stup1dity .

          • Damilola

            Loolz….Tunde. I will really love to hear from u when d whole drama ends. Let’s see where dis ends. Check d dictionary for d definition of moron, gullibility and dogmatism. D end of d show will tell who is who. Neva be quick to throw stones. If dis allegations are true, gud for d man, it means his destruction, if not gud for him at d same time, it means his redemption. Which of both affects ur lonely life?

          • tundemash

            Oh ! so u can preach “Neva be quick to throw stones” and yet you quickly claimed your fake apostle is being witch-hunted because he’s aving issues with the state. And by the way, u are just a stup1d folower because your mini-god as directed you to shut up henceforth and stop commenting on his fornication !

          • Damilola

            From d very first time(over a year now) I came across ur posts, my reaction has always being the same. I cant help but laugh. I laugh u so hard sometimes I asked myself if I was high on somti or what as u once alleged me. To say someone is being vindicted is throwing stones shey? And when had ur own law proof and stone someone to death b4 adjudication? Can u be mature enough to just keep to ur lonely life quietly and watch as dis ends? What’s ur headache for goodness sake hmm? As u kno me well I suppose, if u still av a bit of sanity in u, I can’t be manipulated by anyone, not even d very low IQs dt puppets u. Until dis allegations are proven and d man nailed( tnk God he’s considered an opposition and no govt officials can help him unless he’s really innocent beyond doubt), I still stand by my words dt he’s innocent and being “witch-hunted” by d devilish goons u minion after. Be safe bro. Avi a bit sense of decency as a Nigerian is not a crime d last time I checked…it’s gud 4 ur well-being friend. Grow up

          • tundemash

            Mor0n, your mini-god has told you his mumu followers to stop posting rubbish and yet you are still here posting conjectures ? Olodo ! A self-confessed mumu laughs so much he thinks he’s high on “something” far stronger he can cope with. Stop using cheap drugs !

          • Damilola

            Lmfaooooooo……… Tunde is angry. Some help. I don’t serve man bro…. I serve only one God. I don’t kno his church, I’ve neva listened to his teaching b4, I’ve neva met him b4…. I don’t av to do all dos to tell u what is goi on frm my vantage point of following news frm different credible sources, not hearsay or Saharareporters. All I need to do to get u on Sahara news is for u to be d story pple want to hear…..

          • Damilola

            Tunde I hope ure still following ur stripper friend’s case- madam Otobo? The picture will become more clearer to u soon cos it will soon end. Even Premium Times is now toning down there report of the case, with the truth oozing out

          • tundemash

            And what truth is oozing out Mr. SuleWoman’s supporter ?

        • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

          I am pretty sure that even in the face of a glaring evidence, brought before you,you will never believe,because your heart,mind,and brain all are not meant to believe,hence why you are disbeliever,a kaafir,someone who does not believe in God,but a deity.

          • Damilola

            Cos am not gullible. Is dt a crime?. Let d evidence come and c if I will believe. And what if I believe? U’ve believed all u heard about him already cos u wanted to. Even without any evidence ur mind is programmed to believe. But den what has changed? What if dis are scripted works and u got to kno uve been fooled by d cabals? Hw will u feel about ursef? Just chill and c dis true. Never be quick in casting stones…. dogmatism is d génesis

        • Chiemele

          Conspiracy theories may abound, but what’s important is not to throw stones if you live in a glass house.
          You can claim no cover when the stones get thrown back.
          Did he or did he not eat the pea nuts?

    • Karl Imom

      How do you sponsor a lady to have a pastor deposit huge sums of money into her bank accounts? How do you sponsor a lady to receive a text with an erected penis from a pastor? – Only in Nigeria!!!

      • sab

        She may have had affairs with the pastor in the past as she claimed. But my question is, why did she keep quiet all these years? What transpired now between her and the pastor to warrant her going public with an issue that ordinarily was supposed to be private? Was she instigated to go public just to get at the pastor? If the pastor paid her money, was that not supposed to be reward for her service? I just don’t understand where we are headed.

        • Karl Imom

          The Pastor ordered the bank to freeze her bank account, and then ordered Nigeria Police to arrest her under false allegations that she was terrorist. If you were her, what would you do? Kiss the Pastor or fight back?

      • Factsay

        Have u seen bank statements?

        • Chiemele

          Do you dispute the car purchase?

          • Factsay

            Ofcoz. This is cooked up stories. Showing me clip from website only u can access or hack into is not a proof. Show real proof

          • Chiemele

            Are you interested in a proof? Obviously not, because you too can access the info. Suleman is not denying it.

          • Factsay

            Tell me how to access the info pls

          • Chiemele

            I don’t desire a proof, else it’s there. Ask your Apostle to go to court press for damages for defamation of character and request the registration details of the Mercedes jeep.
            Easy if he is innocent.

          • Chiemele

            Typo. You not I don’t desire a proof.

        • Karl Imom

          Suleman said she is a terrorist, have you seen such evidence?

  • Factsay

    Kaduna state govt is now the chief-magician hub where Nigerians can seek protection against magicians…..lol
    Funny devilish country

  • Mbonu Chris

    All attempts to defame Apostle Johnson Suleiman are efforts in futility. Many of those peddling the gossip will die before they have time to repent. There is no believer who knows the Apostle that will not condemn this stripper agent of the devil. We are in Canada and we have discovered who she is, a frustrated stripper. A stripper is “a shameless prostitute who can dance”. She has nothing to do with music than to strip and dance to entertain some drunk men staying away from their broken relationship at home. Strippers end the night with men who have spare cash to give them to continue the stripping in the man’s motel room. Don’t you see how uncomfortable this stripper is when you ask her what she does for a living. Do you believe she is a musician and she has no dental plan in Canada to take care of her dental formula. That is what she does in Canada. During bad times that business does not flourish, that is why she has taken to extortion. Read the News, 3 other Nigerians were caught who traveled from Canada to Nigeria to dupe some rich Nigerians. Did you watch this girl? If you command power and wealth like the Apostle, can you stand this girl’s teeth? How does this girl convince an honest person? I feel like crying that this girl makes sense to anybody who doesn’t want to be vicious. I’m in Canada, people are not gullible this way. Nigerians are also too smart to be played this way. Or are we saying we hate Apostle Johnson Suleiman? I can understand if you are jealous, he has a lot to jealous; but you are not even a pastor. Even a junior pastor should not jealous him, he is building and supporting pastors. Trust me General Overseers have serious reasons to beware of him. His brand of Ministry is similar to what New Generation Banks did to traditional banks in Nigeria then: you better upgrade or be overtaken. My next question is: apart from the devil and hunger, who is this girl working for; you know what, she will expose them.

    Why would a Nigerian law firm that claims to fight for human rights accept to fight a man of God who is saving wretched people out of poverty. Because a man of God is involved, every garbage now makes sense. Someone was helping you and suddenly you want to destroy him because he changed his mind about marrying you. When has promise to marry become a court case for a ‘SAN’? What kind of lawyer would go out to destroy an international figure of Suleiman’s standard.? How many are like him in Nigeria. Wake up ‘SAN’. They say that when a warrior is destroyed in the homefront; when an international war brakes out those people will not have a capable soldier to lead the army. This shameless girl may have contacted a disease from indiscriminate sex, and may have been waiting to die anyway. What she needs is not a false lawyer but a good friend to help her to repent before she dies.

    I feel so sad and ashamed that this is allowed to happen. Apostle Johnson Suleiman may never know who I am but he has inspired me beyond words. No human being can change my mind otherwise. On the other hand I see him like a century man. You see such once in a century. He should be protected to last long. Moreover, he has a mission: To transform the lives of 5 billion souls. Woe betide you if you are part of not letting this to happen: it were better that you were not born

    • Mamapikin

      Hehehe, spiritua “Mbgada”, keep believing in these criminal pasors. It’s your tithes they used to buy cars for girls. And why shouldn’t they anyway? Mugun fall, guy man chop!

  • North/West Allies

    El Rufai and DSS is working very hard to destroy this man, but Nigerians are not ready to buy the accusations till it’s 100% proven.

  • Political ninja

    A new accuser who refused to give her real name has arisen against Apostle Johnson Suleman. She claims that all her evidence “mysteriously disappeared from her phone”. But most curiously, according to Premium Times, she is seeking “the protection of the Kaduna State Government”. Why is an accuser seeking the protection of a state government that hasn’t protected its own citizens? Anyway, according to PT, “A top official of the Kaduna State government confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES”. Yet this same top official “added that the government does not want to be involved in the matter.” Things are becoming clearer and clearer and clearer!

    Reno Omokri

    • OGK

      Remember that this woman suggested a way out. This is age of technology. Apostle Suleiman could even spearhead the move to retrieve the phne log during this period to clear himself.

  • North/West Allies

    If you whores are not ready to give evidence not “photo shops” please keep your lies to yourself.

  • Political ninja

    It is now fully ridiculous, who bears Queen Esther as a name in Nigeria? why isnt she seeking protection from the federal govt, why kaduna state? Do kaduna state have a supreme wizard that can protect her from sulieman’s magicians?
    I heard Elrufai is now paralyzed! Who did it, Suliemans magicians?

  • Damilola

    Hmm…This pple are just too pathetic. What are they turning dis country to for goodness sake. If Apostle Johnson were to be a politician or Business man de wud av alleged him of kwaraption. Now it’s sex scandal. Time will clearly tell. But if my fear is confirmed in dis, these emperors in Nigerian dubious politics left for vindictive low-life men are taking dea impunity too far. This is d time to know if truly d Apostle is a true man of God, cos He won’t forsake him in dis war am sure.

  • Okokondem

    This is how you know a society doomed, that keeps reinventing itself in all matters criminal. Nigerians have gone from armed robbery to kidnapping foreign oil workers, to kidnapping fellow Nigerians, and now, blackmail. I have to give it to you our people are creative when it comes to criminality.

    • Karl Imom

      By the way, what is your definition of blackmail? A story with documented evidence that an event has occurred is NOT a blackmail regardless of who is involved and how they feel. This scandal is NOT a blackmail. It has all elements of a true story – the pastor has eaten the peanut butter

      • Okokondem

        I don’t give a hoot. I would
        rather we get together here and brainstorm on how to reclaim our country from the elected kleptomanics who have squandered our collective common wealth. But no, Nigerians would prefer to spend valuable time debating inconsequential subject.

        I have no sympathy for a 23 year old who knowingly became sexually involved with a married self proclaimed ‘man of God’ and her recourse is to be rewarded with one billion naira.

        Need I say that the so called ‘men of God’ with their false prophecy are nothing but fraud. Could he have had an affair with the 23 year old gold digger and my answer is why not, they commit worse offenses…they trick the most vulnerable in the society to give their last penny as tithe.

        Nigerians should stop wasting valuable time on such subjects and worry about the fate of our coupled up country.

        • OGK

          But people like your apostles are the ones egging these embezzlers on to steal our commonwealth. They deceive us to believe that theft of the commonwealth was blessing from God. Imagine an army general giving over £30 million to Oyedepo’s church as gift. Tell me, how would Nigeria’s problem not aggravate with our deceitful clerics?

          • Jumbona

            Thank you my brother. Do we have cleriics? Most of them are criminals. Politicians will steal our money and give to them as gift. They’re among the people destroying the country.

        • Kallah Bature

          The first step is to check the activities of the so called men of God with a view to stopping them from cashing in on the ignorance of vulnerable individuals.

        • Hero

          Very reasonable thinking

        • Karl Imom

          I am afraid you side with the pastor, a 50-year old man who is taking advantage of a 23 year old lady. Elsewhere in the world, Apostle Suleman is sexual predator who would never be allowed to hang around children and young people.

      • Okokondem

        “By the way, what is your.
        definition of blackmail”

        How about a young 23 year old knowingly sleeping with a ‘famous’ man and turns around to demand money or be disgraced. Does that sound like a definition of blackmail to you?

        • Karl Imom

          She was lured into sex by a very powerful pastor who is old enough to be her father, who recites “Thou shalt not commit adultery” every Sunday; a man who is powerful enough to command Nigeria Police to arrest an innocent person, and powerful enough to order banks to freeze accounts without a court orders. How about that? On the contrary, it is the pastor that is blackmailing this young woman by deploying government apparatchiks to shut her up and even incarcerate her if she does not comply and remain mute. The girl is only reacting by going public with the story.

  • Harry

    It is curious that she demands protection from Kaduna State Government and not the police

    • Nazerine

      Governor El-Rufai at work!

      • Kallah Bature

        How sure are you this story is not planted to divert attention from the earlier one started by Ms.Otobo?Using Kaduna state’s name looks suspicious to me.Time will tell anyway.

        • Nazerine

          One way or the other, anything is possible in Nigeria. Like you said Time will tell.

    • Julius

      Yea, she should have came to you for protection. Right ? Smdh !!

  • OmoLasgidi

    Why can’t all these accusers and the “accused” go through a lie detector machine test on NTA News, and cut out this Nollywood play? Don’t Nigerians have more to worry about the economy?

  • Okokondem

    I suppose it’s part of human nature that people are attracted to salacious news. Why else would there be this level of interest on a subject that has no known consequence to the people here. You wouldn’t get this many people reacting had this been about some Nigerian ‘big man’ accused of stealing our collective wealth. You young people here have your priorities misplaced.

  • Opekete

    It is not enough to blame this Apostle’s woes on the politicians or any particular governor. If there is no crack in the wall the lizard cannot enter. There is no secret that last forever. What this Apostle said about governor El Rufai is not even up to ten percent of what Pastor Bakare said about all the previous government and they have no hold on him. King Kong ain’t got nothing on him to borrow the word of Denzel Washington in one of his movies. If you live in glass house do not attempt to throw stones. I think this Apostle has a case to answer.

  • Ezekiel

    OK seek protection from Kaduna State? Probably where the rats are smelling from, any way I’m not defending any one but God sees and knows all.

  • FineBoy

    Pastor Taiwo are you here?

  • Nazerine

    “Ms. Esther turned down PREMIUM TIMES’ request to produce her photograph – or her real identity – saying she wants to first seek the protection of the Kaduna State Government from Mr. Suleman and “his team of magicians.”
    Governor Nasir El-Rufai at work?

  • Mosley

    The man had sex with you and you are an usher in the church. Why did you open your legs if such a thing happened and now you rush to the press to blackmail after you have lured the man. To hell with cheap blackmail that cannot hold water.

    • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

      Can’t even reason. Cheap blackmail is a very cheap statement. When the devils apostle was busy enjoying other people’s garden,it was “hey father in the Lord. But now that the offence you committed in far away Italy,has finally been exposed,it is cheap blackmail. Dondi.

  • NoSpinEd

    Listen to the admonition of a real apostle: “.. The love of money is the root of all evil for which some have strayed from the faith in their greediness and pierced themselves with many sorrows. .” 1 Timothy 6:10

  • Senator D

    Seeking protection from the KD government??? Am just curious oooo… Okay may the IG of Police or DSS is now headquartered in Kaduna Government House. Next all evidence mysteriously disappeared… Babe nah ONLY you waka come? Where on earth will this kind of story fly if NOT naija! Before now we read that Festus Keyamo , that meddlesome arrogant lawyer, who never won a single case for EFCC and a toolkit of the present administration is the lawyer to the Canadian Bae who Suleiman gbeshed sometime back is suspicious! Lastly, Apostle Suleiman maybe guilty or NOT but the truth is the whole story is NOW very incredulous with the “OGA at the top” connections everywhere…

    • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

      So you don’t know that this 419 apsotle is based in Kaduna together with his concubines. Abeg go and sit down.

  • Senator D

    APC or Kaduna State Government is this a case of, “The Hand of Esau but the voice of Jacob”? Are we going to eat this venison and bless Jacob? Hmmmmmm…. Esau will NOT allow history to repeat itself again this time trust me…

    • Julius

      You are a nothing joke !!

  • the interpretter.

    Let them all come out en mass. blackmail and taint the image of the man of God.the Protection from the Kaduna State Government. Thank you for making it very clear. We knew all along where the war was comming from. But now the world is sure. You are just a scape goat that will take what you see together with your “Oga”

    • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

      Anoda mumu!

    • Uzoma John

      The young woman might as well be an indigene of Kaduna State and resides there, the reason she seeks State protection knowing how evil you, Suleiman and his disciples are. You should be asking yourself what manner of a pastor is being accused by young women of extra-marital relationship. Mumu indeed.

  • Mare

    The enemies are really at work against Sulaiman. These are national and international enemies, just like the prophets of Baar and prophet Elijah. Even though Sulaiman is not an angel, I pray the Lord to be your peace in this storm.

    • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

      Anoda mumu

    • Uzoma John

      Which enemy? Your Suleiman is enemy to himself. Deceiving himself and others in the name of God. Which Lord will be his peace? If he is innocent in the eyes of God, let him use same bible he preaches with to swear for God’s wrath to befall him and his family/generation. He knows he is guilty before God and man. Taking from the poor to finance his evil and amorous lifestyle. Only God’s punishment awaits him. He can deceive people like you, not God.

  • kelvin

    I am a pastor from oversea and this morning i prayed about the scandl
    level against the man of God, please I am begging nigerians to mind
    what they say with their mouth or else the wrath of God will visit many,
    Apostle suleman is very innocent and from the revelation i recieved it
    was just a cheap black mail from miss otobo, miss otobo go and confess
    publicly or else what will happen to you will be vvery bad, you can’t
    touch God anionted with your
    cheap lies and get away with it,
    I have warned you.. repent and appologise to apostle suleman and he
    will forgive or else. wrath of God will befall you.

    • jon

      Hey mister man go and hide you not a pastor but business man so is Suleiman you all are business men telling lies with God’s name to make money if Suleiman said it was temptation that lure him to this woman every one will be ok but when he tried to shut her up anyway he made mistakes attacking real men of God an angel a just man so he is facing wrath of God and family please God do not need your prayers

    • Moses Stone

      Sharaaaaaap !!! You sef dey lick toto and come dey talk rubbish here. Commot jare.

    • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

      C mumu

    • Chiemele

      Pastor from overseas, what does that mean? What about being a Pastor from heaven.

    • Okay

      The Lord revealed same thing last week Friday.Everything will soon be exposed.shalom

  • ludical

    Whether the accusations are true or false, all these prosperity preachers are all the same – seeking for wealth and women. Unfortunately, gullible Nigerians call them men of God. Nigerians should learn to read the entire Bible for themselves, and see the kind of people like Elijah and Elisha that were called men of God. Real men of God had nothing to with money or women. As a matter of fact, those true men of God were extremely poor.

    • Hero

      Wrong sir! There are still genuine men of God who are standing and are not poor. God is the judge of all. Do not forget that judgement shall begin at the house of God. Then you should imagine the end of the people who do not know God in any any form. The servant that knows shall be beaten with many stripes… Whatever the truth is all will come out some day. This would be a strong warning to all men of God who fraternize intentionally or cannot be careful around the opposite sex. Even where there is no relationship here the one that has more to lose should have been more careful.

  • chiemex

    No face, no evidence. This does not hold any water

  • David Adeniran

    Two things destroyed the credibility of this lady. First was her seeking protection from Kaduna State Government. This is suspicious, absurd and very adverse to her credibility. This no doubt destroyed her credibility beyond repairs. Secondly, the woman alleged that all the evidence has disappeared. However this credibility issue can be remedied with her suggestion of getting the original evidence from the telephone provider.

    • Julius

      You are going down with your fake, perverted pastor. Do your pastor has credibility at all ? This is how stuff happens and I said it when that young lady came out with her story that its the beginning . Here we are .My friend, don’t be surprised if other women comes out with their stories. You need to lock your fake pastor up in a room and advice him to call a press conference to confess , apologize and settle his legal problem out of court …make that young lady rich. ITs up to you if he resign from your cult /fake church or not.

      • David Adeniran

        I have never met Pastor Suleiman nor attend his church. Sometimes I find it difficult to understand how people misread or misunderstand comments. If you read my comment with an unbiased mind you would have realised that I was speaking like an expert with no interest in either party. I am speaking strictly as a legal professional who has no prejudice whatsoever for or against either party but basing my comments entirely based on the presented facts. If Judges reason the way to have displaced your outbursts this morning, I am sure there would be any need to give an suspect the BENEFIT OF DOUBT RATHER EVERY SUSPECT IS A CRIMINAL! I expected you to be more rational than the comment you have made.

      • AlBsure23

        What did you know about pastor Suleiman before these ladies began their accusations? Definitely nothing. So how did you get convinced that pastor Suleiman is guilty as accused? You are wicked Julius.

        • Julius

          Evidently his wife didn’t know him either ! lol@You are wicked Julius.. No, you and his mumu followers are the wicked souls.

    • Uzoma John

      You are there judging and deciding on the credibility of a hypnotised and abused lady by your Lord Suleiman. Why not ask what kind of man is this your Apostle that ladies are now speaking out on his adulterous lifestyle, using them for God-knows purposes and dumping them? The said lady you are not believing is a church member of Suleiman’s and knows him better than you do. If I were you I should be questioning the credibility of Suleiman as a so called “Man of god”, self-acclaimed though. Gullibility and most Nigerians are synonyms.

      • AlBsure23

        Ok, “Uzoma John you got me pregnant two years ago and forced me to abort the baby but I resisted you. I can no longer have another child now because of substances you forced me to drink when I was pregnant for you.”
        I have accused you of this and people who are like you will believe me because like you said in your comment I am likewise “hypnotized and abused” by you. Now you are as bad as the pastor because I have just accused of immorality. How do you feel now Uzoma John? Why did you feel okay and believe the lady without giving the pastor benefit of doubt? You are worse than the lady Uzoma John. You are wicked naturally and people should avoid you.

        • Uzoma John

          The problem you people have have is you choose what to listen and believe and go further to twist it to suit your support for Suleiman. Has Suleiman been giving monies to Stephanie (cash, bank transfers,etc)? She has asked police to investigate her account and all the transfers by Suleiman. Has Suleiman been communicating and exchanging love messages and nude pictures with Stephanie? She has asked Police to call for Suleiman’s MTN message and call logs (also have evidence of Suleiman holding his penis in a pics, amongst others). Has Suleiman made travel arrangements for Stephanie to meet him as he junkets around the world? Stephanie has prove of her passport stamped at the same time into Naples with your pastor (She has asked Police to dig into that too). She has provided pictures where your pastor was lying in bed communicating with her and you guys cried photoshop. Like she said, “you have to photoshop from original” abi? All of you are lost. Why should I want to hear from your pastor to believe? I thought the pastor petitioned Stephanie to be a terrorist not her lover? Hoe come that spurious allegation by the so called “man of god”. Let me tell you, your pastor have been on this business and kept getting away with his devilish escapades, using women to increase his powers (occultic powers . Hi level of moral behaviour is expected of a pastor. Gullibles.

          • AlBsure23

            May be you are not aware that she has confessed that it was a set up. You can continue with your epistle.

          • Uzoma John

            When and where? I watched every youtube video on this scandal last night. All I saw was Stephanie confessed but on opening all of them I saw your pastor still deceiving his donors that Stephanie has confessed. Is it not suspicious that same pastor you claim not knowing Stephanie and accused her of terrorism is the same making another excuse for same girl. I believe a whole lot of you are under a spell by this “man of god”. Confess what? That your pastor didn’t fly her to Naples, or never sent monies to her via wire transfer or didn’t send nude pictures or even gave her concoction to abort an unwanted pregnancy that would have been a proof of his adulterous and evil lifestyle. Please send me the link where Stephanie confessed. Madness.

    • Sir Demo

      It is common practice elsewhere. Victims of sexual harassment are given state protection

      • David Adeniran

        Haaa! If you understood my comment you would have realised d that it is not her asking for protection that is being questioned. RAt

        • Chiemele

          Thought so too. Why Kaduna State Gov. That said, I don’t think Suleman is innocent of all charges and I don’t doubt his enemies blowing them out of proportion.
          Suleman needs to make an open disclosure to stop these exposures.

          • David Adeniran

            Thanks at least your made a whole lot of sense.

          • Karl Imom

            The lady lives in Kaduna State; that’s why she sought protection from Kaduna State.

        • Sir Demo

          My apologies. I got it now. I may be wrong to be assuming she lives in Kaduba state. If not she is then one kind o

        • Sir Demo

          My apologies bros. I only got ur point. I may be wrong assuming she lives in Kaduna state. If not, she is a fake

          • David Adeniran

            Kudos my brother. The whole truth about this matter will for sure come out one day no matter how much lies and deceits the public is being fed with. I don’t have any allegiance for either party rather I am concerned about facts and truth. My experience has taught me to be hesitant in judging on issues like this because there are often hidden facts that will be unveiled at a much later date.

          • Osas

            Thank you. Exactly my thoughts. Personally, I began to doubt the veracity of the allegations of this so called Queen Esther when of all governments in Nigeria she claimed to have sought the protection of the Kaduna State government. We all know there is “no love lost” between the current Governor of that state and the beleaguered cleric. Even if she is from that State the circumstances cast a pall of doubt over her credibility. The big question is why all these allegations at a time Suleiman is championing the fight against Christian persecution in parts of Nigeria especially Kaduna State?

  • Fatai Olufemi Aramide

    Every sensible and right thinking Nigerian will understand that all these allegations are the handwork of the Kaduna
    State government. We all know how Apostle Suleman opposed the anti Christianity laws of the Kaduna State government. The government is now sponsoring blackmails against the man of God! What baffled me is how some Nigerians find it easy to judge men of God without giving them fare hearings!

    • Jess Man Job

      It’s a hand work of Kaduna Government. He will come out of it strong. God is still on the throne.

    • Franklin

      DID I READ THAT HE HAS JUST BEEN FLOWN ABROAD AFTER COLAPSING??? COULD THAT BE THE 24HR NOTICE OF THE APOSTLE?

  • jay

    OK ONE OF YOU HAVE STRUCK A NERVE WITH ME!!!
    WE CHRISTIANS KEEP THREATENING EACH OTHER.
    GOD DOES NOT KILL CHRISTIANS FOR OTHER CHRISTIANS..
    WHAT GOD DOES…..IS THAT HE WILL SPANK ALL CHRISTIANS INVOLVED IN QUARRELING WITH ONE ANOTHER…

    SO GOD WILL NOT KILL JOHNSON SULEIMAN FOR HIS ALLEGED SINS AND HE WILL NOT KILL THE YOUNG WOMEN FOR HER ALLEGEDLY SIN.
    WHAT HE WILL DO IS GIVE EACH PARTY A CHANGE TO REPENT. AND CONFESS THE TRUTH AND TURN FROM THEIR WICKED WAYS.. BEFORE HE STARTS HANDING OUT PUNISHMENTS… IF WE WERE UNDER THE LAW THE SENTENCE FOR SUCH SIN WOULD BE DEATH…BUT BECAUSE WE ARE UNDER MERCY AND GRACE THROUGH CHRIST JESUS.. AND THE BLOOD THAT CHRIST SHED. WE NOW HAVE A MEDIATOR THAT IS JESUS,.. AND HE SITS ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF GOD MEDIATING ON OUR BEHALF!!
    SO LETS STOP TRYING TO USE THE WRATH OF GOD ON PEOPLE THAT GOD WANTS TO SAVE……IF GOD HAS TRULY SAVED ME AND YOU… SURELY HE CAN WORK OUT JOHNSON SULEIMAN GUILT OR INNOCENT AND HE DOESN’T NEED ANYONE TO TRY AND MANIPULATE THIS SITUATION AND MAKE IT LOOK LIKE ITS GOD! DOING……..( JOB….. HAD TO PRAY FOR HIS FRIENDS BECAUSE OF THEIR (BAD) ADVICE. SO LETS PRAY AND MAKE SURE WE ARE ALL LIVING RIGHT…SO WHEN CHRIST COMES BACK ……WHICH LOOKS LIKE IT WILL BE SOON. WE CAN ALL BE READY !!!!!!!! PS. do you know me? have you seen before? dis not my real face ooooooo….Go in peace..your sister in america……..

  • Kunle Omobaba

  • Mr Baffz

    Queen Esther… lol so her sum name is either Queen or Esther…