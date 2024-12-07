Bullion Records, one of Nigeria’s leading music labels, has announced the signing of 20-year-old Afrobeat prodigy Abdul Rahman Yusuf, popular as Harcher.

The young artiste, already making waves in the Afrobeat genre, hopes to advance his music career under Bullion Records’ mentorship and guidance.

The signing ceremony, which took place on Friday,at the Bullion Records Music House in Lagos, marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Harcher’s career.

Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, CEO of Bullion Records, expressed his excitement about Harcher joining the label. “Harcher represents the future of Afrobeat, and at Bullion Records, we are committed to nurturing and showcasing exceptional talents like his. We value his passion, energy, and creativity greatly, and we are confident he will achieve remarkable success,” Mr Ajadi said.

Bullion Records’ Managing Director, Ajibola Elegbede, also expressed his enthusiasm for the label’s new signee: “Harcher has shown incredible potential. His sound is unique, and his dedication to his craft is evident. We are excited to work with him and help him grow as an artist and as a brand,” Mr Elegbede said.

Harcher expressed heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to join Bullion Records, describing it as fulfilling a long-held dream.

“Being signed by Bullion Records is beginning a new chapter in my career. I’ve always admired their work in promoting Afrobeat music globally, and I am honoured to be part of the family. I promise to give my best and make my fans and the label proud,” he said with a smile.

“I do not come to play in the music industry, but I have come to stay,” Harcher confidently declared.

The event, attended by well-wishers and music enthusiasts, featured performances by Harcher and Bullion Records’ star act, Kingsley Fortune, popularly known as GC.

