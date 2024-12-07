Afrobeats superstar Davido has offered fans a glimpse into the creative process behind his highly anticipated fifth studio album, ‘5ive.’

The Grammy-nominated singer earlier announced his upcoming album, to be released in 2025.

Sharing an Instagram preview on Friday, the musician revealed how he approached the project with a relaxed mindset and relied on trusted friends and family’s input to finalise his tracklist.

The 32-year-old singer said, “It’s my fifth album. I would say I was more relaxed making this. I explored more. When I pick the album, if I have 40 recorded songs and I have to pick 17, I send the link to my close friends and family, and they give me feedback on the ones they like.”

Old Davido, diverse genres

The “Feel” hitmaker elaborated on the album’s direction, promising a mix of nostalgic vibes and fresh perspectives.

The award-winning artise said, “You’re going to hear some old David on this 5ive album. It’s a new experience, but I feel like success keeps coming, and you keep doing it all over again. You don’t see me ever reaching a milestone and being like, ‘Oh, I’ve done it, and I’m not going to do it again.’”

Davido also teased that ‘5ive’ would be genre-spanning, describing it as touching “everywhere, any type of genre you can imagine.”

The singer emphasised its role in expanding the global reach of Afrobeats, saying, “This album is going to expand the run and the goodness of Afrobeats.”

In an interview with the Baller Alert show, he revealed his commitment to showcasing Nigerian talent in ‘5ive’ and creating “real African records” that resonate globally.

‘Funds’ set the tone

As part of his album rollout, Davido released the single ‘Funds,’ featuring Nigerian singer Odumodublvck and Chike. The track celebrates ambition, love, and success, featuring a creative interpolation of Brenda Fassie’s 1997 classic Vuli Ndlela. Its lyrics, such as “Make I show you my bank account, I get plenty to go around,” highlight themes of generosity and joy.

The Grammy-nominated star described “Funds” as a tribute to “dreamers, go-getters, and everyone chasing what’s theirs.” In a Rolling Stone interview, he explained, “This song isn’t just about money – it’s about the mindset, the struggle, and the rewards that come with staying true to your grind. It’s a vibe that resonates across cultures.”

At the Baller Alert Show in November, Davido explained why he featured the two music stars. He said, “When I featured Chike and Odumodublvck, I thought, ‘Why run away from home when everybody is running there now?’”

The single blends Odumodublvck’s commanding rap delivery, Davido’s signature energy, and Chike’s soulful vocals, creating a vibrant anthem. Its multilingual mix of Yoruba, Igbo, Zulu/Xhosa, and Nigerian Pidgin reflects the unity and diversity of African culture.

Scheduled for release in March 2025, ‘5ive’ follows the critical success of Davido’s fourth album, Timeless (2023), which earned him three Grammy nominations, including Best Global Music Album.

From his debut album, Omo Baba Olowo (2012), to global hits like A Good Time (2019) and A Better Time (2020), he has consistently delivered chart-topping tracks. Timeless (2023), a fusion of Afrobeats and Amapiano, solidified his delivery with collaborations featuring Skepta, Asake, and Angelique Kidjo.

