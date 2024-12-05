Spotify’s 2024 Wrapped, an annual recap of listeners’ musical choices, arrived on Wednesday. It is a deep dive into the hottest sounds and hidden gems Nigerians loved this year.
On the list shared by Spotify, Asake and Ayra Starr dominated the list of most-streamed artistes in Nigeria.
Asake is the most streamed artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), specifically in Nigeria, Gambia, and Benin. And it wasn’t just the Gen Z crowd who were hooked—Asake, alongside Burna Boy, Shallipopi, and Seyi Vibez, captivated listeners from 13 to 55+ years old, landing on the top 10 artistes list for these age groups.
Asake’s albums — ‘Lungu Boy’, ‘Work of Art’, and ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ — also dominates the list of the most-streamed Nigerian albums of the year.
Ayra Starr was also named the top female artiste in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, the most-streamed Nigerian artiste in Latin America, and the top Nigerian female artiste in Europe.
The songstress also holds the record for the longest time on Spotify’s global chart, surpassing Rema and Burna Boy.
The full breakdown of the top Spotify Wrapped lists is below:
MOST STREAMED ARTISTES IN NIGERIA
Asake
Seyi Vibez
Burna Boy
Wizkid
Rema
Bnxn
ODUMODUBLVCK
Shallipopi
Davido
Young Jonn
MOST STREAMED FEMALE ARTISTES IN NIGERIA
Ayra Starr
Tems
Qing Madi
Billie Eilish
SZA
Tiwa Savage
Bloody Civilian
Rihanna
Simi
Fave
MOST STREAMED TRACKS IN NIGERIA
Dealer – Ayo Maff, Fireboy
Different Pattern – Seyi Vibez
Higher – Burna Boy
WOTO WOTO SEASONING – ODUMODUBLVCK, Black Sherif
Aquafina – Young Jonn
Stronger – Young Jonn
Egwu – Chike, Mohbad
Instagram – Muyeez, Seyi Vibez
Cast – Shallipopi, ODUMODUBLVCK
POE – Ruger, Bnxn
MOST STREAMED ALBUMS IN NIGERIA
Jiggy Forever – Young Jonn
Lungu Forever – Asake
EZIOKWU – ODUMODUBLVCK
HEIS – Rema
Work of Art – Asake
I Told Them – Burna Boy
The Year I Turned 21 -Ayra Starr
Boy Alone – Omah Lay
Mr. Money With The Vibe – Asake
RNB – Ruger, Bnxn
MOST EXPORTED ARTISTES
Burna Boy
Ayra Starr
Rema
Tems
Omah Lay
Asake
Wizkid
Davido
Fireboy
Victony
MOST STREAMED LOCAL PODCASTS
Apostle Femi Lazarus
Success Addicted Podcast with the voice of Earl Nightingale, Napoleon Hill, Jim Rohn, and many more
The HonestBunch Podcast
Apostle Joshua Selman
Afro Latest Music
Cycasmotivation’s Podcast
KOINONIA with Apostle Joshua Selman
P.Daniel Olawande
I Said What I Said
ShxtsNGigs
