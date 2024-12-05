Spotify’s 2024 Wrapped, an annual recap of listeners’ musical choices, arrived on Wednesday. It is a deep dive into the hottest sounds and hidden gems Nigerians loved this year.

On the list shared by Spotify, Asake and Ayra Starr dominated the list of most-streamed artistes in Nigeria.

Asake is the most streamed artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), specifically in Nigeria, Gambia, and Benin. And it wasn’t just the Gen Z crowd who were hooked—Asake, alongside Burna Boy, Shallipopi, and Seyi Vibez, captivated listeners from 13 to 55+ years old, landing on the top 10 artistes list for these age groups.

Asake’s albums — ‘Lungu Boy’, ‘Work of Art’, and ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ — also dominates the list of the most-streamed Nigerian albums of the year.

Ayra Starr was also named the top female artiste in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, the most-streamed Nigerian artiste in Latin America, and the top Nigerian female artiste in Europe.

The songstress also holds the record for the longest time on Spotify’s global chart, surpassing Rema and Burna Boy.

The full breakdown of the top Spotify Wrapped lists is below:

MOST STREAMED ARTISTES IN NIGERIA

Asake

Seyi Vibez

Burna Boy

Wizkid

Rema

Bnxn

ODUMODUBLVCK

Shallipopi

Davido

Young Jonn

MOST STREAMED FEMALE ARTISTES IN NIGERIA

Ayra Starr

Tems

Qing Madi

Billie Eilish

SZA

Tiwa Savage

Bloody Civilian

Rihanna

Simi

Fave

MOST STREAMED TRACKS IN NIGERIA

Dealer – Ayo Maff, Fireboy

Different Pattern – Seyi Vibez

Higher – Burna Boy

WOTO WOTO SEASONING – ODUMODUBLVCK, Black Sherif

Aquafina – Young Jonn

Stronger – Young Jonn

Egwu – Chike, Mohbad

Instagram – Muyeez, Seyi Vibez

Cast – Shallipopi, ODUMODUBLVCK

POE – Ruger, Bnxn

MOST STREAMED ALBUMS IN NIGERIA

Jiggy Forever – Young Jonn

Lungu Forever – Asake

EZIOKWU – ODUMODUBLVCK

HEIS – Rema

Work of Art – Asake

I Told Them – Burna Boy

The Year I Turned 21 -Ayra Starr

Boy Alone – Omah Lay

Mr. Money With The Vibe – Asake

RNB – Ruger, Bnxn

MOST EXPORTED ARTISTES

Burna Boy

Ayra Starr

Rema

Tems

Omah Lay

Asake

Wizkid

Davido

Fireboy

Victony

MOST STREAMED LOCAL PODCASTS

Apostle Femi Lazarus

Success Addicted Podcast with the voice of Earl Nightingale, Napoleon Hill, Jim Rohn, and many more

The HonestBunch Podcast

Apostle Joshua Selman

Afro Latest Music

Cycasmotivation’s Podcast

KOINONIA with Apostle Joshua Selman

P.Daniel Olawande

I Said What I Said

ShxtsNGigs

