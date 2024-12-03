The 2025 Afrobeats Legends Festival is set to be a groundbreaking celebration of African music, with two of the genre’s most iconic figures, 2Baba (formerly 2Face Idibia) and DJ Jimmy Jatt, leading the charge.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the highly anticipated event will take place at the OVO Arena Wembley on 26 July 2025. It will bring together some of Afrobeats’ most influential stars for a night of electrifying performances and unforgettable moments.

2Baba, whose classic hit, African Queen, helped launch him to global fame, is one of the defining voices of Afrobeats.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter will headline the festival, joining an impressive lineup of legends and rising stars, including 9ice, Ayo Maff, May7ven, GYC, and many more.

Known for blending soulful melodies with infectious rhythms, 2Baba is expected to deliver a memorable performance that spans his remarkable career.

Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt, one of the pioneers of Afrobeats in the DJ scene, will also headline the festival.

With his Jimmy’s Jump Off platform, DJ Jimmy Jatt has been instrumental in shaping the careers of many artists, and his performance at the Afrobeats Legends Festival is sure to be one of the night’s highlights.

His skilful blend of classic and contemporary Afrobeats sounds promises to keep the energy high throughout the event.

The festival will also feature an array of celebrated musicians, including 9ice, known for his unique fusion of Yoruba proverbs and Afrocentric rhythms, and May7ven, the “Queen of Afrobeats,” who has paved the way for females in the industry.

Rising star GYC will showcase his dynamic style, while Ayo Maff will bring his high-energy performances to the stage, highlighting the genre’s evolution.

Behind the scenes

Behind the scenes, the festival is being organised by Kennis Music, the pioneering Nigerian record label founded by radio DJ Kenny Ogungbe.

Kennis Music has been instrumental in the rise of Afrobeats, launching the careers of artists like 2Baba, Kcee, OJB Jezreel, and Eedris Abdulkareem.

Key partners, including BEN TV, Bullion Records, 100% Entertainment, and DLA Media, also support the festival.

BEN TV, Europe’s first Black and ethnic satellite television network, has long promoted Afrobeats in the UK.

Since its inception in 2003, the platform has bridged the cultural divide between Africa and Europe, helping to introduce African music to a broader audience.

Bullion Records, one of Nigeria’s leading labels, has helped launch the careers of numerous top artistes.

At OVO Arena Wembley, one of the UK’s premier entertainment venues, the Afrobeats Legends Festival is set to be a night of unforgettable performances and iconic moments.

According to the organisers, the event is a chance to enjoy hit songs and a moment to honour the legacy and future of Afrobeats music.

