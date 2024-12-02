Nigerian music sensation GyC (Fortune Kingsley) will release his highly anticipated debut EP, “A Billion Things,” on 12 December under Bullion Records.
The five-track EP features a standout collaboration with music legends 9ice and Eedris Abdulkareem on the track “Kokan Aye”, blending their unique styles with GyC’s versatility.
GyC, dubbed “The Maestro,” has been making waves in the music industry since 2002, when he began his professional career in Calabar. He won FME Singer and Producer of the Year awards in 2013 and 2014.
Known for his songwriting prowess and exceptional performances, GyC has collaborated with numerous A-list artistes and shared stages with Wizkid, Flavour, Phyno, Mayorkun, Kizz Daniel, 2Baba, and Olamide.
|
Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, CEO of Bullion Records, said the EP will showcase his artiste’s evolution and reinforce his position as one of Africa’s most promising musical exports.
A Billion Things
Bullion Records’ Managing Director, Femi Ajibola, on his part, emphasised the label’s dedication to nurturing exceptional talent: “This EP marks a new chapter in GyC’s career. It’s a body of work reflecting his journey, passion, and dedication. We’re proud to support him as he takes his music global.”
The EP’s tracklist includes “Mailo”, “Shayo”, “Woman”, “Kpang Kpang”, and “Kokan Aye”, featuring 9ice and Eedris Abdulkareem.
READ ALSO: MUSIC REVIEW: Like Fela’s ‘Zombie,’ Femi Kuti’s ‘Politics Don Expose Them,’ critiques Nigeria’s situation
GyC’s influence extends beyond music, with community-oriented initiatives like the annual GyC Street Carnival in Ikeja, Lagos.
His performances on international stages, including The Glo Rock & Rule Tour and Loud N Proud Live, solidify his global appeal.
Recent tours in Kenya, Mozambique, and South Africa further cement his reputation.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999