Nigerian music sensation GyC (Fortune Kingsley) will release his highly anticipated debut EP, “A Billion Things,” on 12 December under Bullion Records.

The five-track EP features a standout collaboration with music legends 9ice and Eedris Abdulkareem on the track “Kokan Aye”, blending their unique styles with GyC’s versatility.

GyC, dubbed “The Maestro,” has been making waves in the music industry since 2002, when he began his professional career in Calabar. He won FME Singer and Producer of the Year awards in 2013 and 2014.

Known for his songwriting prowess and exceptional performances, GyC has collaborated with numerous A-list artistes and shared stages with Wizkid, Flavour, Phyno, Mayorkun, Kizz Daniel, 2Baba, and Olamide.

Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, CEO of Bullion Records, said the EP will showcase his artiste’s evolution and reinforce his position as one of Africa’s most promising musical exports.

A Billion Things

Bullion Records’ Managing Director, Femi Ajibola, on his part, emphasised the label’s dedication to nurturing exceptional talent: “This EP marks a new chapter in GyC’s career. It’s a body of work reflecting his journey, passion, and dedication. We’re proud to support him as he takes his music global.”

The EP’s tracklist includes “Mailo”, “Shayo”, “Woman”, “Kpang Kpang”, and “Kokan Aye”, featuring 9ice and Eedris Abdulkareem.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

GyC’s influence extends beyond music, with community-oriented initiatives like the annual GyC Street Carnival in Ikeja, Lagos.

His performances on international stages, including The Glo Rock & Rule Tour and Loud N Proud Live, solidify his global appeal.

Recent tours in Kenya, Mozambique, and South Africa further cement his reputation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

