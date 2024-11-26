The Billboard Music Awards are almost here. They are slated for 31 December 2024. The event, hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, will air live on Fox on 12 December at 8 PM ET/PT and will also be available on Paramount+ and Fire TV Channels.

This year, Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, and Tyla compete for Top Afrobeats artiste. The top Afrobeats artiste category of the Billboard Music Awards 2024 will be intensely contested, as some of Nigeria’s finest artistes have been nominated for it.

Tems is nominated for Top Afrobeats Song with her track “Me & U.” She’s joined by Tyla, who makes a strong impression with three entries in the same category: “Water,” “Truth or Dare,” and “Jump,” featuring Gunna and Skillibeng.

Burna Boy, who continues to dominate international charts, is also noted for his performances and hit collaborations.

Rema’s smash hit Calm Down, a global favourite, has made him a standout contender.

Asake’s rapid rise in the music scene and Tems’s soulful contributions have also contributed significantly to this recognition.

This category reflects the growing international influence of Afrobeats music and also marks a milestone for Afrobeats, showing its increasing prominence on the global music stage

Unlike other music nominations primarily based on the result of the highest votes received by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, the Billboard Music Awards finalists are based on album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring, and social engagement.

See the full list of nominees across 72 categories:

ARTISTE AWARDS

Top Artiste

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Drake

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top New Artiste

Benson Boone

Tommy Richman

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Top Male Artiste

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Drake

Post Malone

Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Taylor Swift

SZA

Top Duo/Group

blink-182

Coldplay

Fuerza Regida

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

Top Billboard 200 Artiste

Zach Bryan

Drake

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Amy Allen

Jack Antonoff

Zach Bryan

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff

Zach Bryan

Daniel Nigro

Finneas O’Connell

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artiste

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top Radio Songs Artiste

Sabrina Carpenter

Doja Cat

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Song Sales Artiste

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Shaboozey

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Top Billboard Global 200 Artiste

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artiste

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Tommy Richman

SZA

Tyla

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Tommy Richman

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artiste

Muni Long

SZA

Tyla

Top R&B Touring Artist

Chris Brown

Bruno Mars

Usher

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artiste

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artiste

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artiste

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

$uicideboy$

Top Country Artiste

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artiste

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artiste

Beyoncé

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Top Country Duo/Group

Zac Brown Band

The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival

Top Country Touring Artiste

Zach Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Luke Combs

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan

Hozier

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Linkin Park

Top Rock Duo/Group

Good Neighbours

Linkin Park

The Red Clay Strays

Top Hard Rock Artist

Bad Omens

HARDY

Linkin Park

Top Rock Touring Artiste

Coldplay

The Rolling Stones

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Junior H

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artiste

Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Female Artiste

KAROL G

Shakira

Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artiste

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Luis Miguel

Top Global K-Pop Artiste

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Jung Kook

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Top K-Pop Touring Artiste

ENHYPEN

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Top Afrobeats Artiste

Asake

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Top Dance/Electronic Artiste

Beyoncé

The Chainsmokers

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Calvin Harris

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

Forrest Frank

Brandon Lake

Anne Wilson

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Chandler Moore

Naomi Raine

CeCe Winans

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Drake, For All the Dogs

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Top Soundtrack

Hazbin Hotel: Season One

Trolls: Band Together

Twisters: The Album

Wish

Wonka

Top R&B Album

Chris Brown, 11:11

Brent Faiyaz, Larger Than Life

PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller

Tyla, Tyla

Top Rap Album

21 Savage, american dream

Drake, For All the Dogs

Future & Metro Boomin, WE DON’T TRUST YOU

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Rod Wave, Nostalgia

Top Country Album

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Chris Stapleton, Higher

Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously. The Album.

Top Rock Album

Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Hozier, Unheard (EP)

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Dolly Parton, Rockstar

Top Hard Rock Album

Bring Me The Horizon, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn

Falling In Reverse, Popular Monster

HARDY, Quit!!

Pearl Jam, Dark Matter

Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana

Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s Y Belikeada

Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo

Junior H, $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II

KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON)

Top K-Pop Album

ATEEZ, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL

Jung Kook, GOLDEN

Stray Kids, ROCK-STAR

Stray Kids, Ate: Mini Album

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX, BRAT

Jungle, Volcano

Odetari, XXIII SORROWS

Troye Sivan, Something to Give Each Other

John Summit, Comfort in Chaos

Top Christian Album

Elevation Worship, CAN YOU IMAGINE?

Forrest Frank, CHILD OF GOD

Brandon Lake, COAT OF MANY COLORS

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02

Katy Nichole, Jesus Changed My Life

Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin, Father’s Day

Koryn Hawthorne, On God

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02

CeCe Winans, More Than This

Naomi Raine, Cover The Earth: Live in New York

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Top Streaming Song

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember

