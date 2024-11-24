‘Morayo,’ Wizkid’s sixth studio album, marks a fresh chapter in the career of one of Afrobeats’ most celebrated artistes. Released on Friday, Morayo arrives after months of anticipation, amplified by Wizkid’s cryptic social media teases and high-profile collaborations.

Named after and dedicated to his late mother, Morayo Balogun, who passed away in 2023, the album captures the 34-year-old musician’s reflections on loss, love, and legacy.

Translating to “I See Joy” in Yoruba, the project intertwines familial bonds and personal growth themes with his regular signature laid-back sound.

Since his breakout with Superstar in 2011, the Grammy winner has traversed multiple genres, from Afrobeat to R&B. Morayo builds on the sonic template of his critically acclaimed Made in Lagos (2021) and the reflective More Love, Less Ego (2022), offering a blend of lush melodies and introspection.

The album features 16 tracks produced mainly by long-time collaborator P2J, with contributions from P.Priime and Damedame. Collaborators include international stars like Jazmine Sullivan, Brent Faiyaz, Tiakola, and Nigerian star Asake, reflecting Wizkid’s global reach. Morayo is a mosaic of Wizkid’s emotions, cultural pride, and artistic exploration.

Collaborations

Wizkid’s collaborative choices shine throughout Morayo. Jazmine Sullivan’s soulful vocals elevate Bad for You, while Brent Faiyaz complements Wizkid’s smooth delivery on Piece of My Heart.

Asake brings his unique energy to Bad Girl, though the track could have leaned further into their chemistry.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

French star Tiakola’s contribution to Après Minuit and Anaïs Cardot’s duet on Slow demonstrate Wizkid’s international ambitions.

While these features enrich the album’s texture, none overshadow Wizkid’s presence, maintaining a cohesive narrative.

Track Analysis

Troubled Mind

Wizkid opens the album with introspection, addressing life’s challenges and his method of maintaining balance amidst them. The recurring chorus, “I got a troubled mind… Right now, me just wan vibes and think,” reflects a yearning for solace and reflection. The Yoruba phrase, “Kò de s’eni tó le tó mi o” (“There is no one greater than me”), underscores Wizkid’s unwavering self-confidence. Kwam-1’s Yoruba introduction also blends traditional Fuji elements with Afrobeats, grounding the song in Nigerian cultural authenticity. This cultural depth enhances the relatability for Nigerian audiences while offering global listeners a taste of Afrocentric artistry.

Karamo

‘Karamo,’ a jubilant anthem encouraging listeners to dance and live in the moment. Lines like “Ìjó wa lẹ́sẹ̀” (“Let’s dance with our feet”) and “No karàmó” (“No drama”) emphasise themes of happiness, love, and self-assurance. Wizkid’s declaration, “Owó la’n wa na, baby, no fugazi” (“We’re chasing money, no fakes”), encapsulates ambition and resilience, while the vibrant rhythm and Pidgin interjections maintain an energetic party atmosphere.

Kese (Dance)

Released earlier before the whole album, “Kese (Dance),” one of the album’s standout tracks, celebrates music, movement, and liberation. The word “gbẹdu” (slang for “good vibes” or “beats”) repeatedly punctuates the song, signifying a lively call to dance. The pre-chorus highlights the value of seizing joyful moments: “Sha manya, gbẹ́mi de’bè / And it’s a vibe anytime we dey there” (“Drink and carry me there / It’s always a vibe when we’re around”).

Bad Girl (featuring Asake)

Produced by P.Priime, this duet combines Wizkid’s sensual Afrobeats signature with Asake’s streetwise delivery. The refrain “Bad girl from Barbados… La-do-mi-re-mi-re-do” juxtaposes exotic allure with Nigerian pride, invoking musical scales as a metaphor for harmony and attraction. The Yoruba lines “Ọmọ no time ka ma lọ Monaco, jaiyé si mi l’ọrun” (“No time to waste, let’s go to Monaco, enjoy with me in heaven”) evoke luxury and carefree enjoyment, themes characteristic of Wizkid’s lifestyle narratives.

Time ft Tay Iwar and AYLØ

“Time” is a romantic, mid-tempo track exploring love, loyalty, and companionship themes. The chorus, “Time after time, you got me loving up for you tonight,” echoes timeless devotion. Wizkid infuses the track with Yoruba expressions like “kó ma fi ilokulo lọ mi” (“don’t misuse me”), revealing vulnerability amidst the celebration of love. The song’s balance of emotional honesty and smooth melodies make it a standout ballad.

Piece of My Heart (featuring Brent Faiyaz)

This Afrobeats-R&B fusion sees Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz exchanging heartfelt lyrics about love and emotional surrender. The phrase “You’ve got a piece of my heart” highlights the vulnerability of loving deeply. Wizkid’s verse blends playful sensuality with commitment, as seen in: “Nobody ever does it better than this / Drunk on your loving fit to make a man chase.” The second half, “Sometimes,” shifts to introspection, exploring themes of imperfection and reconciliation. Brent’s soulful refrain, “Sometimes, I might be a bad version of me,” contrasts the earlier romantic idealism with raw human flaws.

Break Me Down

This track delves into themes of desire, emotional connection, and vulnerability. The chorus, “How do you break me down?” conveys an intense, almost overwhelming attraction. Wizkid’s verse captures the playful charm and earnestness: “The way she whines, one of a kind, she wanna make a statement.”

Bend

“Bend,” the 8th track on Morayo’s album, is an energetic Afrobeats song produced by P2J. The song is about celebration, attraction, and the carefree energy of nightlife. The chorus, repeating “Bend your body, kọ jó” (which means “come and dance” in Yoruba), encourages people to dance and enjoy themselves. In the verses, Wizkid mixes flirtation with boasting, talking about his fame and wealth (“Plenty money like Dangote”) while also showing he values real connections and good vibes. The pre-chorus touches on competition and rivalry, with Wizkid addressing his “enemies” and asserting his dominance in the music world.

A Million Blessings

This track celebrates blessings and resilience, with lyrics reflecting personal triumph and gratitude. The integration of Yoruba phrases like “Ọlọrun” (God) and Pidgin expressions such as “Ọmọge why I no go flex” adds authenticity and cultural identity. The song balances themes of spirituality (“Ọlọrun ginger me”) with material success (“couple milli’ on my neck”), resonating with Afrobeat’s traditional fusion of enjoyment and introspection.

Après Minuit (ft Tiakola)

This romantic track blends Afrobeats and French trap influences. Tiakola’s French verses add a sensual, poetic dimension, contrasting Wizkid’s laid-back Afrobeats delivery. Lines like “Ma baby m’fait comprendre que j’peux pas renoncer” (My baby made me understand that I can’t give up) reflect vulnerability. At the same time, Wizkid’s “Whenever you close to me, you dey gimme balance girl” complements the emotional depth with rhythmic smoothness. The multilingual interplay enriches the listening experience.

Bad for You (ft Jazmine Sullivan)

This collaboration revolves around mutual attraction and the thrill of risk in relationships. Jazmine Sullivan’s powerhouse vocals contrast beautifully with Wizkid’s mellow delivery. Lines like “This kind of music makes you feel alright now” exemplify the Afrobeats vibe of carefree rhythm and romance. Sullivan’s evocative lyrics add an R&B flair, while Wizkid’s “Ọmọ many, many things I want to know” retains a Nigerian edge.

Soji

A love anthem infused with cultural pride, Soji highlights Wizkid’s romantic side with a promise of unwavering attention (“Make you dey follow my lead love”). The recurring “soji” (alertness) reflects the need for relationship clarity and focus. Pidgin phrases like “Be like say, my lead now” keep the song rooted in African authenticity while maintaining a global appeal with its smooth production.

Don’t Care

This track reflects Wizkid’s philosophy of living life with minimal worries. Lines like “I dey live my life on low” encapsulate his self-assurance and simplicity. Yoruba phrases (“Baba ṣowa délé”) add spiritual depth, thanking divine forces for success.

Slow (ft Anaïs Cardot)

A ballad about taking relationships at a deliberate pace, Slow is marked by Anaïs Cardot’s ethereal vocals juxtaposed with Wizkid’s conversational style. Yoruba expressions like “Gba lo jo” (Take your time) amplify the song’s emphasis on patience. The track’s tender tone and melodic structure align with its reflective theme.

Lose

The song captures the essence of hustle and mental resilience. Lyrics such as “Run my race” symbolise determination, while the use of “Mary J.” (a colloquial term for marijuana) ties into themes of stress relief.

Pray

Closing the album on a spiritual note, Pray acknowledges divine grace in personal success. He also cites his late mom’s prayers for his future success. Yoruba lyrics (“Àigbọ́fá là n w’òkè”) underline the role of worship and cultural roots in overcoming challenges. The narrative of moving from humble beginnings to success (“I move from Shitta, enter Christ Avenue”) reflects Afrobeat’s storytelling tradition, while its energetic delivery keeps the song engaging.z

Critical review

Wizkid’s Morayo is a reflective album that shows the singer’s different sides. This album has a calm, soulful vibe compared to his earlier, more energetic tracks. It’s all about more profound emotions, like love and loss, making it perfect for relaxed moments or quiet listening. While fans of his upbeat hits might not connect with this slower pace, the album’s emotional depth sets it apart.

Morayo excels in its emotional depth and thematic cohesion. Tracks like Pray and A Million Blessings stand out for their heartfelt messages, while Troubled Mind offers a cultural homage that grounds the album. Collaborations are well-curated, and the production is polished, making Morayo a sonically rich experience.

P2J’s production anchors Morayo with a lush blend of live instrumentation and electronic touches. Tracks like Troubled Mind and Kese (Dance) shine with intricate percussion, while Time and Lose feature soothing piano and soulful backdrops. The album’s sound is polished, balancing Afrobeats rhythms with R&B and dancehall. However, tracks like Bend and Soji lean too familiar, missing the boldness expected from Wizkid.

Despite its strengths, the album occasionally falls into monotony. Songs like Bend and Don’t Care are rehashes of Wizkid’s previous work, offering little innovation. Additionally, while the album is a tribute to his late mother, the emotional weight feels understated, with more emphasis on vibes than vulnerability.

Verdict

Morayo is proof of Wizkid’s maturity and artistry. It balances personal themes with mass appeal, offering moments of introspection alongside potential dancefloor-ready hits. However, the album’s reliance on familiar formulas may leave some listeners yearning for more experimentation. While it doesn’t reinvent Wizkid’s sound, Morayo is a comforting reminder of his consistency and ability to create music that resonates globally.

Morayo is not Wizkid’s most groundbreaking work, but it’s a heartfelt celebration of his roots, artistry, and enduring legacy.

Wizkid’s ‘Morayo’ is rated 7/10

You can listen to the album here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

