The Fuji music scene is heating up as two of its most prominent figures, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, known as Kwam 1 and Saheed Osupa, are embroiled in a subtle yet intense battle through songs.

Renowned for their lyrical talent, both artistes recently shared videos on their social media platforms that fans and industry observers interpret as veiled jabs at each other, reigniting debates over supremacy within the genre.

Although both musicians have avoided direct confrontations, their recent lyrical undertones and social media posts have sparked widespread speculation, adding fresh fuel to the genre’s long-standing rivalry.

The ongoing tension reportedly stems from a since-deleted social media post by Kunle Rasheed, Kwam 1’s spokesperson, about the state of Fuji music. His views appeared to have riled Osupa as the latter dropped a series of videos in response.

However, Mr Rasheed clarified in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday that his piece was “an independent publication, purely his personal opinion on entertainment and Fuji music, unrelated to his principal (Kwam 1).”

Enter Osupa

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, Osupa, who spoke in Yoruba, addressed the situation in a proverbial manner, saying, “The drum of warning is beating, but only the wise can hear.”

He further alluded to an individual as “an old fool,” who, rather than being content with his own, extends his hands to take from the younger generation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Osupa described the person as hypocritical and envious, as well as someone who repays good deeds with malice, escalating the intensity of the feud.

The loose translation of the song lyrics go thus: “He is a hypocrite, someone who knows how to make money but is stingy and a thief. He never lets go of what is in his hands, yet if an infant gives him something, he will take it. Even if the youngest in the house offers him bread, he will collect and eat it. He is envious and foolish, unable to think clearly.

“He repays good with evil and takes credit for the work of others. But try using corn as a waist bead, and you’ll see the disrespect of chickens. Then, you’ll realise that the spirit of Sikiru Ayinde Barrister didn’t die—it’s still alive, breathing lyrically. They know we are referring to them, but they will not speak. A lunatic knows what a car is but will never cross the road recklessly and have an accident. If you say something, you’ll later deny ever saying it. You’ll still deny it when asked if you truly said it.”

More proverbs

In another video posted on his Instagram page on Saturday, 55-year-old Osupa said that whenever he is with someone, he offers unwavering loyalty until the person gives him a reason to do otherwise.

He added that before losing respect for someone he holds in high regard, he would first warn and advise them in a way that benefits them.

Osupa further called on anyone attempting to rewrite the Fuji history established by Sikiru Ayinde Barrister to desist. He warned that future generations will rewrite their legacy if they do not stop. While also calling for unity among musicians, he singled out Kwam 1 along with the late Barrister and Kollington as foremost icons of Fuji.

The lyrics go thus: “If I’m with someone, I am genuinely with that person, but if I’m not, it means I’m against them. However, before I oppose anyone, I advise them to benefit us. Sikiru Ayinde Barrister passed away, and instead of preserving his legacy, some have failed to honour it. Can a child without strength carry the burden of an elder? I have great love and respect for Ayinde Sikiru Barrister and Killington. That is why I hold them close to my heart. I also profoundly love Ayinde Anifowose, but Fuji should remain as it was written, and no one should attempt to rewrite its history.

“Anyone who tries to rewrite Fuji’s history should know that those of us coming after will rewrite their history as well. Let us unite to elevate Fuji to greater heights. Fuji musicians, we must live in love and harmony to uplift the genre. Who doesn’t know that Fuji songs are meaningful songs? The songs of Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Killington Ayinde, and Wasiu Ayinde Omotobolahan carry rhythm and deep meaning. I am the king of music, unmatched by anyone. If you don’t know, Osupa is the king of music.”

Kwam 1 responds

Meanwhile, 67-year-old Kwam 1 expressed concern over the growing rivalry among Fuji musicians in a song (video) posted on his TikTok page on Friday, warning that such conflicts could overshadow Fuji music’s rich cultural heritage and global appeal.

Kwam1 reminded his colleagues of the harmonious standards set by the genre’s founding fathers, particularly the late Barrister, and called for a collaborative spirit to preserve and elevate Fuji’s legacy for future generations.

The lyrics sung in Yoruba is translated thus: “Arabanbin Ayinde Kwam1 Dultimate, all these matters concerning Fuji musicians in general—my father, Kollington, it’s you I want to address. Let’s stay calm and patient regarding this issue. I am not fighting with anyone.

“Saheed Osupa, Ajibola Pasuma, Taye Currency, Alao Sefiu, Obesere, Alao Malaka, Adewale Ayuba, Shina Akanni, and all Fuji musicians in general—please remain patient about the matter at hand. Let’s not allow people to label us negatively. During the time of Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, may his soul rest in peace; there was no such discord.

“Fuji music has stood the test of time; let’s not let it fall apart. I beg thee in the name of Almighty God. My position as Oluomo of Lagos and Mayegun General is not one for conflict. I will never be at odds with anyone. Let’s maintain patience on this matter, Adeoriokin.”

This newspaper earlier reported that in August 2023, Kwam 1, during his performance at Islamic singer Ahmad Alawiye’s 50th birthday celebration in Lagos, reconciled Saheed Osupa and Pasuma, ending their feud.

Personal opinion

Meanwhile, Mr Rasheed, in a statement on his Facebook page Thursday, clarified that he never claimed in the publication that his principal identified himself as the creator of Fuji. Instead, he noted that Osupa misinterpreted the publication.

He further stated that Osupa’s response to the publication was disappointing and demonstrated a misguided understanding of the subject matter. At the same time, the attacks on his principal revealed more about his desperation than any substantive issues with the original publication.

His post partly read: ““While your intent seems to undermine my credibility and expertise as an entertainment journalist of over two and a half decades, I need to set the record straight with the facts: Since you’ve mentioned K1, let’s put it in the right perspective. K1 has never said anywhere or ever that he created or owned Fuji music. “Fuji mi,” in case you don’t know, means “my brand of Fuji.” Why should that be a reason for bad blood since everyone in Fuji land has their unique brand and style peculiar to each of them?”

He refuted Osupa’s allegations that Kwam1 is attempting to rewrite Fuji’s history, emphasising that his principal contributions have elevated Fuji music to international recognition and prominence.

Additionally, he highlighted that Kwam1 has kept the spirit of Fuji alive and thriving by seamlessly integrating new influences without compromising its essence.

He argued that this evolution is not a betrayal of Fuji’s roots but a testament to its enduring relevance.

“If not, you would know that I did not base that financial success on his state of wealth. I mentioned this because most who professed love for Osupa during the crisis do not translate that love into streaming, downloads, and album sales. I know how many artistes, including K1, are cashing out on many music platforms, which I encouraged fans to do instead of waiting for his next victim to determine how good he is,” he said.

Reacting to the entire episode, Arems Adeniyi, Obesere’s manager, told this newspaper that the tremendous respect Fuji musicians could show the genre’s pioneer was to embrace peace.

“Yes, for the respect and love every fuji practitioner has for Late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, who is the founder of the genre, I think embracing peace is the way forward,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

