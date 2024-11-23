Nigerian music icon Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has made history by setting a new Spotify record for the most significant streams by any song.

Wizkid’s latest album, “Morayo,” has not just claimed the number 1 spot on the Apple Music Nigeria Chart but has also seen all his tracks dominating the charts, a testament to his unparalleled influence in the music industry.

One of his singles from the album, “Kese (Dance),” set the record for the highest opening day stream on Spotify Nigeria, with 1.5 million streams.

Another single, “Piece of My Heart,” surpassed 1 million opening day streams on Spotify.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Wizkid’s album Morayo, which translates to “I see joy” in Yoruba, is a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Juliana Balogun, who died in August 2023. This adds a profoundly personal touch to the album.

The album, launched on Friday, features a tasteful selection of musicians across genres.

(NAN)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

