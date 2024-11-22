Nigerian singer, songwriter, actress, and activist Yemi Alade on Thursday night accused Cool FM Nigeria and CloudAfrica FM of blacklisting her for refusing to attend their event.
The 35-year-old explained that in December 2023, Cool FM had invited her to perform at their December event, but she failed to perform at the show. She reached out and apologised but got cold feet from them. Little did she know the managers of Cool FM and Clout Nigeria held it against her.
According to her, it led to her music being blacklisted from the platforms for nearly a year.
“Mr Serge and Mr Joseph, this life is not hard like that. WE SEE YOU… I SEE YOU @cloutafrica @CoolFMNigeria. This world is a small village. My God will fight for me… Una dey forms gatekeepers in 2024.” She tweeted.
She further expressed her surprise at how her entire music catalogue was booted out of the station’s playlist, thereby ensuring no one at their station played her songs (past or present) on the radio.
“Since December 2023. I personally reached out in January. You are still refusing to play my music and giving my team a hard time. You’re not gatekeepers, and you are not God, Mr Serge Noujaim and Mr Joseph Adamu’’.
Furthermore, she accused them of intimidation and operation trying to play God: “The common decency to reach out and clear out any misunderstanding borne out of sheer carelessness on your path for a whole year, and your next move is to place an embargo on my songs? Remove my whole catalogue,” she tweeted again.
Coolfm has yet to respond to her accusations as of press time.
