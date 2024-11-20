A year ago, budding rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, was falsely declared dead by his management on his personal Instagram page.

The statement announcing the rapper’s death suggested that he has been battling with an unstated ailment for the past two years.

However, a day after the announcement, Oladips posted a video on his Instagram story on the same handle. In the video, he vibed to a song from his new album, ‘Superhero Adugbo.’

Captioning the video, he wrote, “Proof of life”, an apparent contradiction to the obituary post that had been deleted. He would later apologise to Nigerians for the viral claim about his death, saying the announcement was not a publicity stunt to promote the newly released album, as many had alleged. It came on the heels of the Nigerian music industry mourning Mohbad’s loss, amplifying the shock.

Despite his apology, the episode sparked debates over clout-chasing and divided fans.

While all that may be in the past, his sophomore album, Lazarus (The Apparition), brings back memories of the ‘death’ episode.

Lazarus

The 29-year-old rapper has since channelled this experience into his artistry. His new album, ‘Lazarus (The Apparition),’ borrows heavily from the themes of rebirth and resilience. The title references the biblical story of Lazarus, who was raised from the dead by Jesus and adds a mystical dimension with the term “Apparition,” evoking a ghostly, introspective undertone.

Released across all major streaming platforms, the 10-track album was produced by an ensemble of talent, including Dre-Kiss, Kasyfire, StephKeyz, and Jayfred. This diverse production adds a variety of sounds to the album, keeping the listener engaged and interested.

The album, with its haunting visuals and striking cover art, is a powerful statement of artistic rebirth, a reflection on personal struggles, and a critique of those who doubted him. It’s a testament to Oladips’ resilience and a call to all who face adversity.

Track Analysis

Lazarus

The opening track sets a combative tone. Oladips addresses the controversial rumours surrounding his “death” with sharp lyrics in Yoruba, Pidgin, and English. He references the tragedy of others falsely accused of clout-chasing and reflects on his family’s anguish during his hospitalisation.

He raps, “People dey wish me, make I die when I was fighting to be stab,” calling out influencers like Daniel Regha, Mbah and Kussman, who, according to him, used his ordeal for content. The track is a fiery declaration of survival and a call-out to detractors.

Chaos (ft. BhadBoi OML)

A spirited track with a mix of Yoruba and English, Chaos explores themes of self-worth and resilience. Oladips describes himself as a masterpiece despite being flawed. The chorus, “I am number one, no counterfeit,” underscores his confidence. BhadBoi OML adds a dynamic edge, enhancing the track’s appeal.

Blood (ft. Zlatan)

This heartfelt track, Blood, celebrates brotherhood. Oladips reminisces about the loyalty of those who stood by him in his most challenging times. Zlatan’s verse amplifies the track’s emotional depth, creating a relatable anthem for anyone who values genuine relationships.

Lazarus Rhythm

Blending Yoruba storytelling with Amapiano beats, this track is both reflective and danceable. Oladips incorporates humour, referencing the viral and humourous CHOSEN testimony about the member who defeated armed robbers in a dream while maintaining the song’s core message of transformation. The repeated chorus, “Oku o ji” (He died and woke up), mirrors his rebirth.

In a video posted by Oladips, the slow-mo dance of the track is smooth and relative.

Old Taker (ft. Dosh Lowkee & Whally)

A philosophical exploration of wealth and success, Old Taker warns against the fleeting nature of materialism. The trio’s interplay creates a rich narrative, with Yoruba proverbs like “Ori Ade ko ma pada wa sun ta” (A crown should not return unsold) adding cultural resonance.

Reward

A slower track reflecting on selflessness, Reward reminds listeners that true fulfilment lies in love and kindness. Oladips sings, “I do it out of love because I know my reward is in heaven.” The stripped-down production complements the track’s reflective tone.

Common Ground

In a romantic ballad with a confessional tone, Oladips grapples with his flaws in a relationship. He sings about seeking reconciliation and acknowledging his mistakes while hoping for a second chance. The track highlights his versatility beyond rap.

Disciples Cypher (Vol. 1) (ft. Attitude Rap & Femzy ITF)

This high-energy track combines storytelling and camaraderie. Oladips recounts his struggles growing up, emphasising resilience and divine guidance. The chant-like chorus, “Goodness and mercy shall follow me,” is both a declaration and a prayer.

Osondi Owendi

An Igbo-inspired track, Osondi Owendi (One man’s meat is another’s poison) is reflective and celebratory. Oladips compares his struggles to David and Goliath, asserting his victory over adversity. The rhythm makes it a standout party anthem.

Gbemisoke

Closing the album triumphantly, Gbemisoke (Lift Me) is a song of gratitude and praise. Oladips sings of his journey from hardship to success, crediting divine intervention for his breakthrough. The upbeat tempo ensures it resonates with listeners as a testimony and a celebration.

Themes

Oladips’ Lazarus (The Apparition) is a thematic exploration of ‘survival,’ ‘resilience,’ and ‘rebirth,’ deeply rooted in his personal journey and cultural identity. At its core, the album delves into survival against all odds, with tracks like Lazarus and Reward reflecting his death experience and the determination to overcome adversity. Oladips critiques ‘‘societal hypocrisy” and the exploitative nature of fame, especially in Lazarus, where he calls out influencers and individuals who used his ordeal for clout. Brotherhood and loyalty also take centre stage in songs like Blood, which celebrate “genuine relationships” and unwavering support during difficult times.

The album’s title and content echo themes of redemption and rebirth, likening Oladips’ comeback to the biblical story of Lazarus. Tracks like Gbemisoke and Lazarus Rhythm emphasise his transformation and resurgence. Love and reflection feature prominently in Common Ground, where Oladips bears his “‘vulnerability” and explores the complexities of relationships, seeking redemption and reconciliation.

Cultural and spiritual identity are woven throughout the album, with Yoruba proverbs, Igbo influences, and traditional storytelling enriching his narrative. Faith and divine guidance anchor his reflections in Disciples Cypher (Vol. 1). Gratitude and celebration balance the album’s introspection, as songs like Gbemisoke convey appreciation for divine intervention. At the same time, upbeat tracks like Osondi Owendi and Lazarus Rhythm offer moments of joy and resilience.

Review

Lazarus (The Apparition) is a strong album with a few permissive flaws. Some tracks feel disconnected from the central theme of rebirth, which makes the album’s flow uneven. The production quality varies—while some songs are polished, others rely on repetitive beats or use amapiano influences, which can feel predictable.

In some collaborations, too many voices crowd the tracks, making it hard for any single idea to stand out. While authentic, the heavy use of Yoruba and cultural references might strongly limit the album’s appeal to non-Yoruba speakers.

Lastly, the album focuses heavily on Oladips’ struggles and grievances. While this adds depth, a bit more variety in tone and emotion could have made the project more balanced and appealing to a broader audience.

Production-wise, the album is cohesive, with highlights like Lazarus and Blood showcasing top-tier instrumentation. The features, particularly Zlatan and BhadBoi OML, add dynamism without overshadowing Oladips’ voice.

Verdict

Lazarus (The Apparition) is more than just music; it’s a statement. Oladips transforms his ‘death’ experience into art, proving his resilience and creative prowess. While not without its flaws, Oladips proves his mastery of indigenous rap and storytelling on Lazarus (The Apparition). His ability to seamlessly switch between Yoruba, English, and Pidgin adds authenticity to his narratives.

Oladips’ “Lazurus (The Apparition)” is rated 5.5/10

You can listen to the album here.

