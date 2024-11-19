Grammy-winning Afrobeat maestro Wizkid has confirmed the release date for the ‘Morayo’ album and the tracklist and artistes featured on the album.
The 16-track- album will be released on Friday.
Morayo is Wizkid’s sixth and most anticipated album since his ‘Made in Lagos’ album was released in 2020 and his 2022 ‘More Love, Less Ego’ album.
As usual, the singer kept fans in suspense for months regarding the album release, particularly the announcement of the release date. During this time, he was also in social media disputes with his closest industry rival, Davido.
However, in October, he revealed that Morayo is a deeply personal project dedicated to his late mother, Jane Morayo Balogun, who passed away in 2023 at age 66.
In June, the singer shared that the album is a tribute to his mother, stating, “My album ‘Morayo,’ dedicated to my mom, the love of my life, drops very soon. Don’t dull. Don’t sleep.”
Expectations have risen since the singer revealed months ago about the release of the album and shared that it was a dedication to his late mother.
Taking to his social media handle on Tuesday, he wrote ‘Morayo! Friday, Nov 22 ❤️🦅’. This post has lightened the expectations and excitement.
Morayo features a tasteful selection of artistes across genres: Asake, Tiakola, Jasmine Sullivan, Brent Faiyaz.
Out of the album, ‘Piece of My Heart’ and ‘Dance’ are already making waves and earning fans’ attention.
Below is the tracklist for Morayo album with featured artistes.
Troubled mind
Karamo
Kese (Dance)
Bad girl featuring Asake
Time
Piece of my heart featuring Brent Faiyaz
Break me down
Bend
A million blessings
Après Minuit featuring Tiakola
Bad for you featuring Jasmine Sullivan
Soji
Don’t care
Slow featuring Anaïs
Lose
Pray
