Kizz Daniel isn’t running out of steam as he returns with an exciting new collaboration titled ‘Pano Tona’ with his colleague Adekunle Gold.

Produced by frequent collaborators Philkeys, Blaise Beat, and Reward Beats, ‘Pano Tona’ merges Kizz Daniel’s signature smooth, melodic style with Adekunle Gold’s dynamic Afro-fusion sound.

On Pano Tona, Kizz Daniel proves once more his ability to incorporate personal experiences and stories in his songs. Adekunle Gold, Known for his urban highlife style, complements Kizz Daniel’s energetic delivery with his smooth, soulful vocals, creating a perfect blend that adds a spellbinding layer to the song.

Not only do both superstars hand off the baton for the verses and choruses perfectly on ‘Pano Tano,’ but the song boasts an up-tempo beat.

In a statement on Monday, Kizz Daniel reflects on his recent achievements: “It’s been a remarkable year for me with the success of the songs I have released thus far celebrating a decade spent in the industry, and it only pushed me to create even more music that fans would love. ‘Pano tona’ with Adekunle is part of that journey.” Adekunle Gold adds, “Pano Tona is a track that celebrates our shared love for Afrobeat.”

The singer adds that ‘Pano Tona’ is set to cement his yearlong ‘Vado at 10’ celebration of the artiste as he started the year with ‘Twe Twe’ alongside Davido, which topped several chats locally and internationally. Other recent efforts include TZA EP, which has garnered more than 250 million streams, and most recently, the dyad release ‘Marhaba’ & ‘We Must.

Watch ‘Pano Tano’ below

