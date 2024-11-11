The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) winners have been announced. Held on Sunday at Co-op Live in Manchester, United Kingdom, this marked the seventh time the event took place in the UK. Hosted by British singer Rita Ora for a third time, the ceremony celebrated top global and regional talent across various music genres.
South African rising star Tyla took centre stage by winning “Best Afrobeats,” beating a solid line-up of Nigerian contenders, including Asake, Rema, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Tems.
Tyla also won “Best African Act,” surpassing music stars such as Asake, Ayra Starr, DBN Gogo, TitoM & Yuppe from South Africa, and Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz. Tyla also won the Best R&B category, beating Kehlani, SZA, Tinashe, Usher, and Victoria Monét.
She was nominated for best new artiste alongside Ayra Starr, but American’s Benson Boone won it.
This accomplishment makes Tyla the first African artiste to win three single-night awards at the MTV EMAs.
Afrobeats U-Turn
In September, Tyla made headlines at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for winning the “Best Afrobeats” category, becoming the first African female artiste to secure the award since its inception in 2023.
However, she stirred debate by clarifying that she identified with the Amapiano genre rather than Afrobeats, stating, “This is so special but also bittersweet because I know there’s a tendency to group African singers under Afrobeats. Afrobeats have opened many doors for us, but African music is diverse—it’s more than just Afrobeats. I represent Amapiano and my culture. This is a shout-out to my fellow VMA nominees, Burna Boy, Tems, Lojay, and Ayra Starr. Africa to the world!”
Her comments sparked backlash, especially among Nigerian fans, who questioned her acceptance of the award if she didn’t consider her song to be Afrobeats.
However, at the 2024 MTV EMAs, Tyla took a different approach, expressing gratitude for Afrobeats and acknowledging its role in elevating African music globally.
During her acceptance speech for Best Afrobeats, she said, “I can’t believe this. All the nominees have taken Afrobeats so far, and I’m honoured to be part of this and win this. Thank you to my Tigers for voting for me, God, and Afrobeats for opening doors for African music.”
Her speech now appears to respectfully acknowledge Afrobeats’ impact on African music, contrasting with her previous stance at the VMAs.
Other Winners
Global superstar Taylor Swift led the night, taking home four trophies, including Best Artist Best Video for her collaboration with Post Malone on “Fortnight,” Best Live, and Best US Act.
Swift, currently on her Eras Tour, thanked fans via video. Other notable winners included Sabrina Carpenter, whose hit “Espresso” was awarded Best Song, and Ariana Grande, who took home Best Pop. Eminem won Best Hip-Hop, and Manchester native Liam Gallagher triumphed in the Best Rock category.
Other honourees included rap legend Busta Rhymes, who performed a medley of his hits and received the Global Icon Award. British electro-pop duo Pet Shop Boys, pioneers of the genre, were honoured with the Pop Pioneer Award and closed the show with a memorable performance.
Highlights
The night also featured stirring performances from Raye, Pet Shop Boys, Le Sserafim, Shawn Mendes, and Benson Boone. A significant highlight was Rita Ora’s heartfelt tribute to the late Liam Payne, who passed away on 16 October after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires on 16 October.
In her tribute, Host Ora said, “I just want to take a moment to remember someone who was very, very dear to us. We lost him recently; he was a big part of MTV and my world. I think a lot of yours at home and everybody here tonight.”
This year’s EMAs came after the 2023 event was cancelled due to the outbreak of the Gaza conflict. Established in 1994, the MTV Europe Music Awards celebrate achievements in the music industry, focusing on recognising European and global talent. Each year, the event is held in a different European city, with past locations including Berlin, Paris, and London.
SEE THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”
Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – WINNER
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Charli xcx – “360”
Eminem – “Houdini”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
LISA ft. Rosalía – “NEW WOMAN”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – WINNER
BEST ARTIST
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Post Malone
RAYE
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift — WINNER
BEST COLLABORATION
Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
LISA ft. Rosalía – “NEW WOMAN” — WINNER
Peso Pluma, Anitta – “BELLAKEO”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
BEST NEW
Ayra Starr
Benson Boone — WINNER
Chappell Roan
LE SSERAFIM
Teddy Swims
The Last Dinner Party
Tyla
BEST POP
Ariana Grande — WINNER
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla – WINNER
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Asake
Ayra Starr
DBN Gogo
Diamond Platnumz
TitoM & Yuppe
Tyla — WINNER
BEST ROCK
Bon Jovi
Coldplay
Green Day
Kings of Leon
Lenny Kravitz
Liam Gallagher – WINNER
The Killers
BEST LATIN
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma — WINNER
Rauw Alejandro
Shakira
BEST K-POP
Jimin — WINNER
Jung Kook
LE SSERAFIM
LISA
NewJeans
Stray Kids
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Fontaines D.C.
Hozier
Imagine Dragons — WINNER
Lana Del Rey
Twenty-One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris – WINNER
David Guetta
Disclosure
DJ Snake
Fred Again..
Swedish House Mafia
BEST HIP-HOP
Central Cee
Eminem — WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST R&B
Kehlani
SZA
Tinashe
Tyla — WINNER
Usher
Victoria Monét
BEST LIVE
Adele
Coldplay
Doja Cat
RAYE
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Travis Scott
BEST PUSH
Ayra Starr
Chappell Roan
Coco Jones
Flyana Boss
Jessie Murph
Laufey
LE SSERAFIM — WINNER
Mark Ambor
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
The Warning
Victoria Monét
BIGGEST FANS
Anitta
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Charli xcx
Katy Perry
LISA – WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Sabrina Carpenter
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
