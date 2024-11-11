DJ Switch, born Obianuju Udeh, already made a name for herself in the Nigerian music space as a skilled disc jockey and the winner of The Glo X Factor in 2013.

However, her fame took a sharp turn in 2020 when she became a prominent figure in the #EndSARS movement. Known for her livestream of the Lekki Toll Gate shooting, where security forces allegedly opened fire on unarmed protesters, DJ Switch’s bravery garnered her international attention.

Fearing for her safety after receiving threats, the 40-year-old DJ left Nigeria and reportedly sought asylum abroad, stepping away from the public eye for years.

Now, after a period of silence, DJ Switch has made a striking comeback with her new single, ‘Link Up. ‘ The song is sparking significant conversation—not only because of its music but also because of the implications surrounding her revealed sexuality.

What was different?

The Enugu-born singer’s ‘Link Up’ is portrayed in the music video as the romantic interest of a female vixen. This depiction challenges the traditional portrayal of romantic relationships in Nigerian music videos. This portrayal has sparked significant conversation, heightening speculations and talking points about DJ Switch’s sexuality and the representation of LGBTQ+ relationships in Nigerian media.

This marks the first time she has publicly consented and expressed romantic attraction to women, making this a different side of her personality. Unlike her colleague Darkoo, DJ Switch has not previously shared details about her sexuality.

In a culture where mainstream music videos in Nigeria typically portray heterosexual romantic relationships, Switch’s decision to feature herself as a female love interest is bold and controversial. It sparks intrigue and engages the audience in a conversation about societal norms and individual expression.

This exploration of her sexuality is further made evident by her new image. In the video, she appears to have a more muscular physique, tomboyish style, tattooed hands and legs, and dreadlocks—traits that complement her role as the romantic lead alongside a female vixen.

‘Link Up’ message

The lyrics of “Link Up” carry a flirtatious, self-assured energy. She describes herself as “the illest, the realest, the chillest, the baddest,” showcasing her confidence and charisma. Throughout the song, she plays with themes of attraction and desire, inviting her female partner to “link up” and embark on a thrilling, carefree journey together.

Link Up, which echoes Jamaican dancehall rhythms and hip-hop, has lines such as “let me take you outside, give me that thing, make I pipe my thing in, you got me like electricity.” It is laced with sensuality and a touch of defiance, making the song both provocative and liberating. It empowers the audience with its bold expression of desire and freedom.

The music video, directed by Krave Imagery and Dr Etcetera, brings the song’s themes to life. DJ Switch is seen arriving at a party on a scooter, confidently moving through a vibrant, carefree atmosphere. The video’s vibrant visuals and energetic choreography, combined with the song’s flirtatious lyrics, create a compelling narrative of self-expression and freedom. She interacts with female dancers in ways that would traditionally be reserved for male singers, challenging traditional representations of romance in Nigerian media.

In one toilet scene, she shares a private, intimate moment with a female vixen, an open display of affection rarely seen in Nigerian music videos. These visuals signify a shift in her artistic style and reflect a statement on self-expression and freedom.

Mixed reactions

Since its release, Link Up has stirred conversations among Nigerians, with reactions ranging from support to criticism. Many fans appreciate Switch’s courage to express herself openly and applaud her for publicly embracing her sexuality.

Despite DJ Switch’s newly revealed sexuality, she is unlikely to face immediate backlash, as she currently resides abroad in an undisclosed location.

But, in Nigeria, LGBTQ+ topics remain highly controversial and even illegal. Some fans who initially admired her as a #EndSARS heroine now question this change, while others argue that she has always hinted at her authentic self-expression, and Link Up simply confirms it. The release of ‘Link Up’ has the potential to spark important conversations about LGBTQ+ representation in Nigerian music and the broader societal acceptance of diverse sexual orientations.

DJ Switch has continuously evolved from her days as a geology student at the University of Port Harcourt to her beginnings in the music group Da Pulse. She won The Glo X Factor and eventually made her mark as a fearless activist.

While her activism stance remains a vital part of her identity, ‘Link Up‘ marks a new chapter, showcasing her as an artist willing to break boundaries and explore her sexuality without fear.

