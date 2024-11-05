Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, has released his latest hit single, “Order,” featuring Olamide.

This track marks a departure from Shallipopi’s signature sound. In “Order,” the talented artist pushes the boundaries of music, presenting a unique sound that has never been heard before in his work.

Shallipopi gained popularity in 2023 with his hit single, “Elon Musk.” The song featured a unique sound and became a rave sensation, quickly making him a favourite among Gen Z.

The most exciting part of the song is that Shallipopi has served the Plutomanians and the music industry with a sound entirely different from his conventional sound and also brings the listener with sides to Olamide from way back.

Review

The song starts with the strike of a chord on the keyboard and a female voice saying, ‘Shalli-f*cking Poppi, the President of Pluto. Seh! Fire!’.

Accompanying it immediately is another voice (Shalli’s voice), saying, ‘Only one Pluto Presido, they call me Shallipopi’. Beneath, this stays the chord progression from earlier until the fourteenth second when Shalli comes in to deliver his first lines, ‘Order, Order, Order, Put Them In Order’.

The tempo immediately gets upbeat. The song is a fusion of AfroBeat, Amapiano and street music called ‘Mara’.

Verse 1 – Shallipopi

In his verse, he talks about how everything is in order: girls, drinks, and his cars. In some lines, he takes time to boast about how rich he is, as he sings, ‘Two, three cars nor important, I nor dey bother, I get another’.

He goes on to sing a line that tells that life hasn’t always been so smooth for him and that he doesn’t forget where he came from: “Ask her baby, I come from the gutter.”

He goes on to celebrate how his music career has grown and the impact it’s had: na every country I dey shutdown, shutdown, shutdown, shutdown, shutdown

This ‘shutdown’ vamp continues until Bado’s verse ends.

Verse 2 -Enter Olamide

Bado spits his lines with so much ease

‘Yaw, when I go in, I go hard. I go crazy; I go mad. I conveniently, I confam’.

These lines embody his commitment to whatever projects saddled him, and he goes all in. He continues singing, “For Shalli the pop nigg*, I go san,” implying that for Shallipopi, he’d run crazy and that Olamide’s youthful energy is experienced in this song. It’s so refreshing.

Olamide continues as he sings ‘I pray make I no fall or loose am, I go Genesis, I go Psalms’ this he acknowledges that his anchor is in the word of God as he prays on Scriptures.

He goes on to acknowledge that he knows a lot of people want him to fail, but he will crush them ‘some nigg* wanna see when I go down, like trailer wey no get break, I go jam’.

‘Gbedu go drop, dem go dance, Dem go do like say dem go trans’ this take us back to the first lines where he sang about commitment and the effect it has on people. It’s so good everyone vibes to it to a point where it seems like they’ve passively transitioned from this physical realm.

Without a doubt, Olamide’s music depth and style has changed over the years but ‘Order’ seems to take the 35 year old singer, songwriter back to his early days of ‘Eni Duro’ but this time more refined and chill.

In Verse 3 Shalli simply plays on what he initially delivered in verse 1.

‘Order’ is a dance hall that will bang in clubs this season and beyond. It is notable to say that Shallipopi has plans of growing through the music industry.

Watch Order;

