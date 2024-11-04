Legendary music producer Quincy Jones, known for hits like Michael Jackson’s Thriller and Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ has passed away at 91.

His death was announced by his family representative Arnold Robinson on Sunday, who said the music icon died peacefully at his Bel Air home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family.

He said, “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.

He is truly one of a kind, and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy that were the essence of his being was shared with the world through all that he created. Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity through his music and boundless love.”

Career

Jones’ career spanned seven decades, during which time he left an indelible mark on the music industry. In the 1980s, he famously produced Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad, among the best-selling albums ever. His collaborations were not limited to Jackson; he worked with many legendary artists, including Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, and Donna Summer.

In 1985, Jones produced the star-studded charity single We Are the World, which raised millions for famine relief in Africa. He also scored the soundtracks for iconic films such as The Italian Job and The Color Purple, the latter earning him three of his seven Academy Award nominations. His accolades include 28 Grammy Awards from 80 nominations, making him one of the most celebrated figures in Grammy history.

Legacy

Beyond music, Jones’ influence extended to film and television. He co-created The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which launched the career of actor Will Smith and founded Qwest TV, an on-demand music streaming service, in 2017. His production work extended to various TV series, and he supported many charities, including the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Jazz Foundation of America.

Jones’ life story is a testament to the power of resilience. Born in Chicago in 1933, he overcame a challenging childhood and discovered his passion for music early on. As a teenager, he began playing in bands, including with a young Ray Charles in Seattle. His musical journey led him to Europe in the 1950s, where he honed his craft and collaborated with jazz greats.

Personal Life and Challenges

Jones faced his share of personal challenges. He narrowly avoided tragedy in 1969 when he missed an appointment at Sharon Tate’s house on the night of the infamous Manson Family murders. In 1974, he survived a life-threatening brain aneurysm. Jones was married three times, first to Jeri Caldwell, then to Ulla Andersson, and finally to Peggy Lipton, and had seven children, including actress Rashida Jones. Despite advancing, he maintained a lively social presence and continued mentoring young musicians.

Jones’ impact on music and entertainment is profound and everlasting. As the tributes pour in, he is remembered for his groundbreaking work and the love and joy he brought to millions through his art. He is survived by his seven children and an unparalleled legacy that will live on for generations.

