Davido returned to the spotlight with “Awuke,” a collaboration with Jamaican singer YG Marley that blends Afrobeat and Amapiano in a tale of love that’s equal parts sweet and intense.

Released on Thursday, this track follows the record-breaking success of his fourth album, Timeless (2023). Awuke recorded 494,990 streams on its first day of release on Spotify Nigeria. It is currently No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria, just behind fans comparing Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ released two weeks ago.

YG Marley, the grandson of reggae icon Bob Marley and son of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley, brings a unique “new school” reggae twist to the track, co-written by Moonlight Afriqa and co-produced by Mikakabeatz and Marvey Muzique.

The music video, directed by Daps and shot in Lagos, opens with a striking cityscape. Dancers in vibrant costumes and Davido’s effortless charm create a visual feast that pairs well with the song’s lyrical heat.

Review

Davido’s collaboration with YG Marley on “Awuke” shows that he continues to master the art of blending genres and cultural influences to create commercially appealing and artistically meaningful music.

“Awuke” dives into the depths of romantic infatuation, where Davido’s energetic lyrics communicate his fascination with a love interest who completely captivates him.

His playful use of pidgin and Yoruba phrases makes the song not just relatable for Nigerian fans, but also universal in its storytelling. Lyrics like “Your body na chairman, I loyal gan” roughly translate to a declaration of deep admiration and respect, likening his lover to someone worthy of honour.

In another line, “This kind love na sweet jollof,” Davido compares his lover’s affection to the beloved Nigerian dish, Jollof rice, symbolising a sweet, rich, and impossible love.

YG Marley’s verse balances Davido’s playful proclamations. Marley croons, “Girl, it’s not what you’re used to; Ima shows you love from the new school,” promising a different, modern love experience.

His lyrics paint a picture of freedom and connection, grounded in his Jamaican roots while seamlessly blending with Davido’s Nigerian flair. This duality makes “Awuke” a cross-cultural anthem that resonates with listeners across Africa and the Caribbean.

Production and sound

Sonically, “Awuke” is anchored in the rhythmic structure of Amapiano, a genre already gaining traction in African pop. The song’s log drum and deep bass give it an infectious groove, while the melody remains catchy yet sophisticated, inviting listeners to dance.

Mikakabeatz and Marvey Muzique co-produced the song, ensuring that each beat complements Davido and YG Marley’s vocals, creating a smooth, balanced production.

Davido’s delivery is confident and passionate, showcasing his signature vocal style that combines pop sensibility with Afrobeat’s rhythmic intensity. YG Marley’s addition brings a refreshing vibe, with his reggae-inspired flows adding depth to the track’s atmosphere. Together, they create a lively soundscape that captures Lagos’s energy and Kingston’s spirit.

Music video review

The Daps-directed music video is a rich tapestry of cultural elements. It begins with the iconic hustle and bustle of Lagos, with motorcycles and cars whizzing by in the background, setting the stage for a modern track rooted in tradition.

The dancers, clad in white against a Lagos cityscape, set the tone for a modern track yet rooted in tradition. The highlight scenes include Davido seated amidst lush flowers and a crowd of choreographed dancers moving in sync, showing off the latest Awuke dance moves already trending online.

YG Marley’s entry in the video maintains the same energetic vibe.

For me, one of the stand-out depictions in the music video is the remarkable beach scenes, traditional Nigerian attire, and dark-skinned women performing choreography.

This spices up the initial anticipation reminiscent of village festivals, adding a sense of nostalgia and authenticity.

The final shot for me is where Davido, surrounded by bike riders donning blue bandanas and peach gowns, emphasises unity and community, underscoring the powerful African-Jamaican cultural fusion.

Overall Impression

“Awuke” is a vibrant love song and a celebration of African identity, a testament to Davido’s ability to reinvent himself while staying true to his roots.

For jam lovers, Awuke is a good pick and banger. Davido’s date back sounds like ‘Aye,’ ‘Fem,’ and ‘Fia,’’ which resonate with the global audience; he has carefully built that rhythm style over the years.

With its high-energy potential anthem feel and a video celebrating African and Caribbean culture, “Awuke” is bound to be a hit and set the stage for what Davido promises will be his “best album yet,” leaving fans eager for what’s next.

Verdict: Davido’s ‘Awuke’ ft YG Marley is rated 6/10.

Listen to Awuke here:

