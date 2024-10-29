Highlife singer Flavour N’abania has publicly criticised his colleague Kcee for alleged intellectual theft.

The clash between the two music stars was on X (formerly Twitter), where Flavour accused Kcee of copying his style and sound.

The drama began when Flavour posted a cryptic message on his X account, writing, “Copy copy akaria,” which translates to “Copycat, shame on you!”

Copy copy akaria 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Flavour of Africa (@2niteFlavour) October 26, 2024

Despite not mentioning names, fans quickly speculated that the message was aimed at Kcee, who released a new song titled ‘Netfliss‘ in September. Kcee’s track, which includes traditional Igbo influences, has been noted by fans as similar to Flavour’s 2020 hit song ‘Doings‘, featuring Phyno.

These newspaper checks show that despite the difference in lyrics and release date, the Netfliss song exhibits notable similarities to Flavour’s track in melody, rhythm, progression, and overall structure.

Two days after Flavour’s tweet, the ‘Limpopo’ crooner responded on Monday with a series of tweets, firing back at the allegations. “BRO!!!!!! We are not on the same level. Pick your battles carefully,” he wrote.

BRO!!!!!! We are not on the same level Pick your Battles carefully. — BAD MAN KCEE ❤️🕊️ (@iam_kcee) October 28, 2024

In another tweet, Kcee stated that the ‘Nwa Baby-Ashawo’ hitmaker has no right to control Igbo culture or the Highlife genre nor to downplay his contributions, as it belongs to everyone.

The ‘Ojapiano’ singer said, “Stop trying to gatekeep Igbo culture. You’re not a custodian. I’ve been in this game before you; it belongs to all. You don’t own this genre of music. My music celebrates our heritage, and I won’t apologise.”

Musical choice

Kcee later defended his musical choices, tweeting, “In an ocean of things that matter, you’re like a needle. People recognise authenticity. I’ll continue celebrating our culture unapologetically. Spend your energy on success, not diminishing mine.”

The 45-year-old singer’s response didn’t end there. He expressed his frustration with being criticised over his work, saying, “I’ve never been the type to go head to head, but I’m calling out this bullshit because I won’t be disrespected. No way… I’ve come too far for anyone to downplay my sweats and hard work. HELL NO!!!!”

An X user, 21 Nut Savan, added more heat by questioning Kcee’s relevance, asking, “When was the last time you had a hit?” Kcee said, “The same day, time, and date that your father and mother brought a maladroit (lacking understanding, relevance) like you into this world.”

Exactly the same day, time and date that your father and Mother brought a maladroit like you into this world. https://t.co/vcQBbTy3op — BAD MAN KCEE ❤️🕊️ (@iam_kcee) October 28, 2024

Copyright palava

The Nigerian Copyright Act of 2023 gives musicians control over their work, protecting its reproduction and distribution while covering digital rights to prevent online piracy. It supports “fair dealing” for limited, specific uses and strengthens enforcement to ensure creators are compensated fairly.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Kcee has faced allegations of intellectual theft. In 2023, his song ‘Ojapiano’ stirred controversy, with critics claiming he borrowed heavily from up-and-coming artiste Kolaboy in his ‘Kolapiano’ without proper acknowledgement.

In a separate but related copyright case, Kcee was taken to court in 2021 over alleged infringement on a gospel song, ‘Som Too Chukwu’, by Jude Nnam. The gospel singer claimed Kcee incorporated elements of his composition without permission in his ‘Cultural Praise’ album. However, the Federal High Court in Lagos dismissed a ₦500 million copyright lawsuit against KCee, ruling that the claimant, Nnam, failed to prove his claims. The court awarded KCee and his team ₦1 million in punitive costs against Nnam.

In December 2023, singer Harrysong called out Kcee and asked him to pay seven years’ worth of unpaid royalties. He accused Kcee of taking 100% of the earnings from his hit songs, like “Regae Blues” and “Baba for the Girls,” calling the situation unfair and describing Kcee as a bully for not giving him his rightful share.

