Davido has revealed how he defied family expectations and followed his passion for music rather than pursuing a corporate career.

Over the weekend, the singer spoke as a guest at a Lagos summit organised by the Noella Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering young people to discover and pursue their unique paths to success.

Addressing 500 students, Davido encouraged them to follow their passions and not be bound by societal or familial expectations.

Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, is a prominent Nigerian business magnate, president of Adeleke University, and CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited. With his extensive success, the family naturally anticipated that Davido and his siblings would follow suit in his corporate footsteps.

However, Davido boldly chose to pursue music, a path that diverged from the conventional route of securing a job through Curriculum Vitae (CV) writing and corporate placements.

The 31-year-old musician shared, “I relate a lot to life after school because I’m living proof of someone who found success after education. I went into the entertainment world after school, but I also have friends, siblings, and a father with a company. We even have a school—Adeleke University—where students graduate, and we have companies that recruit students after they finish.

“During school, I studied for about five years because I had to take a break to focus on my music. But some people go to school for four or six years, and if you’re studying law, it could be even longer in this country. Life after school is really when life starts. I’m blessed to be following my dream. I come from a family with a clear structure—I go to school, and they go to work. You either join my dad’s company or find work elsewhere. That was the fixed template, but I chose a different route.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The “Unavailable” hitmaker emphasised that he didn’t go through the usual corporate job application process his family expected.

He said, “As for my siblings, I’ve seen how life has been for them after school. For some, success comes quickly; for others, it takes time. Some have started their businesses, while others work for companies and are working their way up. I didn’t have to submit a CV after school. My brother works in our company’s recruitment department, where he reviews CVs and hires graduates, many of whom come from Adeleke University. I’ve seen how young people detail their CVs.”

Clear plan

The 2024 Grammy-nominated singer also underscored the importance of setting goals and being driven.

The DMW record label boss noted, “Even in my own company, we have a management division where we handle administration and other areas like school and business management. This aligns with what I studied as a minor in school—business management. But having a clear plan, a goal, and the drive to pursue it is vital in life. Whether it’s music, business, politics, or any field, you must have the drive, passion, and commitment to excel.”

Encouraging the students to focus on their futures and contribute to Nigeria’s growth, Davido said, “I’m genuinely happy to see so many people who have taken their education seriously and are prepared to focus on life after school, aiming to build a better future for Nigeria. Young people like you, like us, will lead the country forward. Education is important, so I’m here to motivate you and share some encouragement.”

The 31-year-old music star called for more educational initiatives, stating, “We need more gatherings like this, not just in Lagos but across Nigeria. Let’s keep pushing forward.”

Davido grew up in Lagos and went to the British International School before studying business at Oakwood University in the U.S. He found his love for music there and decided to leave school to follow that passion.

His first big hit was “Dami Duro” in 2011, and his debut album, Omo Baba Olowo, made him a prominent name in Afrobeats. In 2016, he signed with Sony Music and launched his label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), supporting artistes like Mayorkun and Peruzzi.

His song “Fall” became a record-breaking hit in 2017, making waves in the U.S. and Europe. His later albums, A Good Time (2019) and A Better Time (2020), featured well-known international artistes. Beyond music, Davido is also known for his charity work, donating to various causes and supporting Nigerian orphanages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

