Nigerian singer and songwriter Inetimi Odom, popularly known as Timaya, has expressed concern over the soaring costs of music video production and promotion, which, according to him, now exceed ₦100 million.

The ‘Dem Mama’ hitmaker voiced his frustrations during an interview with Channels Television, where he discussed the escalating financial demands in the Nigerian music industry. Timaya contrasted the current expenses with the much lower costs of previous years.

In the interview, the seasoned artiste addressed the general assumption that Nigerian music stars demand exorbitant show performance fees, shedding light on the financial challenges that come with producing music and videos.

Costly promotion

The Port Harcourt-born singer, who rose to fame in 2005, revealed that producing a high-quality music video in the past would usually cost around N1.5 million.

However, the price has skyrocketed, now ranging between N50 million and N100 million. This surge, he explained, isn’t only for the production quality but also due to the high cost of promoting songs.

Timaya stated, “Before, we used to shoot music videos for N1.5 million. Today, it’s N50 million, N60 million, even N100 million.”

The 2018 Grammy-nominated singer pointed out that artistes have to spend millions promoting their work after the video is complete, which contributes to the overall cost and influences the fees musicians charge for performances.

“When you call these young artistes, they tell you N50 million, N30 million, because they’re spending a lot of money and need to make it back.”

The 44-year-old music star’s comments have sparked discussions among industry players, many of whom also complain about the rising costs across all aspects of production—from videographers and influencers to artistes themselves, all charging unprecedented fees.

Economic hardships

In addition to the rising production costs, Timaya highlighted the current economic difficulties, particularly in Nigeria. Since President Tinubu’s 2023 inauguration and the subsequent removal of fuel subsidies, Nigeria has faced significant price increases and a higher cost of living. The August #EndBadGovernance movement further highlighted issues with governance and Nigerians’ lament of the escalating living cost.

The “Sweet Us” crooner maintained that while the world is going through financial hardships, the situation in Nigeria is especially dire. He further lamented the increased cost of living, which has drastically affected his staff’s salaries and family expenses.

The singer said, “Things are really hard. I feel for people because if they aren’t happy, I can’t be happy. I help a lot of people, pay bills, and understand what people are going through. I’m also feeling the hardship.”

“You don’t expect things to be normal. Even politicians are crying, not to mention us. If you’re not earning in foreign exchange, it’s very hard to keep up.”

Timaya added that even in places like the United States of America (USA), where people earn and spend in dollars, the economic situation is challenging, but it is particularly severe in Nigeria.

Controversial persona

Timaya also reflected on his earlier career strategy, revealing that he had intentionally used controversy to boost his image but that the media blew things out of proportion.

“My being controversial was a strategy, but the press took it too far. They wanted to kill me,” he said, recalling how newspapers would run with stories for weeks, keeping him in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

The 44-year-old music star cited his background as a Port Harcourt native as a key influence on his bold, controversial image during that period. Over time, however, the scrutiny led him to rebrand and distance himself from his early reputation.

Speaking further, Timaya also expressed his admiration for controversial singer Portable, saying that Portable reminds him of his wild past. He shared that when Portable first emerged, he instantly recognised a younger version of himself in the “Zazu Zeh” singer.

He recounted telling 2face about Portable, noting the similarities in their energy and rebelliousness. The singer explained that although many now see him as “calm and unproblematic,” he had a wild and controversial early career, which he used as a strategy to gain attention in the industry.

Standout collaborations

During the interview, Timaya also highlighted the Nigerian artistes who have left the strongest impression on him. Among them were the late Kefee and BNXN (formerly known as Buju). He described his collaboration with Kefee on ‘Kokoroko’ as an unforgettable experience, noting her natural talent and angelic voice.

Timaya also spoke fondly of his hit collaboration with BNXN on ‘Cold Outside’ in 2021, revealing that the song came together effortlessly. He recounted, “We (Timaya and BNXN) were just talking, and I said, ‘It’s so cold outside.’ By the time I came back, he had already recorded the song.”

On 15 August, Timaya released his ninth studio album, “Gladiator.” The album features collaborations with Alpha P, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, and Phyno. The singer is known for his energetic and versatile music style. He rose to fame in 2005 with his hit single ‘Dem Mama’, which recounted the tragic military destruction of his hometown, Odi. As the founder of DM Records Limited, he has shaped his career with a unique blend of dancehall, reggae, Afrobeats, and hip-hop. His debut album ‘True Story’ (2007) and follow-up albums ‘Gift and Grace’ (2008) and ‘De Rebirth’ (2010) established him as a leading figure in the Nigerian music scene, with hits like ‘Plantain Boy’ and ‘Cold Outside’ featuring Buju BNXN. He also released the Chulo Vibes (2019) album ‘Gratitude’ in 2020.

For his work on Morgan Heritage’s ‘Avrekedabra’ album, Timaya received a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album in 2018. Beyond his music, Timaya has played a pivotal role in launching the careers of other artistes like Patoranking and Runtown through his DM Records label. His energetic stage performances have earned him global tours, and he has received numerous accolades, including The Headies for Best Reggae/Dancehall Album. Despite facing personal career challenges and controversies, Timaya’s influence in African music and legacy continues to grow.

