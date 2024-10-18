Afrobeats star Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has officially announced 22 November as the release date for his much-anticipated album ‘Morayo.’

Wizkid confirmed the release date in a post on X on Friday, writing with his signature “biggest bird” emoji, “Morayo pre-save album! Nov 22.”

Morayo, a Nigerian Yoruba word for ‘I See Joy,’ will be released via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records, Billboard reports.

‘Best made album’

The 34-year-old singer himself has called ‘Morayo’ the “best work” he has ever created.

Through various teasers and cryptic X posts frequently, including some that many interpreted as subtle jabs at fellow artiste and much-perceived ‘industry rival’ Davido, he has continued to build excitement around the album.

This announcement follows the Friday release of his smooth single, “Piece of My Heart,” featuring American soul artiste Brent Faiyaz, which has already amplified anticipation for the project.

The “Essence” hitmaker has been selective with his collaborations this year, also appearing on Asake’s track “MMS” from “Lungu Boy” and Shenseea’s “Work Me Out” from her album “Never Gets Late Here.”

Dedication

‘Morayo’ is a deeply personal project for Wizkid, which he dedicated to his late mother, Jane Morayo Balogun, who died in 2023 at age 66.

In June, the singer revealed the album is a tribute to his mother, saying, “My album ‘Morayo’, dedicated to my mom, the love of my life, drops very soon. Don’t dull. Don’t sleep.”

The project is expected to reflect Wizkid’s emotional journey following her death, and fans anticipate a raw and heartfelt body of work. With ‘Morayo’, Wizkid is poised to further solidify his legacy as a global music icon, blending Afrobeats and R&B in his distinct style.

Albums timeline

Before Morayo, Wizkid had already released five major studio albums, each marking key moments in his rise to stardom. His debut album, Superstar (2011), launched him to fame in Nigeria with hits like “Holla at Your Boy” and “Pakurumo.”

His second album, Ayo (2014), further solidified his presence in the music industry, featuring iconic tracks such as “Ojuelegba” and “Jaiye Jaiye.” In 2017, he made his international breakthrough with Sounds from the Other Side, blending Afrobeats with pop and R&B and collaborating with global artists like Drake and Chris Brown.

His fourth album, Made in Lagos (2020), elevated his global success, especially with the hit single “Essence” featuring Tems, which received international acclaim and helped push Afrobeats into the global spotlight. In 2022, Wizkid followed up with More Love, Less Ego, showcasing his distinct blend of Afrobeats and R&B while maintaining his presence on international charts.

Throughout his career, the singer, who was born in Lagos, has played a pivotal role in bringing Afrobeats to the international stage, from his breakout debut ‘Superstar’ in 2011 to his historic collaboration with Drake on ‘One Dance,’ which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and earned him two Guinness World Records.

His contribution to global music has garnered him several accolades, including a Grammy Award for his work on Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl.”

