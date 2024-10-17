Liam Payne, a former member and star of the globally celebrated British-Irish boy band One Direction, tragically passed away at the age of 31 after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Local authorities confirmed his death on Wednesday after emergency services responded to reports of a man exhibiting erratic behaviour in the upscale Palermo neighbourhood. According to Buenos Aires Emergency Medical Services (SAME) director Alberto Crescenti, Payne’s injuries from the fall were “very serious” and “incompatible with life,” leading to his immediate death at the scene, ABC News reports.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at approximately 5:11 p.m. local time after receiving a 911 call about an aggressive male who was suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, AFP gathered. Crescenti reported that Payne appeared to have suffered a fracture at the base of his skull from the fall and had fallen 13 to 14 metres (about 42 to 45 feet) into the hotel’s interior courtyard, and attempts to save him were futile.

The 31-year-old singer was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy is expected to clarify further the circumstances surrounding his death.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed that it was in contact with Argentine authorities regarding the incident but withheld further details. In a statement retrieved by the BBC, local police said they were initially called to address a disturbance before discovering Payne’s body in the courtyard.

Final moments

In the days leading up to his tragic death, Payne had been enjoying his time in Argentina, attending the concert of his former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, on 2 October.

Social media posts showed Payne relishing his stay in Buenos Aires, with one of his final Snapchat videos capturing a moment of joy as he described a “lovely day” in Argentina. However, things reportedly took a dark turn when his behaviour became erratic, culminating in the devastating incident at the CasaSur Hotel.

Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who had travelled with him, reportedly left Argentina on October 14, just days before his tragic fall. The British singer, however, stayed behind, and during his solo stay, hotel staff witnessed him smashing his laptop and acting strangely, leading to concerns that ultimately resulted in the 911 call, TMZ News gathered.

Following the news of Payne’s death, tributes from fans and celebrities have poured in. Fellow musicians, including British singer Olly Murs, expressed their shock and sadness.

In a live report, the BBC stated that fans gathered outside the Casa Sur hotel, where Liam Payne was found dead, to hold an impromptu vigil. Mourners, visibly emotional, embraced one another while lighting candles and softly singing One Direction songs in tribute to the late singer. The crowd observed a moment of silence before breaking into applause.

Payne’s death has left a significant void in the music world, as he was considered a key songwriter in One Direction and a beloved figure among millions of fans worldwide.

An investigation is underway to determine whether his fall was accidental or intentional. Argentine police have not yet provided details regarding Payne’s mental state at the time, and an autopsy is expected to offer more clarity on the exact cause of death.

Liam Payne

Payne first rose to prominence as a member of One Direction, the British-Irish boyband formed on The X Factor in 2010.

Alongside bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan, Payne achieved global stardom. The band went on to release five albums, including the chart-topping Up All Night (2011) and Midnight Memories (2013). Payne had been on The X Factor twice before striking gold. Known for their electrifying performances, they sold out arenas worldwide during their tours.

The group, which was active for over 10 years, amassed a worldwide fanbase, selling out arenas and achieving over a billion views on YouTube, solidifying them as one of the most successful and influential boybands of their time. The music group also earned four UK number-one albums and four number-one singles before it went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015.

After One Direction, Late Payne launched a solo career with his 2017 debut single “Strip That Down,” which peaked at number three on the UK charts. His debut album, LP1, followed in 2019. The singer also found success with his collaboration with Rita Ora on “For You” for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

Despite his professional success, Payne publicly struggled with personal issues, including battles with substance abuse.

In 2021, he opened up about his addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs, revealing that he had “severe” suicidal thoughts during One Direction’s peak fame. Payne entered rehab in Louisiana in 2022, and by 2023, he shared that he had been sober for six months.

