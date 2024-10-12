Bullion Records artiste Fortune Kingsley, popularly known as GyC, has unveiled his eagerly awaited single, “Shayo,” on all digital streaming platforms.

The accompanying music video premiered on MTV Base and various international television channels on Friday, cementing GyC’s burgeoning influence across Africa and beyond.

“Shayo” is a vibrant celebration of Africa’s dynamic music scene, blending Afrobeat with global sounds.

The music video, shot in Nairobi during GyC’s Southern and East African tour, captures the city’s urban energy and cultural richness.

The video, directed by renowned Kenyan filmmaker Steve Mugo, showcases Africa’s untapped potential in entertainment production.

GyC shared the inspiration behind “Shayo,” saying, “I aimed to create a track that embodies Africa’s celebratory vibe and togetherness. The energy remains the same whether in Lagos or Nairobi, and I wanted ‘Shayo’ to capture that essence.”

GyC’s seamless fusion of Afrobeats and modern pop elements in “Shayo” showcases his versatility, solidifying his reputation as a leading African music artist.

“Afrobeats has gone global, and with ‘Shayo,’ I highlighted African music’s place on the world stage. This song is for everyone, rooted in our African identity,” the rising star added.

Elegbede Ajibola, Bullion Records’ Managing Director, echoed GyC’s sentiments. He said: “GyC consistently pushes boundaries, and ‘Shayo’ is no exception. We believe African music transcends borders, and with this song, we’re proving it again.”

As “Shayo” climbs the charts, fans praise its catchy hook and danceable rhythm, making it an anthem across the continent. With Bullion Records’ commitment to excellence, GyC’s future looks brighter.

Listen to “Shayo” on United Masters

Watch the music video on YouTube

