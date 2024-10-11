Kolawole Ajeyemi, husband of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, has made his music debut by dropping an EP, My Life.
The versatile actor and fashion designer announced his desire to venture into music when he teased fans with a snippet on Monday. In the clip, the 42-year-old cruises with a car, singing and chanting his name, “Kolawole Ajeyemi,” in the Afropop track with Fuji undertones.
On Thursday, he finally released the EP. He shared a picture of himself in a red outfit on Instagram with the caption “Out now Bamise, Ep by Ajeyemi,” urging his fans to download his latest project.
Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/DA8V-r4IBWD/?igsh=YzljYTk1ODg3Zg==
|
Link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DA3BIXbIurS/?igsh=YzljYTk1ODg3Zg==
His actress wife, Toyin, also shared the EP on her Instagram page and praised him.
Link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DA8ZbGkMs5k/?igsh=YzljYTk1ODg3Zg==
Kolawole married Toyin in July 2019, and the couple welcomed their son in August of the same year.
The actor cum musician has featured in several films like Lisabi and Fate of Alakada, Ijakumo, Jagun Jagun and has produced over 20 movies, including Atijo and Impatient, Jamal and others.
