Fuji singer Taye Currency has apologised to his colleague, Wasiu Pasuma, over a remark he made about the latter during a recent performance.

In a video shared on the Oyo Affairs Instagram page, Taye Currency disapproved of fans referring to Pasuma as his ‘father’ in the music industry.

The Ibadan-born singer stated that Pasuma is more like an elder brother to him and emphasised that he can’t father him.

However, in a video posted on the Kakaki Anobi Oluomo fans page, the singer cautioned netizens against inciting conflict between him and Pasuma, maintaining that he stands by his initial statement.

Taye Currency’s remarks ignited a flurry of online discussions, with Pasuma’s fans criticising him for the comments.

In response to the backlash, Taye Currency, in a viral video on Wednesday, said his words were misinterpreted and expressed regret for any offence caused by his remarks.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Furthermore, he apologised to Pasuma and anyone hurt by his statements regarding the 56-year-old artist.

He said: “Good day, everyone. My name is Alhaji Taye Currency. Regarding the recent rumour circulating on social media, I want to greet our people and those who love us, especially the fans and supporters of Pasuma and Taye Currency and lovers of Fuji music in general.

“People who misunderstood my comments shouldn’t be angry; I sincerely apologise for what happened. Sometimes, we say things that people interpret differently, and that’s what I’ve come to understand. Some individuals have interpreted my words as an insult to Pasuma, but I don’t see how anyone can point to anything I said as abusive. He is my boss. Arabanbi, Apesin, Oganla Fuji—we’re one, so please don’t separate us.”

My boss

He acknowledged the ‘Recognition’ hitmaker as his superior, emphasising that he never insulted him.

Additionally, he affirmed his respect for Pasuma and his commitment to remain loyal to him.

“Alhaji Alabi Pasuma is my boss; he sees us and knows I’m loyal to him. For it not to seem disrespectful, I apologise, Pasuma. You’re an elder, and I also greet Kollington Ayinla for the notice, Kwam1 for bringing our attention to the issue, and the President of Fuji in Nigeria, Alhaji SK Sensation.

“May you all live long. To Pasuma’s fans club, I’m sorry; Taye Currency fans, one love; and to all Fuji musicians, it will not spoil. Alhaji Alao, please don’t be angry,” he said.

Taye Currency started his music career as a teenager and co-founded ‘ Currency Band’ with his late twin brother and manager, Rahmon Akilapa.

He credits his success to his steadfast character, unwavering work ethic, and the invaluable mentorship of his industry mentor, Pasuma.

In 2008, he released his debut album, ‘Millennium’, which solidified his reputation as a formidable force in the Fuji music scene.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

