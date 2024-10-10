Fuji singer Taye Currency has apologised to his colleague, Wasiu Pasuma, over a remark he made about the latter during a recent performance.
In a video shared on the Oyo Affairs Instagram page, Taye Currency disapproved of fans referring to Pasuma as his ‘father’ in the music industry.
The Ibadan-born singer stated that Pasuma is more like an elder brother to him and emphasised that he can’t father him.
|
However, in a video posted on the Kakaki Anobi Oluomo fans page, the singer cautioned netizens against inciting conflict between him and Pasuma, maintaining that he stands by his initial statement.
Taye Currency’s remarks ignited a flurry of online discussions, with Pasuma’s fans criticising him for the comments.
In response to the backlash, Taye Currency, in a viral video on Wednesday, said his words were misinterpreted and expressed regret for any offence caused by his remarks.
Furthermore, he apologised to Pasuma and anyone hurt by his statements regarding the 56-year-old artist.
He said: “Good day, everyone. My name is Alhaji Taye Currency. Regarding the recent rumour circulating on social media, I want to greet our people and those who love us, especially the fans and supporters of Pasuma and Taye Currency and lovers of Fuji music in general.
“People who misunderstood my comments shouldn’t be angry; I sincerely apologise for what happened. Sometimes, we say things that people interpret differently, and that’s what I’ve come to understand. Some individuals have interpreted my words as an insult to Pasuma, but I don’t see how anyone can point to anything I said as abusive. He is my boss. Arabanbi, Apesin, Oganla Fuji—we’re one, so please don’t separate us.”
My boss
He acknowledged the ‘Recognition’ hitmaker as his superior, emphasising that he never insulted him.
Additionally, he affirmed his respect for Pasuma and his commitment to remain loyal to him.
“Alhaji Alabi Pasuma is my boss; he sees us and knows I’m loyal to him. For it not to seem disrespectful, I apologise, Pasuma. You’re an elder, and I also greet Kollington Ayinla for the notice, Kwam1 for bringing our attention to the issue, and the President of Fuji in Nigeria, Alhaji SK Sensation.
“May you all live long. To Pasuma’s fans club, I’m sorry; Taye Currency fans, one love; and to all Fuji musicians, it will not spoil. Alhaji Alao, please don’t be angry,” he said.
Taye Currency started his music career as a teenager and co-founded ‘ Currency Band’ with his late twin brother and manager, Rahmon Akilapa.
He credits his success to his steadfast character, unwavering work ethic, and the invaluable mentorship of his industry mentor, Pasuma.
In 2008, he released his debut album, ‘Millennium’, which solidified his reputation as a formidable force in the Fuji music scene.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999