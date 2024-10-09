Nigerian singer and former Mo’Hits star Dr Sid has confirmed his relocation to the United States.

The singer now joins fellow artiste Banky W, who also relocated to the United States in September. This move seems to reflect a growing trend among Nigerian entertainers moving abroad for new opportunities.

In the recent episode of Garrett Van Tiem’s No Man’s Friend podcast, the ‘Over the Moon’ hitmaker revealed that his move to the US was spurred by a job opportunity from a New York-based company.

Dr Sid said, “I now live in the US. I left Nigeria last year after I got a job with a company in New York that offered me an opportunity to move to the States and live anywhere in the US. I’ve got family in Houston; my best friend lives here, so Houston, Texas, was an easy choice.”

The 44-year-old revealed that he has been living and working in the US for the past year and a half, explaining that his current work involves a mix of business. He said, “I have been working on gaming tournaments, game development, and education training for the last year and a half. Right now, I’m in my entrepreneurial business strategy phase. I like to take ideas and bring them to life as functioning, thriving businesses.”

Beyond his work in the tech space, the singer also noted that he is working on his second film and is wrapping up the script.

Mo’Hits break up pain

During the podcast, Dr Sid opened up about the fallout from Mo’Hits, one of Nigeria’s most iconic record labels. The group, which included music stars like Don Jazzy and D’Banj, disbanded in 2012, leaving fans speculating about the reasons behind the breakup. In a 2015 interview with The Truth With Olisa, D’Banj attributed the split to Dr Sid’s “jealousy,” claiming he felt “overshadowed” by D’Banj’s success.

Addressing these allegations on the podcast, Dr Sid expressed the emotional toll the breakup took on him, noting that he was unfairly blamed for the group’s collapse.

The Delta music star said, “A lot happened in Mo’Hits, and it shaped us into who we are now. People have speculated about the reasons for our breakup, but I want to clarify that it’s not my fault. There have been interviews suggesting I was to blame, but anyone who knows me understands that I’m a strong team player. I’ve always been part of a team—from Tribe to Mo’Hits to Mavin.

For me, it’s all about the team and ensuring everyone succeeds and grows together. I don’t believe in individualism. Maybe I should have been more selfish in my career, but I’ve never seen myself standing alone. I think that’s a lonely position. You can be successful while also lifting others.

“My focus was always on the group—was the band doing well? Were Wande Coal and the Prince doing well? How do we move forward as a team? So, to suggest that I was the cause of the breakup feels unfair. It hurt me deeply, both emotionally and mentally. It’s like being pointed at and labelled a ‘betrayer,’ like Judas Iscariot. The backlash was intense; I received death threats and bookings for shows dried up. It was a tough time, affecting me in ways people can’t fully understand, and I can’t fully express that pain. However, that experience inspired my next hit, ‘Surulere’. It was a sad and painful time for me, but it’s in the past now,” the singer stated.

Music transition

In October 2023, in an interview with the BTS podcast, Dr Sid revealed why he stopped making music. He noted that after achieving his musical dreams—winning awards and touring globally—his last project underperformed, leading him to explore filmmaking as his next career move. He also highlighted his interest in the gaming industry, which generates more revenue than music and film combined.

Dr Sid started his music career as a choreographer for Trybe Records in 1999, touring with the hip-hop group Trybesmen. By 2002, he joined Da Trybe, featured on the hit “Oya,” and released his debut single, “Don’t Stop.” After graduating as a dentist in 2004, he balanced his dental practice with music. He signed with Mo’ Hits Records in 2007, released his debut album “Turning Point” in 2010 with popular tracks like “Something About You,” and transitioned to Mavin Records after the Mo’ Hits split.

At Mavin Records, Dr Sid released hits like “Surulere.” He also acted in the award-winning film ‘The Last 3 Digits’ in 2014. He has received numerous accolades in his career, including the 2008 Soundcity Music Video Awards and 2011 Best Pop Single and Revelation of the Year at The Headies.

The singer married Simi Osomo in 2014, and they have two daughters. Their marriage attracted significant public attention, but they divorced in 2020 after six years together.

