Controversial singer Speed Darlington’s mother, who identified herself as Queen, has alleged that Burna Boy and his team were responsible for her son’s disappearance.

Reports indicate that Speed Darlington went missing on Sunday.

Hours after Speed Darlington was declared missing on social media on Wednesday, Burna Boy posted on his X a thought-provoking tweet, ‘Who’s missing?’.

The tweet prompted widespread speculation, many alleging he may be connected to the controversial singer’s disappearance.

Who’s missing? — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 7, 2024

However, Speed Darlington’s mother, in a viral video on Tuesday, alleged that Burna Boy orchestrated her son’s arrest due to a video he posted on his social media.

Although his mother did not disclose the specific statements Speed Darlington made in the video that led to his arrest, it’s gathered that in the video, he allegedly made unfavourable comments about the Grammy winner.

In the contentious video, Speed Darlington allegedly mocked Burna Boy’s association with American rapper Diddy, who the FBI arrested on multiple charges, including sexual exploitation, human trafficking, and slavery.

In the video, Speed Darlington challenged Burna Boy to explain how he got his Grammy award for the album ‘Twice As Tall’, produced by Diddy.

The singer’s mother confirmed that her son’s gateman informed her that the arrest was related to the controversial video.

She said, “Good day, Nigerians. My name is Mrs Queen, Speed Darlington’s mother. I just got information that my son is missing. His gateman called my family and notified them that he made a video about Burna Boy on the internet, so he told them that Burna Boy came with his team and picked Speed Darlington up from his house.”

Forgiveness

Furthermore, Mrs Queen appealed to Nigerians and her son’s fans, urging them to plead with Burna Boy for her son’s release.

“Please, Burna Boy, Speed Darlington is my only son; I’m begging you Nigerians to help me beg Burna Boy. Burna Boy, I’m on my knees begging you, tampered justice with mercy. Have mercy on my son. Forgive him, please. Nigerians, please come to Speed Darlington’s aid; his fans should help me to beg Burna Boy.

“I don’t know what to say again other than to beg because I’m a mother, grandmother. I’m just asking for forgiveness; I’m just begging you to release my son. I have nothing to say other than begging Burna Boy. May this beg to touch Burna Boy’s heart? I’m not in Nigeria currently, so please release my son. I know you (Burna Boy) will listen to me. Thank you”, she added.

Burna Boy links

Meanwhile, Deji Adeyanju, a lawyer, confirmed on his X page on Tuesday afternoon that Speed Darlington was arrested following a petition filed by Burna Boy.

Mr Adeyanju confirmed that the singer was apprehended in Lagos on Friday and transferred to Abuja, where he remains in detention.

He tweeted: “We just spent the last 30mins with Speed Darlington, and he narrated how he was arrested in Lagos Friday last week, moved around, eventually brought to Abuja and has been in detention since then. Burna Boy wrote the petition against him, we can confirm.

“We have just located Speed Darlington and are working on getting him freed. The attack on freedom of expression in Nigeria must stop.”

