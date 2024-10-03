Davido has ignored Wizkid’s online tirade and officially launched his second collection with global sports brand PUMA at their flagship store in New York City.

On Wednesday, Premium Times reported a dramatic turn of events as Wizkid took to his X account to launch a scathing attack on Davido, calling him ‘talentless’ and even coining the derogatory term ‘Frogido’ after Davido dropped a teaser of his upcoming single—the same date Wizkid had previously staked his claim to.

Unfazed by the online drama, Davido, who signed an international endorsement deal with Puma in 2021 and released the first collection in April, unveiled the second collection on Wednesday amidst Wizkid’s actions

At the launch of the second collection on Wednesday, hosted by Rolling Stone staff writer Mankaprr Conteh, the hitmaker reflected on the humble beginnings of his music career.

Fielding questions, he said: “You know, the first collection, we were just testing the waters. Because it was a risk for them. Yes, people love my music, but it is different from people who love your music, and people buy your products.”

The singer also posted exclusive videos of the event on his Instagram story, saying, ‘‘I have my own shoe line.‘‘

Similarly, on Wednesday night, Wizkid dissed Davido’s partnership with Puma during a banter with one of Davido’s associates on X. Wizkid claimed he turned down Puma’s offer because they couldn’t afford his fees.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In another tweet, Wizkid acknowledged that Puma was a major brand but stated that their budget for Africa wasn’t suited for him, though it was fine for Davido.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

