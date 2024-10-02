Music star Wizkid owned the internet all day on Wednesday as he recklessly lashed out at his colleague Davido.

Both artistes, touted as Nigeria’s biggest music acts, have engaged in a cold war fueled by their die-hard fan base, 30 Billion gang and Wizkid FC, for over a decade.

Their cult-following fan base has once ensured that the renewed beef ignited by Wizkid on Wednesday is sustained.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that on 29 April, the feud between the music stars was relived when Wizkid shared a leaked video of Davido appearing to beg on his knees. He used the video to mock Davido, suggesting that his fans needed to beg for similar new music.

The once-friendly pair have remained rivals despite supposedly settling their supremacy rift on stage at Wizkid’s concert on 25 December 2017.

It has been five months since their last heated online spat, but on Wednesday, Wizkid reignited his long-standing beef with his contemporary, Davido, on his X account.

It is the second time in 2024 that Wizkid would come unprovoked for his much-perceived ‘industry rival,’ Davido. This time, Wizkid went hard, not sparing Davido, as he even taunted Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle fondly called the ‘dancing governor’.

Wizkid didn’t stop there. He also claimed he was a better singer and richer than Davido.

‘‘First, you’re not as fly as me, can’t sing or make music like me, can’t dress, you don’t make more money than me, and you don’t even have hoes like me. You don’t know yourself. You’re cheap; you pull up for less than we do! Now fuck off, you spoilt Rich child! That’s all you are! Fuck you and your dad’s money, we got ours! Every nigga around you broke! Your dumb ass lawyer flies with you everywhere dressed like basket mouth lol, our lawyers are too busy for that shit! You kids!’’ his tweet read.

The renewed beef began after Davido’s associate, Black Tycoone, mocked Wizkid’s delayed album release, tweeting, “Tell your Daddy to drop an album already.”

Wizkid responded on X with veiled insults, implying Davido’s music was mediocre. Although he didn’t name Davido directly, fans interpreted his posts as a jab.

One fan accused Wizkid of using the rivalry for attention, but Wizkid denied this, stating that he doesn’t “beef wack niggas” and called Davido talentless.

Davido has yet to respond to Wizkid’s online tirade.

