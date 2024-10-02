It has been five months since their last heated online spat, but on Wednesday, Wizkid reignited his long-standing beef with his contemporary, Davido, on his X account.

It is the second time in 2024 that Wizkid would initiate a spat and throw jabs at his much-perceived ‘industry rival,’ Davido.

The fresh trouble began in September when Wizkid announced he had a special announcement for Independence Day (October 1). Shortly afterwards, Davido also promised a significant announcement for the same date. The overlapping announcements stirred excitement, tension and banter among the duo’s intimidating fan bases.

As promised, Davido shared a teaser of a new track in a Tuesday Instagram post, captioning it, “New song loading. Happy Independence, Nigeria.”

Later on Tuesday night, Wizkid seemingly threw shades at the snippet, tweeting on X, “Beg me, just like… Pus** boys are dropping mids again! Una don tyre! Make una go rest small!”. This was interpreted as a direct swipe at Davido’s latest work.

The drama escalated when Davido’s creative director and close friend Tycoone @BlackTyconne posted a prompting tweet on 1 October, “Tell your daddy to drop now.” This was widely seen as a subtle jab at Wizkid.

A staunch Wizkid fan, Dr. Fab on X responded, telling Tycoone to “say please.” Wizkid then reposted this exchange, further aggravating the issue.

Fans got involved. An X user, El Pablito, responded to Wizkid’s “dropping mids” comment in Yoruba, stating, “won o ni soprano, won o ni treble,” meaning “they don’t have soprano, they don’t have treble.”

Wizkid’s response to this was even more damning, giving Davido the new nickname “Frogido.” He further taunted, “80 trash! We have 80 albums for any song you drop! Pus** boys!”

Zero talent

While Wizkid’s fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming album, Morayo, critics viewed his recent tweets as a promotional strategy.

A fan of the 33-year-old music star, Dr. Fab, tweeted, “Wiz at this point, anytime you like, you drop the album. Na dem need us.” Wizkid responded, “Bingos got nothing on Starboy General!! till infinity.”

When further asked by another user, Andrew McKnight, “So if you no beef @davido, your song won’t sell??” Wizkid responded tough, “I don’t beef wack niggas! We all know he (Davido) is wack! No talent!”

On Wednesday, hours after his series of tweets, he posted on his Instagram story to reaffirm his “biggest bird” title, adding that he is dedicating a track from his upcoming ‘Morayo’ album to someone many interpreted to be Davido.

Despite Wizkid’s regular “more love, less ego” messages, his comments about Davido reignited this long-standing feud, drawing criticism and support online.

As of this report, Davido has yet to respond directly as he did in April. That same Tuesday night, he chose to continue the X drama instead.

Earlier on Tuesday, Wizkid was spotted in Paris with American model Naomi Campbell at a Chanel fashion show and his ‘Piece of My Heart’ single listening party. However, this didn’t stop him from throwing subtle shade at Davido before the day ended.

Reactions

The renewed feud ignited by Wizkid has captured the attention of fans and celebrities, continuing to stir controversy and fascination.

Popular OAP Dotun expressed his exhaustion of beef of the situation in an X post, stating, “This is the longest rivalry in the history of Nigerian entertainment. We are tired!”

Similarly, controversial critic Daniel Regha voiced his thoughts on Wizkid’s comments about Davido being a “wack” and “talentless” artiste. The famous critic argued, “Wizkid wouldn’t be where he is today without Davido,” adding that their rivalry keeps Wizkid “relevant.” He criticised Wizkid’s work, saying, “Wizkid, who has just about 3 to 4 hit songs so far, is calling other artists mids? Aside from his first album, no project stands out.”

Regha also called out the double standards of Wizkid’s fanbase, stating, “Same people who condemn body-shaming and racial discrimination are okay with Wizkid calling someone ‘Frogido’.” He ended by questioning why Wizkid sees Davido as a rival if he genuinely believes Davido is without talent. Someone big doesn’t need to remind the public of their status.”

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported that on 29 April, the feud between the music stars was relived when Wizkid shared a leaked video of Davido appearing to beg on his knees. He used the video to mock Davido and suggest his fans needed to beg for new music in the same way. This provocation caused a stir on social media, drawing reactions from fans and other artistes like Kizz Daniel and Tekno.

In response, Davido lashed out at Wizkid, claiming his music was “no longer relevant” and boasting about his hits and success. He stated that he had overshadowed Wizkid and others since entering the industry. Davido also expressed disappointment that their planned joint tour was now cancelled while dismissively “mocking” Wizkid’s stature and career.

Wizkid replied by doubling down on his criticism of Davido, dismissing his talent and calling Davido “delusional.” He also made scathing remarks about Davido’s team, further escalating the tensions.

Unfortunately, the duo’s rivalry seemed to improve in 2017 when Wizkid invited Davido to perform his hit “Fia” with him at his concert at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos and settled their beef.

The music stars were also spotted hugging each other and exchanging pleasantries at a club in Lagos in 2022. They were also seen again in December 2023, having fun and vibing to their music at a Lagos club.

With Wizkid starting this new shade, it appears that all hopes of reconciliation or collaboration between the duo are soon quenched.

