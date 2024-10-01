The internet is buzzing after the renowned Nigerian rapper Phyno tantalised his fans on Tuesday with the tracklist of his highly anticipated album, ‘Full Time Job,’ which includes a feature with the controversial figure Hushpuppi.

It is his fifth album. Previous albums are No Guts No Glory (2014), The Playmaker (2016), Deal With It (2019) and Something to Live For (2021).

Hushpuppi, once the toast of Nigerian entertainers, is serving an 11-year jail term in a US federal prison for conspiring to launder tens of millions of dollars from online scams and was ordered to pay $1.7 million restitution in November 2022.

The track featuring Hushpuppi, ‘Nwoke Esike’, is believed to be an interlude and has sparked a storm of reactions online.

Many netizens question whether this collaboration signifies the end of the feud between Phyno and the internet celebrity.

In 2017, Phyno and Hushpuppi had a heated exchange online after the rapper advised the internet celebrity to stop flaunting his extravagant lifestyle on social media, but this was after Hushpuppi called Phyno and his colleague Ice Prince out for wearing fake wristwatches.

While Phyno’s album parades an impressive array of A-listers, including content creator Emaodiaa, his signee Cheque, British rapper Chip, Fave, British artiste ArrDee, Flavour, controversial figure Hushpuppi, British group NSG, Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy, and Johnny Drille, the inclusion of Hushpupi on the tracklist has certainly stirred the pot of controversy.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Phyno, born Chibuzo Ezege, started his music career as a producer in 2003 and is renowned for rapping in the Igbo language. His debut studio album No Guts No Glory, which was released in March 2014, yielded the singles “Ghost Mode”, “Man of the Year”, “Parcel” and “O Set”.

Phyno’s ‘Full Time Job’ is set to hit the airwaves on Friday, and fans eagerly await its release.

Check out reactions to the album track release

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

