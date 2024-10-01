As Nigeria celebrates its 64th Independence Day, Spotify has joined the festivities with “The Sounds of Nigeria” campaign to honour its rich musical heritage, which has long been a unifying force and a source of pride for Nigerians.
In a statement, Spotify says that from 29 September to 3 October, music lovers will be able to discover music destinations celebrating Nigerian independence within the Afro and Afrobeats hubs on Spotify.
The selection includes the Good Old Naija Days, Naija New School, Naija No Dey Carry Last, and the Sounds of Nigeria.
The Good Old Naija Days takes listeners on a nostalgic journey through the classic hits defining Nigerian music over the years. This destination features timeless songs from legendary artists that have shaped the nation’s musical landscape.
|
Naija No Dey Carry Last celebrates the resilience and spirit of Nigerian music. This destination showcases the songs that have inspired and uplifted the nation, reminding us of the power of music to unite and persevere.
DJ Justin UG
The Naija New School Naija spotlights the hottest new acts and cutting-edge sounds in Nigerian music, highlighting the artistes and tracks driving the industry forward. The Sounds of Nigeria, on the other hand, celebrates the stories that shape our identity, highlighting Nigeria’s rich and diverse musical traditions.
“Nigerians have always had a deep love for music, and their resilient spirit shines through in the global success of Nigerian artists. Spotify is honoured to celebrate a nation that continues to make Africa proud, amplifying the sounds and stories that resonate far beyond its borders,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa.
To enrich the campaign experience further, Spotify is collaborating with renowned content creator and DJ Justin UG to take over the Internet Famous playlist. Justin UG, known for his creative content and love of Nigerian music and culture, will introduce a broader audience to new sounds and perspectives.
In addition to the curated destinations and takeover, Spotify will introduce two new playlists: Naija Gospel Throwback and Nigerian Highlife. Naija Gospel Throwback celebrates the history of Nigerian gospel music with classic anthems, while Nigerian Highlife showcases the vibrant and upbeat genre with its infectious rhythms and catchy melodies.
