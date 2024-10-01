In honour of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day, Apple Music, under the aegis of ‘Oshe Naija’, released its list of the biggest Nigerian artistes, songs, and albums of all time, featuring stars like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema, Davido, and Tems.

Apple Music launched the ‘Oshe Naija’ initiative in 2020 to celebrate the nation’s Independence Day. The initiative —which means “Thank You, Nigeria” in Yoruba—will feature a month-long tribute.

Apple Music, in its statement, noted, “Far from a monolith, the country’s vibrant musical scene is made up of a host of diverse cultural threads, each of which contributes to Nigeria’s rich tapestry of community, art, and expression—from the bustling streets of Lagos to the lush landscapes of Taraba. This year, ‘Oshe Naija’ celebrates the country’s abundant sonic diversity by exploring its most dynamic sounds—and the regions that birthed them.”

Top artistes

Apple Music’s list of the top 10 most-streamed Nigerian artistes features some of the industry’s biggest names, led by Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

Wizkid comes in second, while Davido takes the third spot. Rising star Rema and the genre-blending Asake complete the top five, showcasing their strong influence in Afrobeats.

Tems is the only female artiste on the list. Also on the list are Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, BNXN, and Olamide, all of whom have contributed significantly to Nigeria’s rising sound.

Top albums

The list of the top 10 most-streamed Nigerian albums on Apple Music is led by Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos (MIL), released in 2020. This album elevated Nigerian music globally, especially with the hit track ‘Essence’ success featuring Tems, which won the 2022 BET Award for Best Collaboration.

Burna Boy’s Love, Damini comes in second, followed by his fourth album, African Giant. Tems’ For ‘Broken Ears’ is in fourth place, making her the only one with an EP to make the list.

Other albums in the top 10 include Burna Boy’s I Told Them… and Twice As Tall, Asake’s Mr. Money With The Vibe, Davido’s Timeless, Asake’s Work Of Art, and Omah Lay’s Boy Alone. These albums have each contributed to the rise of Nigerian music on the world stage.

Top Songs of All Time

The ‘Oshe Naija’ celebration also features the top 10 most-streamed Nigerian songs ever. Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ with Selena Gomez leads the chart, followed by Burna Boy’s popular track ‘Last Last’.

Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ featuring Tems remains one of Nigeria’s most loved songs, while other hits like ‘Free Mind’ by Tems, Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’, and Dave’s ‘Location’ featuring Burna Boy continue to be fan favourites worldwide.

BurnaBoy’s ‘On The Low’ and Wizkid’s ‘Come Closer’, featuring Drake and Ayra Starr’s hit song, ‘Rush,’ also make the list.

Other recognition

Apple Music noted that guest playlists by top artistes show how their home regions influenced their music and helped shape Nigeria’s modern sound, highlighting new movements in Afrobeats, amapiano, street sounds, and more.

The guest playlists celebrated the contributions from the country’s six geopolitical zones, from the vibrant Afrobeats of the South West to the cultural sounds of the North and South East.

The ‘Oshe Naija’ initiative also featured a ‘Behind the Boards’ segment, recognising top producers like Don Jazzy, Sarz, Rexxie, P. Prime, Magicsticks, Niphkeys, London, and Young Jonn, all of whom have played a key role in shaping the modern Nigerian sound.

For its ‘Oshe Naija’ collection, Apple Music rolled out eight exclusively curated playlists from an impressive roster of artistes. These playlists were curated by some of Nigeria’s top artistes.

The collection also features playlists from Afropop legend 2Baba (Jos), rapper Jeriq (Enugu), and emerging artiste Bloody Civilian (Abuja), showcasing the vast talent pool spread across the country.

