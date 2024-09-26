Renowned Nigerian singer and songwriter Qing Madi will perform at the CANEX WKND 2024 Opening Ceremony on 16 October in Algiers, Algeria.

Her performance is expected to showcase African music’s diverse rhythms and influences. With her soulful voice and genre-bending sound, Qing Madi perfectly encapsulates the spirit of creative fusion that CANEX WKND 2024 celebrates.

Her music blends African styles with global influences, reflecting the event’s theme: ‘One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World’.

CANEX WKND 2024, taking place from 16-19 October, celebrates African creativity and innovation.

The opening day will feature other live performances by L’Opera d’Alger, Ofentse Pitse and Orchestra, Ghetto Kids, Sofiya Nzau, Qabaniso Molewezi, Xenson, Samira Brahmia, and Djamal Laroussi.

The event in Algiers offers diverse activities, including masterclasses on innovative financing, sports entrepreneurship, culinary innovation, and visual arts.

The CANEX Music Factory, hosted by legendary South African producer Oskido, will provide a platform for singers, beatmakers, and musicians to record songs and potentially be part of the next CANEX Music Factory release.

The Exhibition & Market and Fashion Show will showcase the latest trends in African design and fashion, while the Gastronomy section will delight food lovers with delicious African cuisine.

The CANEX Book Factory Prize and CANEX Shorts Awards will honour literary excellence and young filmmakers.

Additionally, the event will feature the MANSA Digital Initiative, the Nigerian International Film Summit, Beyond the Scoreboard, Gastronomy Masterclasses, and the Zuma Film Festival Presentation by the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), among other carefully outlined action activities.

Though registration for CANEX WKND 2024 is free, it is a prerequisite to secure participation.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the organisers, “This year’s event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of African creativity, featuring a stellar lineup of artists, thought-provoking discussions, and networking opportunities.”

The organisers have urged those in the creative industry not to miss the incredible opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, learn from industry experts, and participate in Africa’s most exciting creative gathering.

