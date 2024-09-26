Afrobeats sensation Kizz Daniel continues to celebrate a decade of musical excellence with the release of two highly anticipated singles, ‘Marhaba’ and ‘We Must’.
These new tracks are part of the ongoing festivities surrounding his ‘Vado At 10’ anniversary, commemorating ten years of groundbreaking hits.
The singer in a statement on Thursday said ‘Marhaba’, produced by the dyad, Ramii and Suhel Nafar, combines his signature sound with fresh, innovative beats, blending Afrobeats with Northern African traditional music influences.
The Arabic word ‘Marhaba,’ which translates to ‘Welcome/hello’ in English, is one of the most widely used expressions in Northern Africa and the Middle East. It deeply resonated with Kizz Daniel during his short but memorable time there and served as a major influence in the creation of the song.
‘We Must’
Meanwhile, ‘We Must’ was produced by the acclaimed Ayzed, known for his successful collaborations with Kizz Daniel and Nigerian producer Blaisebeats.
The song’s rhythmic energy and inspiring lyrics make it a standout moment in Kizz Daniel’s anniversary celebrations, capturing the essence of his decade-long journey in the music industry. Originally envisioning a collaboration with a top UK rapper to infuse a gritty grime vibe into the track, the singer said delays in receiving the verse led him to take matters into his own hands.
Rather than waiting, Kizz Daniel decided to deliver the verse and turned the song into a solo effort.
Both tracks showcase his versatility and ability to evolve while staying true to his signature sound.
Since bursting onto the scene with his cult-classic debut single, ‘Woju,’ in 2014, Kizz Daniel has continued to lead from the front when it comes to afrobeat music. Since 2020, the Nigerian sensation has released four critically acclaimed projects: King Of Love, Barnabas, Maverick, and TZA, birthing essential Afropop tracks like ‘Boys Are Bad’, ‘Lie’, ‘Rich Till I Die’, and ‘Twe Twe’.
So far in 2024, Kizz Daniel has been celebrating a decade at the top of afrobeats music via his ‘Vado At 10’ world tour.
See links: https://music.empi.re/marhaba
