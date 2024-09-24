Afrobeat star Seun Kuti has released a captivating “Making Of” (behind-the-scenes) video for his highly anticipated album, “Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head),” on his YouTube channel.

The video, filmed and directed by Raphaël Frydman at Question de Son studio in Paris, offers a glimpse into the creative process behind Seun’s latest masterpiece.

Frydman, an accomplished director is known for La légion étrange (2004), Femi Kuti Live at the Shrine (2004) and WTF (2014).

Set to drop on 4th October via Milan independent label Record Kicks, ‘Heavier Yet’ is a highly anticipated album that comes six years after Seun’s Grammy-nominated album ‘Black Times’.

The singer, who dropped a single, Dey, with Damian Marley in June, says the new records mark a pivotal moment in his career, showcasing his evolution as an artist and activist.

Heavier Yet

In the video, Seun illuminated the true essence of his music, dispelling common misconceptions. “African liberation is not my father’s message, but Africa’s message. Over 90 per cent of Africans live in poverty, with 65 per cent surviving on less than $2 a day.” He also emphasised the importance of unity and collective empowerment.

‘Heavier Yet’ is produced by a dream team of top-tier producers, including superstar Lenny Kravitz (executive producer), Fela Kuti, and Egypt 80’s original producer Sodi Marciszewer (artistic producer). This collaborative effort showcases Seun’s expansion into a diverse range of musical influences, from funk to reggae, promising a rich and varied listening experience.

In the video, Seun also expresses his profound gratitude for the opportunity to work with Lenny Kravitz, describing the experience as ‘magical.’ ‘I learned from a master, shaping my future music.’

Kravitz is an American musician, songwriter, musician, record producer, and actor known for his unique blend of rock, psychedelia, soul, funk, and hip-hop. From 1999 to 2002, Kravitz won four consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance—the most wins ever in the category.

‘Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head)’ will be available on all major streaming platforms, including CDs and limited edition black and coloured vinyl. The singer said his fans can expect an album that entertains, inspires, and ignites a spirit of activism and liberation.

Watch the video below

