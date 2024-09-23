Asake, a MOBO award-winning afrobeat artiste, has achieved a rare feat by selling out the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena, a UK icon, for the second time in two years.

Asake first sold out the iconic venue in 2023 following the release of his sophomore album ‘Work of Art’ in a moment that announced his global ascension.

The O2 Arena, a large venue in London, is a significant milestone for any artiste. Selling out this venue, which means all available tickets have been sold, is a testament to an artiste’s popularity and the high demand for their performance.

Asake’s achievement of selling out the O2 Arena twice in two years puts him in the same league as international superstars like Beyonce, Spicegirls, Rihanna, and the Rolling Stones, who have also sold out this iconic venue. He also joins the ranks of Davido and Wizkid, who sold out the O2 Arena more than once.

Asake achieved the feat on Saturday when he performed at the 02 Arena as part of his ‘Lungu Boy World Tour’ and made a dramatic entrance via helicopter and thrilled the crowd with his hit tracks, including ‘Olorun’, ‘Omo Ope’ and ‘Amapiano’.

Sold-out plaque

Hollywood star Idris Elba also presented Asake with the sold-out plaque for his new feat and a BRIT silver plaque for ‘Work of Art’, his 2023 album.

Notable among the guests who attended the show was Wizkid, who joyfully performed alongside Asake.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Wizkid headlined the O2 Arena as a solo act in 2019 before returning to the venue for a historic three consecutive nights in 2021.

Davido also made history in 2018, becoming the first Nigerian solo act to headline the O2 Arena.

Since releasing his new album, LUNGU BOY, Asake has been touring the world. The release of his latest album made touring a necessity. This tour began at the 02 Arena, and the world saw him fill the space. Tracks from his recent works were played as he performed his songs, and the crowd engaged.

In August, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Asake’s Lungu Boy broke Spotify and US Apple records.

The album gained over 5.86 million Spotify streams on its opening day, and on its first day, Lungu Boy beat Davido’s Timeless album, which stood at 4.9 million streams.

For a Nigerian album on global Spotify, ‘Lungu Boy’ also set a new record for the biggest opening day global streams, with 9.2 million.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

