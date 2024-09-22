Lawal Nasiru, aka Nasboi, known for his skits, is seemingly becoming serious in his musical journey. After releasing viral ‘Umbrella’ in 2023 and ‘Small Money’ in May, Nasboi takes a fresh swipe with his debut EP, titled ‘I.N.I.T.,’ which means—In Nasboi, I Trust.

This nine-track project is a unique blend of Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, and pop, with a touch of humour in the lyrics. It captures Nasboi’s transition from a comedian to a musician, embodying his passion for music, which dates back to his early influences, such as 2Baba and Davido.

I.N.I.T. is the skitmaker’s attempt to carve an identity as an artiste, and the project is packed with star-studded collaborations that elevate the sound and provide credibility to his musical transition.

However, the 32-year-old singer has thrived on relatability and promotional strategies, and the EP doesn’t stray far from that formula. Throughout the EP, Nasboi swings between themes of ambition, self-doubt, love, and success, all packaged within regular Afrobeats rhythms, enhancing its commercial appeal and potential impact on the Afrobeats scene.

Collaborations

One of the defining strengths of I.N.I.T. is its impressive lineup of collaborations.

Despite being considered a ‘newbie’ in the game, Nasboi taps into some of Nigeria’s finest artistes to add depth and diversity to his debut project.

Notable names such as Wande Coal, Joeboy, the iconic 2Baba, Chike, and Falz all feature across various tracks. The standout collaboration is undoubtedly Umbrella, featuring Wande Coal, a fan favourite that received significant attention even before the EP’s release.

Wande Coal’s soulful delivery complements Nasboi’s playful lyricism, giving the track a perfect balance of humour and emotion. Each collaborator brings their unique flavour to the table, allowing Nasboi to explore different music patterns without losing his identity.

Track Analysis

Umbrella (feat. Wande Coal):

‘Umbrella’ is the EP’s flagship single, and for good reason. In 2023, Nasboi and Wande Coal created this rich musical experience that combines Afropop beats with lyrics about love and protection. The song uses the umbrella metaphor for loyalty and relationship security, blending material success with emotional depth. Wande Coal’s smooth vocals carry the chorus, while Nasboi’s verses inject his humour and vulnerability.

My Love (feat. Pheelz):

In these tracks, Nasboi and Pheelz express deep love and loyalty. Nasboi reassures his partner that despite flaws or criticism, he’s devoted to them. Pheelz adds that his feelings are genuine and unique, urging his partner to open up to him. Both emphasise unconditional love and commitment.

Could This Be Love (feat Chike)

Nasboi and Chike express their deep love and constant thoughts about someone special. Nasboi worries about losing them and feels life is meaningless without them. Chike shares the same feelings, saying no one else compares, and his heart and life revolve around this person. Both wonder if what they’re feeling is true love.

The song conveys the deep emotions of love, focusing on the overwhelming thoughts of devotion and fear of loss. It captures the vulnerability and uncertainty of falling in love, making it relatable and emotionally impactful for listeners.

Small Money:

Small Money brings back Nasboi’s signature humour, focusing on financial success and the concept of “chopping life.” The music video is top-notch, and the track features Nasboi’s witty takes on wealth and living a luxurious lifestyle, using the typical “rags to riches” narrative often seen in Afrobeats music. The bass chorus is also impressive in “Small Money.”

Confession (feat. Joeboy):

With Joeboy’s signature feel-good vibe, Confession is a love track. Nasboi and Joeboy confess their deep love and devotion, saying they’ll do anything for the person they love. Despite what others may say, they’re proud to love them and are willing to face any challenges, even going as far as being jailed for love.

Ashewo (feat. 2Baba and Falz):

Since releasing the EP, Nasboi has been praised for his voice, which resembles the legendary 2Baba, whose presence in the song adds a mature, soulful touch. In “Ashewo,” Nasboi, 2Baba, and Falz discuss their past as “players” who have unexpectedly fallen in love. Nasboi acknowledges his change and commitment to a woman named Philomena, while 2Baba and Falz share how love surprised them and transformed their feelings, making them more profound than ever.

Production Analysis

The production of I.N.I.T. is polished and showcases the skill of the sound engineers. The producers seamlessly blend Afrobeats with Afro-fusion elements, creating dynamic rhythms that keep each track vibrant and engaging, underscoring the quality of the music and the EP’s commercial appeal.

Additionally, talking drums and Yoruba dance styles in “My Love” enhance its accessibility for diverse listeners. The EP’s sonic landscape is versatile, featuring high-energy songs like “Small Money” alongside more reflective tracks. Each song is distinct yet fits cohesively within the EP, highlighting the production’s key role in making Nasboi’s debut feel well-rounded and impactful.

Themes

Love and protection:

In ‘Umbrella,’ love is depicted as a haven, with the umbrella metaphor symbolising loyalty and security in relationships, evoking a sense of emotional security and comfort.

Deep devotion and loyalty:

“My Love” highlights unwavering commitment, with Nasboi and Pheelz expressing their dedication despite flaws, emphasising unconditional love.

Wealth and success:

“Small Money” brings a humorous take on financial success and enjoying life, using a relatable “rags to riches” narrative that resonates with listeners.

Sacrifice and pride in love:

“Confession” showcases a willingness to go to great lengths for love, illustrating pride and devotion in facing challenges.

Vulnerability and uncertainty in love:

“Could This Be Love” explores the complexities of love, focusing on devotion, fear of loss, and the uncertainty of true feelings.

Transformation through love:

“Ashewo” reflects on personal growth and change. The artistes discuss their past as “players” and how love has reshaped their identities and priorities.

Flaws

While I.N.I.T. is an impressive debut, it does have some shortcomings. Taking a look at the nine tracks, it can be seen that a few tracks lean too heavily on repetitive lyrical structures, especially in the choruses, which can sometimes feel formulaic, just like ‘No Be So,’ almost feels unnecessary in the EP. There is also a sense that Nasboi is still finding his voice as a musician; his comedic background sometimes overshadows the emotional depth he tries to achieve in certain tracks. Additionally, while the collaborations are impressive, some tracks could have been enhanced with more personal input from Nasboi rather than depending solely on big-name features.

Verdict

In Nasboi I Trust (I.N.I.T.) Nasboi excels at creating catchy, relatable choruses that feel like anthems, and his clever promotional strategies and comedic style are impressive. However, he should invest more effort in future releases, as relying on this approach may not be sustainable for maintaining quality in the long run. While there is room for growth, especially in terms of lyrical depth, I.N.I.T. signals the arrival of a new voice in the Afrobeats scene with great potential.

Nasboi’s I.N.I.T. EP is rated 5.5/10.

