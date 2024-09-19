From ‘Am not a Prisoner’ to ‘Brotherhood’ and ‘Spiderman,’ controversial singer Portable has again demonstrated his knack for staying in the spotlight as he has announced the release of a new Extended Play (EP), ‘Chosen One,’ inspired by the viral ‘I am a chosen’ trend.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the dramatic testimonies of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries members sparked social media discussions and an online challenge.

These viral testimonies, which the testifiers claimed miraculously occurred after the phrase ‘I’m chosen’ was shouted in dreams, contributed to a popular social media trend.

On Tuesday, Portable announced the upcoming EP on his Instagram page and attributed it to inspiration from his spiritual experiences but failed to disclose the release date.

Ogo Cele

The 30-year-old musician chose the famous green apron of the church founded by Lazarus Muoka in 2002, with its headquarters in Lagos, as the EP cover.

In one of the EP’s tracks, ‘Ogo Cele (Meje),’ the ‘Zazzu Zeh’ hitmaker claimed to have visited many churches where God answered prayers for believers. He also mentioned using his money to build places of worship, including churches and mosques and expressed optimism that he’d make heaven.

The lyrics read thus: “I have gone to the church where they don’t use garments; I went to Cherubim and Seraphim, and I rolled on the floor. Even if you go to the Celestial Church, you can’t be one, but I went there and received mercy, and I am the glory of the Celestial Church. Please be cautious and tread carefully because he who doesn’t want to sin doesn’t reveal their sin.

“I have rung the bell for seven churches, entered seven, and have seven lives; I have done seven hallelujahs, I bought a drum, among other things for churches. God of Osofa, don’t let the evil arrows of humans come near me. I have been to the mosque, participated in church labour, and used my money for church development, and I will enter heaven. My fans, please give me money. By my mother’s head, this mountain I have climbed, I must not fall. As we call on God, He hears us.”

‘I’m Not a Prisoner’, ‘Brotherhood’, Spiderman

This newspaper reported in April 2023 that the singer released a single titled ‘Am Not a Prisoner’, in which he recounted his experience at the Ilaro Correctional Centre in Ogun State.

Portable previewed the song on his Instagram page, highlighting his encounter with law enforcement.

The singer spent 72 hours in custody at the Ilaro facility before being granted bail by an Ogun State Magistrate Court in Ifo, within the Ifo Local Government Area.

In March 2024, Portable released another track titled “Brotherhood, ” which targeted crossdresser Bobrisky.

The song was in response to Bobrisky’s infamous ‘Best Dressed Female’ award at the ‘Ajakaju’ (Beasts of Two Worlds)’ movie premiere in Lagos.

In the song, the 30-year-old artist criticised Bobrisky for undergoing surgery to become a woman. Portable further urged Nigerians to demand proof of Bobrisky’s female anatomy if he genuinely identifies as a woman.

In May, Portable released another single, Spiderman, detailing his arrest in Lagos State over an unpaid G-wagon debt. He dropped the song following his release from police custody.

