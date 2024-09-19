The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, a highly anticipated event in the music industry, has seen Nigerian music stars Burna Boy and Odumodublvck snag nominations.
The awards, scheduled for 8 October, are a celebration of the best in hip-hop music.
The 18th edition of the BET Hip Hop Awards, a prestigious event in the hip-hop community intended to recognise the best in hip-hop music of 2024, will be hosted by rap legend Fat Joe.
Burna Boy, known for his energetic and captivating live performances, was nominated in the Best Live Performance category alongside rap superstars Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Busta Rhymes, Cardi B, GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, and Missy Elliott.
Odumodublvck, a first-timer, is set to compete for the Best International Flow title, adding an element of excitement to the awards. The competition includes established acts like Ghetts and Stefflon Don, promising a thrilling showdown.
Megan Thee Stallion led the nominations with 12, followed by Kendrick Lamar with 11 nods.
See the list of the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees:
Best international flow
SDM, France
Leys Mc, France
Racionais Mcs, Brazil
Budah, Brazil
Ghetts, UK
Bashy, UK
Stefflon Don, UK
Maglera Doe Boy, South Africa
Blxckie, South Africa
Odumodublvck, Nigeria
Best live performer
Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Drake
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Hip-hop artist of the year
21 Savage
Cardi B
Drake
Future
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Song of the Year
“Agora Hills,” Doja Cat
“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
“Fe!N,” Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti
“FTCU,” Nicki Minaj
“Get It Sexyy,” Sexyy Red
“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
Hip-hop album of the year
American Dream, 21 Savage
Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla
For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake
In Sexyy We Trust, Sexyy Red
Megan, Megan Thee Stallion
One of Wun, Gunna
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
Utopia, Travis Scott
We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin
Best hip-hop video
“8 AM in Charlotte,” Drake
“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
“Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
“Big Mama,” Latto
“Boa,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Enough (Miami),” Cardi B
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
“Type Shit,” Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Best breakthrough hip-hop artist
41
310babii
Bossman Dlow
Cash Cobain
Lady London
Sexyy Red
Skilla Baby
Tommy Richman
Best collaboration
“At the Party,” Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott
“Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
“Bongos,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
“Everybody,” Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert
“First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J.Cole
“Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
“Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
“Wanna Be,” GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Best duo or group
¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
Common & Pete Rock
Earthgang
Flyana Boss
Future & Metro Boomin
Rick Ross & Meek Mill
Lyricist of the year
21 Savage
Cardi B
Common
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Video director of the year
20k Visuals
A$AP Rocky
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers & Travis Scott
Doja Cat & Nina McNeely
Offset
Producer of the year
Atl Jacob
Cash Cobain
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Metro Boomin
Pete Rock
Q-Tip
The Alchemist
DJ of the year
Big Von
DJ D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Khaled
Kaytranada
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Best hip-hop platform
Bootleg Kev
Club Shay Shay
Complex
Drink Champs
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
On the Radar
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
Hustler of the year
50 Cent
A$AP Rocky
Cam’ron & Ma$e
Cardi B
Drake
Fat Joe
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Sweet 16: best-featured verse
21 Savage, “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)
A$AP Rocky, “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)
Cardi B, “Wanna Be” remix (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)
Drake, “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)
J.Cole, “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole)
Kendrick Lamar, “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)
Lil Wayne, “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)
Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be” (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion)
Impact track
“Blessings,” Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
“Fortunate,” Common & Pete Rock
“Get in With Me,” Bossman Dlow
“Hiss,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Humble Me,” Killer Mike
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
“Precision,” Big Sean
“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
