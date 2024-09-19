Nigerians on social media have been captivated by Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent Instagram post featuring Asake’s viral hit, ‘Active’. ‘Active, featuring US rapper Travis Scott, is one of the viral hits from Asake’s ‘Lungu Boy’ album, which was released in August.

In a viral video posted on his Instagram page, which boasts 640 million followers, the captain of the Portuguese national team and Saudi Pro League club Al Nasr plays Lawn tennis with Arturo Coello, one of the world’s most incredible padel players. Padel is a racket-based ball sport that combines squash and tennis.

In contrast, Asake’s ‘Active’ plays in the background but prominently.

The vast majority of Ronaldo’s social media following is concentrated on Instagram, where he commands an audience of over half a billion—representing approximately 8 per cent of the global population. As the highest-followed person on Instagram, the video has garnered over 33 million views, over two million likes, and over 33 thousand comments on the post; Asake’s ‘Active’ has taken a new peak and recognition.

Recognising the love, Asake also reposted the video on his Instagram story.

This is the second time the footballer has shown interest in a song by a Nigerian artiste after he took to his social media to post an adorable video of his three kids dancing to the ‘Calm Down’ song by Nigerian music star Rema in March 2023.

Record breaker

Recently, Ronaldo hit 1 billion followers across social media and set an unprecedented YouTube record. This has earned him the regard as the greatest footballer of all time.

The Portuguese footballer and Saudi Pro club Al Nasr captain has won five Ballon d’Or awards, three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Awards, and four European Golden Shoes, the most by any European player.

Considered the leading all-time goal-scorer in the world, the Portuguese international has also scored over 900 goals.

According to Forbes’ latest release, 2024, Ronaldo is the highest-paid athlete in the world, with an estimated total earnings of $260 million.

Asake rose to prominence in 2020 with his hit song ‘Lady’ and was then signed to Olamide’s YBNL.

The Grammy-nominated singer has three studio albums to his name, including ‘Mr Money With The Vibes’ (2022), ‘Work of Art’ (2023), and ‘Lungu Boy’ (2024). He has also earned a plethora of awards for his craft.

