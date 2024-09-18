Fans of the embattled music duo PSquare who nursed hopes of their favourites making up would have to move on already.

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, one-half of the embattled music duo PSquare, has once again confirmed that there is no going back on the group’s disbandment.

In an impromptu Instagram live video on Tuesday, Rudeboy accused his twin brother Peter of unfairly benefiting from their music partnership.

When his fans asked about the status of PSquare in the live video, Rudeboy made it clear that they would never reunite. The singer explained that he handled most of the creative work over the years while Peter enjoyed more rewards.

Using the metaphor “Monkey dey work, Baboon dey chop,” Rudeboy highlighted a long-standing grievance, alleging that he did most of the songwriting in their music career while Peter reaped the rewards.

Paul stated, “And the new me, eh, you see those days when Monkey dey work, Baboon dey chop, I no dey do am again. So I better dey work for myself only. Every time only me dey sing all the songs, I no dey do again.”

The comment, which roughly translates to one person doing all the work while another benefits, sparked reactions among the group’s fanbase. Many saw it as a direct attack on Peter, whom Paul claims contributed less to their musical successes. Paul pointed out that he was the lead singer for most of their hits, a dynamic he no longer finds acceptable.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Okoye brothers’ longstanding feud took a surprising turn in August when Rudeboy confirmed P-Square’s split. He claimed that Peter (Mr P) reported him and Jude, his elder brother, to the EFCC for financial misconduct and embezzling P-Square’s funds.

Background

P-Square initially broke up in 2017 due to personal and family-related issues, but they briefly reunited in 2021. In the 1 August City FM interview, Paul Okoye confirmed that Peter no longer wished to continue as P-Square.

Rudeboy revealed that Peter filed a petition with the EFCC against him (Paul) and Jude. This led to Jude’s arrest and public denial of wrongdoing, further escalating the conflict.

Peter responded with a detailed open letter on 12 August, explaining that his legal actions were directed solely at Jude for allegedly mishandling funds from the P-Square brand and setting up a secret company, Northside Music, instead of the existing Northside Entertainment.

Peter expressed frustration that Paul sided with Jude instead of helping him reclaim control of their business. He felt that Paul’s decision to support Jude over fairness contributed to the breakdown of their relationship.

Jude, who doubles as the former manager of P-Square, addressed the drama in a live Instagram session on 18 August. He denied Peter’s accusations of financial misconduct, claiming that Peter had misunderstood the situation. Jude stated that Peter often involved him in disputes and that he had tried to step away from managing the group but was repeatedly drawn back into their conflicts.

The duo are now focusing on their solo careers. During their separation, Rudeboy released songs like “Fire Fire” and “Nkenji Keke.” Meanwhile, Mr P dropped tracks such as “For My Head” and “Cool It Down.”

Rising to fame in the early 2000s, the duo delivered a string of hits like “Do Me,” “No One Like You,” “Chop My Money,” and “Personally.” Before their public feud, they were known for their electrifying performances and harmonised vocals. PSquare were once recognised as one of Africa’s most successful music groups. Though fans continue to call for a reunion, the possibility seems slim, as both brothers have repeatedly said they are happier pursuing their careers independently.

