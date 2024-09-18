On Tuesday, Spotify, an online streaming platform, celebrated Wizkid’s “Ojuelegba” 10th anniversary.

In a statement in Lagos, Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music Sub Saharan Africa, said the song recorded over 55 million streams since its release in 2014.

Ms Okumu said Spotify had released a particular anniversary film to celebrate this milestone, capturing the song’s influence and journey over the years.

“Today marks the 10th anniversary of Wizkid’s groundbreaking single, “Ojuelegba”, a song that helped define the global rise of Afrobeats and continues to resonate with millions of listeners worldwide.

Since its release in 2014, Ojuelegba has achieved more than 55 million streams on Spotify, hitting that milestone in April 2024.

“From reaching one million streams in August 2015 to crossing the 10 million mark by January 2018, Ojuelegba’s journey to over 55 million streams on Spotify a decade later reflects the global growth of Afrobeats and its increasing presence on the world stage. The song’s success stems from its strong and widespread popularity across diverse markets.

Impressive global reach

Over the last decade, Spotify data shows an impressive global reach for “Ojuelegba. “The United States, United Kingdom, France, Nigeria, and the Netherlands are the top five countries streaming the song. During this time, the song has solidified Wizkid’s legacy as one of Africa’s most influential artistes,” she said.

Ms Okumu noted that Spotify’s data revealed that Lagos was the city that streamed Ojuelegba the most, particularly in August. The song paid homage to Ojuelegba, one of the most popular places in Lagos.

“Following Lagos, the cities of London, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Nairobi round out the top five cities streaming “Ojuelegba”.

This list showcases the song’s continued dominance in significant cities across Wizkid’s home country, Nigeria and globally.

‘‘Ojuelegba is popular among audiences of all ages; the largest demographic in the past year was 43 per cent of listeners aged 18 to 24. This highlights its ongoing relevance to today’s youth. The song has also drawn significant interest from older listeners, with 23 per cent of plays coming from individuals aged 25 to 29, and 13 per cent from those aged 30 to 34.”

READ ALSO: Wizkid praises Don Jazzy after social media spat

Cultural phenomenon

According to her, Ojuelegba is seen as a cultural phenomenon, not just a hit song.

She said the lyrics captured the essence of Wizkid’s journey, blending the vibrancy of Lagos street culture with a message of resilience and hope. She noted that the music had become a gateway for many international listeners into Nigerian music, influencing musicians, fans, and industry insiders.

With its 10th anniversary, ‘Ojuelegba’ continues to be celebrated as one of the most iconic Afrobeats tracks of all time and a testament to the power of African music on the global stage.

(NAN)

